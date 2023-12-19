Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle

So what happens if the bone of that shell dies?

This adult Woodland Box Turtle was admitted to our hospital with a variety of medical issues, including osteonecrosis (bone death) in the bone of her carapace (upper shell). Bone is living tissue made up of live cells. When those cells die, all that’s left are the mineral deposits, which become weak and brittle.

In this turtle’s case, this dead, bony portion of the shell separated from the underlying membrane and flaked off completely. We suspect that this may have been due to a bacterial/fungal infection, or from burn damage.

In the photos, you can see the dead bone that was covering this turtle on intake (the keratin scutes had already flaked off) as well as what the “shell” looks like now, without the bony cover.

Despite missing this bone, the turtle has improved immensely over her time in care. Anemia and signs of infection have resolved, and she is active, alert, and eating well. She appears to be a healthy turtle with the exception of her carapace issues.

The membrane from which these bony cells grow is still intact, and over many years, it is possible that new bone may grow. In the meantime, this currently-soft layer will harden, forming scar tissue that is nearly as strong as bone. We see this on a smaller scale all the time in turtle patients with minor defect fractures, but in this case, it is impacting the entire carapace, making her quite a unique case!

As this turtle is feeling great, active and eating, we will continue to provide care and continuously re-evaluate the condition and strength of this shell area. If the tissue does not harden properly nor form new bone, this patient may be deemed non-releasable. However, during this winter and into next year, we will continue to provide supportive care and hope for a full recovery and release!

