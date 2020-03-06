Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center warns against use of lead bullets in hunting
Last month, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) admitted four bald eagles, our country’s national bird, three with lethal levels of lead in their blood due to hunters’ use of lead-encased ammunition. The fourth eagle was treated for an electrocution injury.
It was only last July 10 that the Royal Examiner published an article – “Unlicensed, ignorant hunters poison environment with lead ammo” – under its “Local News” banner. The story, in effect, asked local licensed hunters to turn to non-lead ammunition if they hadn’t already done so; and suggested a previous disregard of available information concerning an outbreak of lead poisoning among the Valley’s wildlife, likely by unlicensed hunters, was at cause.
According to BRWC’s veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Riley, scavengers like hawks, vultures and eagles prey on shot animals and ingest poisonous lead and eventually die from lead toxicity. Last summer, Riley, who treats more than 2,000 mostly indigenous animals a year at the Boyce center, voiced alarm at the increase in lead toxicity among her patients, particularly birds, hastening to absolve licensed hunters who are “frequently ardent conservationists” and blaming illegal shooters.
In a release on March 1, BRWC again brought public attention to the dangers of lead poisoning “in our nation’s birds,” saying in regard to three of the four eagles under treatment, “These cases are very sad, but not unusual. We see lead poisoning cases every year… and these cases closely follow deer and bear hunting seasons.
“When ammunition that contains lead is used to hunt… ‘gut piles’ are left in the field (by hunters) containing lead fragments which are ingested by birds of prey,” the release noted, adding, “Any type of ammunition that contains lead can result in these fragments being left behind, including solid lead bullets, lead-tipped bullets, jacketed lead core bullets and shotgun shot.”
Riley was kept busy last month attempting to remove lead from the four bald eagles’ blood, as well as treating other issues including kidney disease and fractures. All were reported as stable and healing.
The release recognized several “news outlets” – but not the local online Royal Examiner – for “helping get out the message regarding the dangers of lead in our environment.”
Nonetheless, the Examiner is pleased to continue its assistance in getting the word out.
I-66 reduced to one lane in each direction in Centreville area tomorrow night, Saturday, March 7, for bridge demolition
Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 is being replaced as part of Transform 66 Project
FAIRFAX – Demolition of the old Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 in western Fairfax County will require reducing I-66 to a single travel lane in each direction for about one mile from 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 East to allow crews to safely perform bridge demolition activities over the westbound lanes of I-66.
Posted travel speeds will be reduced to 25 miles per hour through the work zone. The Manassas rest areas on I-66 East and West near the work zone will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, until around 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in this area.
Details include:
Saturday, March 7: 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m.
I-66 East and West between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Route 29 Centreville
• Around 9 p.m.: The left-most lanes of I-66 East and West will close between Sudley Road and Route 29 Centreville.
• Around 10 p.m.: I-66 West traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right. Traffic will cross through a gap in the median barrier to travel west in the I-66 East roadway and will remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Westbound traffic will then cross back to the I-66 West roadway through a gap in the median barrier and resume normal travel.
• Around 10 p.m.: I-66 East traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right and remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Eastbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where westbound traffic crosses over to I-66 East.
• Between 10 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.: Two-way traffic on I-66 East will be separated by traffic barrels and two closed travel lanes. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.
• By 8:30 a.m.: Traffic will return to normal patterns with a single lane closed in each direction. All lanes will re-open by 9:30 a.m.
• Travel speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.
Similar overnight lane closures for bridge demolition over the eastbound lanes of I-66 are planned to occur next Saturday, March 14, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. Portions of the bridges not directly over I-66 will be demolished during daytime hours, and will not impact traffic on I-66. Demolition of the bridge piers will occur after the decking has been removed and will require the closure of multiple lanes.
The new Bull Run Drive bridge partially opened to a single, alternating lane of traffic in mid-February and will be fully open to traffic (one lane in each direction) in early March. The old bridge is being demolished to allow space for new highway lanes underneath.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following Saturday(s) if inclement conditions occur.
School Board OKs another A.S. Rhodes renovation contract, reviews proposed budget
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday approved another contract for the ongoing renovations at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and reviewed updated information from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) staff on the district’s proposed budget for the upcoming school year.
Front Royal-based Syntax Communications Inc. was awarded an $88,550 contract by the School Board to handle the renovation of the school’s network infrastructure.
Due to the overall new construction at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, the data closet must be moved to a new location and new cabling has to be installed in the renovated areas, explained WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant, who said the temporary classrooms at the school also will require network connectivity during construction.
“This will require installation of cabling in the temporary classrooms that then has to be removed after construction is completed,” Grant said, adding that when the permanent wiring is installed it will support the school’s telephones, Wi-Fi and intercoms.
Warren County School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower motioned to accept the recommendation that the contract be awarded to Syntax Communications, with a second from School Board member Kristen Pence. The motion carried with a unanimous vote from School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, Bower, and Pence.
