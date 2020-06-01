Blueberry cheesecake lemon bars

This decadent dessert combines the tang of blueberry and lemon with the creamy texture of cheesecake. It’s sure to be a showstopper.

Start to finish: 2.5 hours (30 minutes active)

Servings: 24 bars

Ingredients

Crust

• 1-1/3 cups flour

• 2/3 cup butter, room temperature

• 1/2 cup sugar

Lemon layer

• 3 eggs

• 1-1/2 cups sugar

• 1/4 cup flour

• 1/3 cup lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon lemon zest (about 1 lemon)

Cheesecake layer

• 16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 egg

• 1/4 cup sour cream

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• Juice of 1 lemon

• 3 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen

Crumble

• 1 cup flour

• 1/3 cup sugar

• 1/2 cup butter, melted

• 1 tablespoon lemon zest (about 1 lemon)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line a 9 x 13-inch cake pan with parchment paper, spray with cooking spray and set aside.

2. To make the crust, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them by hand until you’ve achieved a crumbly texture. Pour the mixture into the cake pan and press it along the bottom using a spatula to make an even layer. Bake for 20 minutes. Take out of the oven and set aside. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 F.

3. To make the lemon layer, combine the eggs and sugar in another bowl. Add the flour and mix well. Add the lemon juice and zest and incorporate it well. Pour the lemon mixture over the crust. Bake for 20 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes.

4. To make the cheesecake layer, beat the cream cheese and sugar in a third bowl until well combined. Add the egg and beat again. Add the sour cream, vanilla and lemon juice and stir to incorporate. Fold in the blueberries and set aside.

5. To make the crumble, combine all the ingredients in a fourth bowl and mix them until the crumble has the texture of wet sand.

6. Pour the cheesecake layer over the lemon layer and spread it out carefully with a spatula. Sprinkle the crumble over the cheesecake layer, making sure to cover it completely.

7. Bake for 60 minutes or until the cheesecake is firm. Let cool completely before cutting into bars.