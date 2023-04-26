State News
Board of Education will again consider chronic absenteeism in school accreditation decisions
Virginia will again begin evaluating schools’ efforts to get students into classes regularly as part of school accreditation decisions after the Board of Education rejected a request from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
Last Thursday, with student absences due to illness still high, the Department of Education recommended suspending the use of chronic absenteeism as a factor in accreditation for the second straight year, but the proposal was rejected by the Board of Education in a 6-2 vote.
“I think we are sending very much the wrong signal instead of creating a culture of getting kids back to school,” said board member Bill Hansen, a Youngkin appointee. “I know that the school leaders are just doing herculean efforts, but I think we’re sending the wrong signal here, and I think [there are] some other ways we could go about this.”
Student absences for 10% or more of the academic year — a period equal to 18 or more days — are classified as chronic absenteeism, one of nine factors the state looks at when determining whether a school meets the state’s educational standards.
During the pandemic, more students missed 18 or more days of school than ever before, according to the department.
Last year, the board suspended the use of the indicator in accreditation decisions due to COVID-19 and a spike in respiratory illnesses among youth. According to a survey by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, the absenteeism rate has been more than four times higher in the 2022-23 school year than in the two years before the pandemic.
Board members Alan Seibert and Dale Sturdifen, both Youngkin appointees, were the only two members who voted to suspend use of the indicator for a second year.
Seibert said the move wouldn’t relieve school divisions of their responsibilities but argued reducing the number of absences is “a shared responsibility” among numerous organizations.
The superintendents association also backed the recommendation.
“We recognize solving chronic absenteeism requires comprehensive community, parent, and school engagement, and we are willing to work with [Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa] Coons and with all of you on the necessary policy tools and resources to truly comprehensively address this issue,” said Scott Brabrand, executive director of the association. “More can and should be done at the state level to help school divisions truly tackle this problem.”
Board members, including Anne Holton, an appointee of Gov. Terry McAuliffe, said the recommendation appeared to go against the administration’s interest in raising educational standards and expectations.
“This seems like a ‘lowering standards’ move during a year when we’re trying to say ‘we’re back to normal,’” Holton said.
Coons, who assumed the position of superintendent of public instruction a week ago following the resignation of Jillian Balow, said she’s uncertain where the recommendation originated from.
“It’s hard for me to weigh in to say, ‘Yes, I recommend this; no, I don’t,’” she said. “I just know that attendance is absolutely essential as we think about supporting our children.”
On Monday, a request for administration comment on the vote was referred by the governor’s office to the Department of Education.
Some school divisions are attempting to combat chronic absenteeism by conducting weekly attendance team meetings, analyzing the causes of missing school, and providing interventions, according to the Department of Education.
In 2018, Virginia began including chronic absenteeism in its accreditation decisions after revising the guidelines the year before. Board President Daniel Gecker, a McAuliffe appointee, said last month that the change initially received pushback, but data later showed that absenteeism rates decreased in parts of Virginia.
“If you think about the kids, we want to get them in school,” Gecker said last Thursday. “We are not asking schools to do something they cannot do. [What] we are emphasizing is the need to focus on this item.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia DMV unveils new driver’s licenses and ID cards with enhanced security and iconic imagery
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is kicking things up a notch with the release of its refreshed driver’s licenses and ID cards. These new credentials are packed with enhanced security features, making them highly resistant to counterfeiting while also showcasing the state’s iconic imagery.
Gone are the days of seeing just the outside of the Virginia State Capitol on your license – the new design takes you inside for a glimpse of the breathtaking Rotunda dome. And if you’re a nature lover, you’ll be thrilled to spot the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower, on your new ID.
But wait, there’s more. According to DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features. So not only will your new license or ID look great, but it will also be highly secure and stand the test of time.
While some features remain the same as the previous cards issued since 2009, such as the distinct banner colors for rapid recognition (blue for driver’s licenses and green for ID cards), the new design is sure to turn heads. Driver’s licenses and ID cards for adults will still be horizontal, while cards issued to those under the age of 21 will remain vertical for easy identification.
So if you’re in need of a new license or ID card, a REAL ID, or a renewal or replacement, be sure to get your hands on the new design. And don’t worry if you still have a card featuring the prior design – it will remain valid until its expiration date.
For more information, head over to www.dmv.virginia.gov and get ready to show off your new, highly secure, and beautifully designed license or ID card.
Governor Youngkin’s meeting with President Tsai of Taiwan reaffirms partnership and encourages business opportunity for the Commonwealth
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Governor Glenn Youngkin met with the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, to discuss best practices for strengthening the business relationship between Virginia and Taiwan, including mutual trade and investment initiatives.
Additionally, Governor Youngkin signed an executive order establishing Virginia’s first office for economic development in Taipei.
“As a premier partner in the Commonwealth’s economic and business ecosystem, I was thrilled to meet with President Tsai to strengthen Virginia’s decades-old partnership with Taiwan,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As a former business leader, I appreciate the commitment to excellence that Taiwan demonstrates across sectors. They are an important training partner and model of prosperity for nations across the globe.”
Taiwan is a significant player in cross-continental relationships for Virginia. As the fourth fastest-growing source of foreign direct investment in the United States, Taiwanese-owned Virginia companies strengthen the Commonwealth’s collaborative business climate.
Virginia exported $730M in products to Taiwan in 2022 and imported $1B in goods from Taiwan.