Funding to cover the $88,550 cost of the project will come from construction funds, Grant said, while the services and materials will be purchased through the school division’s IT contract with the Town of Front Royal.
In other action during the Board’s regular meeting on March 4, members also unanimously approved entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lord Fairfax Community College and Northern Shenandoah Valley Adult Education to continue a partnership that provides GED classes to Warren County residents and citizens from surrounding counties.
The MOU for the 2020-2023 grant period requires that WCPS provide not less than a 15-percent local match of the federal funding allocated for the county, as well as the allocation of classroom space and technology resources. The local match for the first year is $9,510.80, said Jane Baker, principal for WCPS Career and Technical Education who also sits on the Shenandoah Valley Adult Education Board.
The grant sequencing will last for three years, taking effect July 1, the day after the current grant expires at the end of June, she said.
Lastly, the Warren County School Board unanimously voted to accept “with gratitude,” a $500 donation to the Skyline High School band and a $500 donation to the Warren County High School band from Gordmans, where the drum lines from both schools played last weekend during the new department store’s grand opening in Front Royal.
Following its regular meeting, the School Board members went into a work session where they received updated WCPS staff reports related to the school district’s proposed 2020-2021 operating budget.
George “Bucky” Smith, WCPS director of personnel, announced that the school district’s medical insurance provider, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will decrease employee health insurance rates by 6.7 percent for the next school year.
That’s an even larger decrease than the initial 5.9 percent decrease that Smith discussed during a previous School Board meeting and will allow WCPS to pass on the decrease to those WCPS employees participating in the health insurance plan.
Smith said WCPS also is considering adding another tier to the health insurance plans it offers to employees, as well.
The district’s objective with proposing to increase salary scales and provide solid benefits at reasonable costs to employees is to make Warren County, Va., more competitive so that it can retain skilled staff, he said.
“We’re trying to mirror the places where we’re losing people,” Smith said, pointing specifically to Frederick County, Va. “All of these things can be very impactful,” he said.
The Virginia General Assembly is set to adjourn on Saturday, March 7, according to WCPS Finance Director Robert Ballentine, who said lawmakers then will make school budget information available, allowing the state’s school districts to finalize their local budgets.
“It will be really nice to know where they stand,” Ballentine said.
WCPS Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard told School Board members that staff will present them with the finalized state budget, as well as final WCPS budget recommendations, during the Board’s March 11 meeting, which will be held at 5 p.m. at the School Board Office.
Fauquier Health welcomes new surgical robot
Fauquier Health is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. The da Vinci Xi robotic system was a $1.8 million capital improvement investment that arrived on February 4, 2020. The first three robotic-assisted procedures were completed on February 20, 2020 and included one hernia repair by Dr. G. Benjamin Wampler, General Surgeon, a second hernia repair by Dr. Andrew Gordon, General Surgeon and a gastric sleeve by Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, Bariatric and General Surgeon. The robot will be utilized at Fauquier Health to perform a spectrum of minimally invasive procedures to patients in the areas of bariatric and general surgery.
By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design. As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.
Since robotic-assisted surgery is conducted by making tiny incisions and uses smaller surgical movements, there are many patient benefits when compared to traditional surgery methods, such as:
- Tiny incisions and smaller surgical movements mean less pain
- Shortened hospital stays
- Quicker recovery times
- Fewer complications like blood loss and infection
Not to mention, the benefits for the surgeons themselves. Years of traditional laparoscopic surgery generally cause some “wear” on surgeons. However, preliminary data for robotic surgery suggests that robotic surgery can take less of a toll on the body of the person actually performing the surgery. According to Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, “This could potentially prolong the professional lifespan of the surgeon. These findings, in conjunction with the prediction that there will be a very serious shortage of general surgeons in the next decade, suggests this technology could prove invaluable from a long term economic standpoint.”
The da Vinci Xi System is an expandable technology platform that is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies, as well as future innovations, in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments and anatomical access. Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health commented on the acquisition of the robot, “We are thrilled to bring additional options for minimally invasive procedures, through robotic-assisted surgery, to the residents of Fauquier County, and surrounding areas.”
For more information on surgical services at Fauquier Health visit FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
R-MA senior named one of the top two cadets in nation
Benjamin Kopjanski ‘20 has been named one of the top cadets in the nation by the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States (AMCSUS). The AMCSUS Leadership Award recognizes two high school cadets and two college cadets annually, providing a $1,000 scholarship for each cadet. The award recipients are acknowledged as well-rounded cadets who excel in the areas of leadership, character, service, academics, and athletics.
