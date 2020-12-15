Board game sales spike during quarantine

What has everyone been doing during the endless months of COVID-19 quarantine? Lots of families turned to old-fashioned board games for inexpensive and socially distanced entertainment.

According to Tech Gaming Report, Hasbro, manufacturers of the classic board game Monopoly, reports that board game sales have increased more than 20 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also sells Clue, Jenga, Twister, Life, Guess Who, and Scrabble.

The increase comes as many schools continue virtual instruction and kids face limited options for other activities. At twenty dollars and accommodating up to eight players, the value for families is hard to beat as they look for ways to stay busy.

Board games do more than just entertain kids for a low one-time price. According to The Irish News, board gaming is a great activity for families to bond while boosting children’s interpersonal skills and cognitive abilities. For parents looking for screen-free activities, board games might be a perfect solution for family fun.

The family game night also might provide a mental health boost for pandemic-stressed families. According to the Irish Times, taking time to play board games together reduces isolation, can provide some much-needed laughs, and help families temporarily escape from their worries.

If your usual board game buddies aren’t part of your quarantine pod, digital board gaming opportunities abound, according to Inside Hook. Tabletop Simulator, available at tabletopsimulator.com, lets you and your friends meet around a virtual table and enjoy a board game night. The online computer gaming platform Steam, best known for video games, also offers old-school board game options.