Board game sales spike during quarantine
What has everyone been doing during the endless months of COVID-19 quarantine? Lots of families turned to old-fashioned board games for inexpensive and socially distanced entertainment.
According to Tech Gaming Report, Hasbro, manufacturers of the classic board game Monopoly, reports that board game sales have increased more than 20 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also sells Clue, Jenga, Twister, Life, Guess Who, and Scrabble.
The increase comes as many schools continue virtual instruction and kids face limited options for other activities. At twenty dollars and accommodating up to eight players, the value for families is hard to beat as they look for ways to stay busy.
Board games do more than just entertain kids for a low one-time price. According to The Irish News, board gaming is a great activity for families to bond while boosting children’s interpersonal skills and cognitive abilities. For parents looking for screen-free activities, board games might be a perfect solution for family fun.
The family game night also might provide a mental health boost for pandemic-stressed families. According to the Irish Times, taking time to play board games together reduces isolation, can provide some much-needed laughs, and help families temporarily escape from their worries.
If your usual board game buddies aren’t part of your quarantine pod, digital board gaming opportunities abound, according to Inside Hook. Tabletop Simulator, available at tabletopsimulator.com, lets you and your friends meet around a virtual table and enjoy a board game night. The online computer gaming platform Steam, best known for video games, also offers old-school board game options.
The lavish holiday table: what you’ll need for an upscale dinner
If you want your holiday feast to be a classy affair, you’ll need to take special care when you set the table. Here are a few key components you’ll need.
Illuminated centerpieces
Place an assortment of Christmas balls in vases, vintage lanterns, or Mason jars. Weave miniature fairy lights between the ornaments to create a magical glow when the overhead lights are dimmed.
Immaculate table linens
Sparkling dinnerware
Everything from bowls and plates to cups and utensils should be freshly washed and in pristine condition. If you want to use silverware, take a few minutes to polish each piece. Keep an eye out for cracked or chipped glassware and set it aside.
Stylish ornaments
To complete the holiday look, adorn the table with a variety of high-quality decorations such as pillar candles, pine garlands, and crystal figurines. Use miniature wreaths, pine cones, or bells to create charming place cards.
Finally, remember to leave enough space for the platters of food, and set out cork trivets to protect your table from hot dishes.
7 perfect plants for the holidays
Whether you want to add greenery to your home this winter or offer a potted perennial as a hostess gift, here are seven plants that are perfect for the holiday season.
1. Poinsettia. With its red and green leaves, this plant is a Christmas classic.
2. Christmas kalanchoe. The flower clusters on this plant come in a variety of colors and last for months.
3. Amaryllis. The large, beautiful blooms on this tropical species are most common in red and white.
4. Christmas cactus. The vibrant, bell-shaped flowers on this sprawling succulent are sure to catch the eye.
5. Persian cyclamen. The wispy blooms that sit atop long, thin stems are reminiscent of butterflies.
6. Orchid. This delicate, ornamental plant adds a touch of elegance to any space.
7. Christmas chili plant. While too spicy for most, these edible hot peppers resemble colorful holiday lights.
To find these plants and more, visit a local garden center or flower shop
How to loosen up at a holiday party (without alcohol)
If you tend to be uncomfortable in group settings, the prospect of attending a holiday party might not put you in a festive mood. While some people recommend having a drink upon arrival to calm your nerves, there are plenty of alcohol-free ways to feel more at ease.
Give compliments
To break the ice, offer your host a sincere compliment about their choice of music, decor, or food. If you want to spark a conversation with guests, start by commenting on their outfit or hairstyle. In other words, rather than worry about trying to make yourself sound interesting, take an interest in others.
Offer to help out
Just join in
The night is sure to drag on if you keep to yourself. Look for a group of people having a lively conversation and approach with a smile. Show interest in what others have to say and wait for a natural break in the discussion to offer a comment or ask a question. Guests are expected to mingle at a party, so you shouldn’t feel like you’re intruding.
Finally, try to arrive at the start of the event. You might find it less intimidating to approach people and make connections before the party is in full swing.
2 weeks before Christmas: A few tasks remain
Christmas is just around the corner! This week, you’ll need to focus on the little details that will make the holiday magnificent and memorable for everyone. Here’s what should be on your checklist.
• Plan activities and games to entertain guests of all ages such as karaoke and cards
• Clean your home from top to bottom and prepare the guest room if you expect to have visitors stay overnight
• Choose what type of music you’d like to listen to throughout the evening, and create a playlist
• Purchase a real tree from a local vendor and decorate it (remember to set it up away from heat sources and water it regularly)
• Check to make sure you have enough cutlery, glasses, napkins, and other dinnerware for all your guests, and buy or borrow items if needed
3 advantages of floating floors
If you need to replace your flooring, keep in mind that the quality of floating floors continues to improve while its other enticing characteristics remain. Here’s what floating floors have to offer.
1. Superior resistance
The most common type of floating floor material is laminate, which is resistant to impact, scratches, and UV ray damage. Laminate does fine in a damp environment, so you can safely install it in a basement or bathroom.
2. Affordable price
3. Easy installation
This type of flooring is referred to as “floating” because it doesn’t need to be glued or nailed to the subfloor. Instead, each plank has grooves that make them interlock. With a few simple tools, you can install them yourself, although you’ll likely get better results if you hire a professional.
Keep in mind that floating floors can mimic the appearance of wood, ceramic, or stone. This means there’s a flooring choice that’s right for every room, and you won’t have to compromise on style.
3 things to consider before adopting a pet from a shelter
In shelters across the country, thousands of abandoned animals are waiting to find their forever home. If you’re considering adopting a cat, dog, or other pet from your local shelter, here are three things to keep in mind.
1. Pets are given up for many reasons
It’s a common misconception that pets end up in shelters only if they’re poorly trained, sick, or aggressive. Most of the animals at your local shelter are in fact friendly and in good health. Oftentimes, pets are abandoned because their owners are moving or no longer have the time, resources, or inclination to take care of them.
2. Adopting a pet is a long-term commitment
3. There are various costs to factor in
Although it’s usually cheaper to adopt an animal from a shelter than to buy one from a pet store, they’re certainly not free. Adoption fees can include the cost of sterilization, deworming treatment, vaccines, microchipping, and temporary health insurance. You also need to factor in regular expenses such as food, toys, grooming, and veterinary appointments.
If you can handle the responsibility of owning a pet and want to help an abandoned animal find their forever home, schedule a visit at an animal shelter in your area.
Compassionate adoption
Some animals are less likely to be adopted, particularly if they’re old or have special needs. Adoption fees tend to be lower for these pets, but they typically require extra care.