Ben has been at Randolph-Macon Academy since the eighth grade, and as the award would indicate, he has built up an impressive resumé for himself. His considerable leadership skills have been put to use in the Air Force Junior ROTC Unit VA-091, where he is the Deputy Group Commander (i.e., the second in command of all 190 students). “He has operationalized the Deputy Commander role for considerable value and leadership dimension,” R-MA Commandant LtCol Michael C. Starling ‘88, USMC, Retired, wrote on Ben’s nomination form. In addition, Ben has also served as captain of the cross country team, treasurer of the National Spanish Honor Society, and sergeant-at-arms for the Honor Council.
Ben’s focus on academic success has been proven with a weighted GPA over 4.0, numerous academic awards, and membership in three different national honor societies. He has performed over 154 hours of community service, serving as a camp counselor and a National Honor Society tutor, and serving an internship with Virginia Delegate Nick Freitas. His high school sports have included golf, wrestling, cross country, and swimming. He has earned varsity letters in all four, and has been the recipient of the Coaches’ Award in every sport except for wrestling. He also has received the “Most Improved” Award for golf and the “Most Outstanding Contributor” Award in cross-country.
It may have been LtCol Starling’s write-up of Ben’s character that set this young man apart from the other nominees for the AMCSUS Leadership Award. He described Ben as “peerless,” and went on to write, “He enjoys standing for truth and right… his maturity… and his self-discipline, teamwork, humility and respect for others combine for an effective and endearing leadership style. He has earned the trust and respect of his peers and the adult staff and faculty alike.” In conclusion, LtCol Starling wrote, “Ben Kopjanski represents the most complete military school leader: impeccable integrity and character, courageous leader of his peers, deep respect and capacity for education, open-hearted to serve others, and a specimen of fitness who hungers for physical challenge.”
The award was announced at the annual AMCSUS Conference on February 24, 2020. Each award recipient submitted a video of thanks to the Association. “During my time here on ‘The Hill,’ I have been inspired by the best mentors a cadet could ever have,” Ben stated in his video. “The teachers, faculty, and staff of R-MA have supported me through my journey here, and opened my eyes to opportunities I would never otherwise have seen.” He went on to recognize his family as the greatest influence on his life. “My mother and siblings are the pillars of my life, instilling in me the core values that I live by,” he said.
Crime/Court
School bus driver arrested and charged with kidnapping and abduction
On March 4, 2020, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received notice from the Warren County Middle School that a 13-year-old female student has made comments alleging an adult male bus driver has made inappropriate comments and advances toward her.
The school notified the School Resource Officer, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrived and contacted the victim’s parents and interviewed the young girl. WCSO Investigators located the alleged offender at his home. Agosto Andres Luzunaris, age 42 of Linden, Virginia, was arrested and charged with one count of Kidnapping and Abduction (class 5 felony) that occurred on or about December 2019 through March 2020. Luzunaris is currently being held without bond at the RSW Jail in Front Royal.
WCSO says the investigation is ongoing; however, it has been reasonably determined there was no risk of harm to other children, and this was determined to be a localized incident. There were no complaints of physical damage to the victim, and the charges stem from allegations that the offender made inappropriate comments and physically restricted the movement of the victim on the school bus.
Melody Sheppard, Interim Superintendent, Warren County Public Schools responded, “Our primary concern is always the physical and emotional well-being of our students. Warren County Public Schools will continue to support the Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigation.”
Code of Virginia
§ 18.2-47. Abduction and kidnapping defined; punishment.
B. Any person who, by force, intimidation or deception, and without legal justification or excuse, seizes, takes, transports, detains or secretes another person with the intent to subject him to forced labor or services shall be deemed guilty of “abduction.” For purposes of this subsection, the term “intimidation” shall include destroying, concealing, confiscating, withholding, or threatening to withhold a passport, immigration document, or other governmental identification or threatening to report another as being illegally present in the United States.
C. The provisions of this section shall not apply to any law-enforcement officer in the performance of his duty. The terms “abduction” and “kidnapping” shall be synonymous in this Code. Abduction for which no punishment is otherwise prescribed shall be punished as a Class 5 felony.
D. If an offense under subsection A is committed by the parent of the person abducted and punishable as contempt of court in any proceeding then pending, the offense shall be a Class 1 misdemeanor in addition to being punishable as contempt of court. However, such offense, if committed by the parent of the person abducted and punishable as contempt of court in any proceeding then pending and the person abducted is removed from the Commonwealth by the abducting parent, shall be a Class 6 felony in addition to being punishable as contempt of court.
Certificates of Appreciation awarded to the McFadden family of Warren County
On February 26, 2020, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a presentation ceremony by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). On December 19, 2019, the Chapter of the SAR co-hosted with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a colonial dinner at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The entertainment for this event was provided by the Tom and Amanda McFadden family of Warren County.
James McFadden recited a portion of a George Washington speech, and his sisters (Anne, Louisa, Mary Clare and Margaret) provided an Irish jig. For their support of this dinner, they were given Certificates of Appreciation by Dale Corey and Nathan Poe of the SAR. Pictured in colonial garb are Nathan Poe and Dale Corey.
