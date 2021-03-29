“Bo” Martin Francis Manion Jr. (1962 – 2021)

Daniel E. Campbell, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021.

Mr. Campbell was born on April 12, 1942, in Culpeper County, Virginia, to Frances and Leonard Campbell. He joined the U.S. Navy at a young age and had an opportunity to travel to many places around the world. Greece was one of his favorites. In 1964, he married Faye Wines, and they started a marriage that would last nearly 57 years. Together, they traveled all over the United States with their dear friends. He retired from R. L. Rider & Co. after 46 years and was a beloved member of their staff.

Daniel was known by family members as everyone’s “favorite uncle”. He had a sharp wit and loved a good joke. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good round of golf. He was also quite the dancer and was often the highlight at family weddings.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Wines Campbell of Front Royal, his sister, Carolyn Bailey of Myrtle Beach, SC, his daughter, Sheen Campbell Childress of Manassas, his son, Daniel Shaun Campbell of Port St. Lucie Florida, and two grandchildren, Joti Mears and Zachary Campbell, also of Port St. Lucie Florida. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Wines, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place on March 30th, at 11:00 am, at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Rd, Strasburg, Virginia, 22657.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia.