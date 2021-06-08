Board games: suggestions for every kind of player

Do you want to expand your collection of board games? If so, here are some suggestions to help you find ones that you’ll enjoy.

• If you like dynamic games, opt for those that allow all players to participate during each turn such as Space Base or Dice Forge. Real-time games like Kitchen Rush, Captain Sonar, and Magic Maze are also good choices as they require you to make decisions under pressure.

• If you like games that make you think, choose from a variety of deck-building card games (Dominion, Century, The Big Book of Madness, Clank!), abstract strategy games (Go, Quarto, Reef), resource management games (Tzolk’in, Palm Island, Carcassonne, Stone Age) or trivia games (Timeline, Trivial Pursuit, Linkto).

• If you like competitive games, look for ones where you can foil other players, such as Age of Towers, Bad Bones, Villainous, or Root. Alternatively, choose interactive party games like Top Ten, Cash ‘n Guns, Codenames or Dixit.

• If you like immersive experiences, consider elaborate campaign games such as Gloomhaven, Pandemic Legacy, or Charterstone. You might also enjoy games with unique storylines (Mr. Jack, Discover: Lands Unknown) or bluffing games (Saboteur, Were-wolf, The Resistance).

• If you like cooperative games, work together with other players to complete quick missions in games like Hanabi, 5-Minute Dungeon, Similo, or Bandido. If you want to put your deduction skills to the test, try Unlock!, Exit or MicroMacro: Crime City.