Youngkin signs bipartisan bill creating new committee on gambling addiction
Much of the discussion surrounding Virginia’s push toward state-sanctioned gambling has focused on how much money it might bring in for the state and local governments eager for new tax revenue. But state policymakers are taking a new step this year to try to create a more coordinated approach to gambling addiction, a less publicized downside of Virginians’ newly convenient access to casinos, slot machines, and sports betting.
Last month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a bill creating a Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee within the state government. Its mission, according to the legislation, will be to “reduce the negative effects” of gambling on those who may be unable to control their habit.
In a news release earlier this month, Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, noted that Virginia’s annual youth survey indicated that almost two-thirds of Virginians between the ages of 18 and 25 had gambled within the last month.
“As a father, it pains me to see how our youth have been affected by gambling and all the ills that come with it,” Reeves, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in the release. “The Virginia Problem Gambling Hotline has seen a 143% increase in calls over the last few years, which I feel is deeply representative of this growing issue. I look forward to the committee’s establishment this July and the progress they will make in ensuring Virginians are given the knowledge, tools, and abilities to prevent and overcome gambling addiction.”
The bill creating the committee sailed through the General Assembly without controversy, passing by unanimous votes in both legislative chambers.
For decades, the primary form of legalized gambling in the state was the Virginia Lottery, and state lawmakers were resistant to any form of casino-style gambling. That started to change in 2018 when the General Assembly passed a bill allowing slots-like historical horse racing machines in order to seal a deal for a new buyer to purchase and reopen the Colonial Downs race track.
In 2020, the legislature legalized sports betting in Virginia and allowed a small number of cities to pursue casino projects, some of which are now starting to open to the betting public. The state has also legalized charity poker tournaments and expanded online gambling through the Virginia Lottery.
The legislature has tried to ban another widely available type of gambling — so-called skill machines in convenience stores and sports bars that also resemble slots — but that ban is stalled as the industry challenges the prohibition in court.
Once the new law takes effect July 1, the committee will be made up of state regulators who oversee the lottery, casinos, sports betting, horse racing, and charitable gaming; representatives from each of those gambling sectors; a representative from the nonprofit Virginia Council on Problem Gambling; the executive director of a local community services board; and the state’s problem gambling prevention coordinator. The latter role is part of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the state agency that works to address addiction, suicide, and other mental health issues.
“Problem gambling is a public health issue. It impacts Americans of all ages, ethnicities, races, and genders,” Del. Paul Krizek, D-Alexandria, said during a committee hearing earlier this year on the House version of the bill.
The new committee is not expected to have a significant public expense, and state officials said any “minimal administrative costs” could be covered with existing resources.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces more than 4.52 million people in Virginia’s labor force, most ever recorded
On April 22, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than 4.52 million people in Virginia’s labor force—the most ever since first recorded in 1976. The labor force participation rate increased to 65.9% in March, a rate higher than the February 2020 pre-pandemic rate of 65.7%. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased this month by 23,511 to 4,528,910.
“Since day one, I have been laser-focused on more Virginians entering the workforce, and today we reached new heights,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our approach to making Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses is working, and we are pressing forward on commonsense policies to make Virginia even more competitive and bring more people into the labor force.”
With the increase of Virginians moving back into the workforce, Virginia’s unemployment rate of 3.2 percent was unchanged from February and remained below the national rate, which decreased to 3.5 percent in March.
According to LAUS, the number of employed Virginians increased by 25,941 to 4,385,463 in March. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents decreased by 2,430 to 143,447.
“The number of people in the Virginia labor force has reached an all-time high this month,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “As more people join the labor force and search for employment, our workforce services are here to place them in jobs.”
“The labor force participation rate rose to 65.9% in March, which exceeds the 65.7% we saw in February of 2020,” said Secretary Caren Merrick. “The influx of Virginians looking for work tells employers of the Commonwealth that we can serve all of their workforce needs.”
BLS publishes an additional employment figure from its Current Employment Statistics Survey (“CES” or “establishment survey”). Virginia CES employment rose by 5,300 jobs in March to 4,138,400 and has increased by 99,900 since March 2022.
The CES survey uses payroll records of establishment employers and is designed to provide a count of jobs under which the employer pays unemployment insurance. The LAUS survey is based on household interviews conducted each month for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and provides comprehensive data on the labor force, including those who are employed and unemployed. Establishments are classified in an industry on the basis of their principal product or activity in accordance with the most recent North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Manual.
The household survey only distinguishes between whether a person is employed or unemployed, whereas CES counts each employee that is on an employer’s payroll. CES excludes business owners, self-employed persons, unpaid volunteers and private household workers, and those on unpaid leave or not working because of a labor dispute.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, employment rose in six of eleven major industry sectors, held steady in Mining and Logging, and declined in four. The largest job gain during March occurred in Professional and Business Services (+3,500 jobs) to 815,900. The second largest increase was Education and Health Services (+2,200) jobs to 574,500. Government was third (+1,900) jobs, with 728,200. The largest decrease was in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, with a decrease of (-1,900) jobs to 666,000. The second largest decrease occurred in Construction (-1,400 jobs) to 213,100. The third largest loss occurred in Finance (-800 jobs) to 213,400.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while one saw an employment decrease, and Mining and Logging held steady. The largest absolute over-the-year job gain occurred in Education and Health Services, up 28,900 jobs (+5.3%). The second largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Leisure and Hospitality, up 24,100 jobs (+6.3%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Professional and Business Services, up 18,300 jobs (+2.3%). The only job loss occurred in Finance, with a decrease of (-1,700) jobs. For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
After months of debate, Virginia Board of Education adopts history standards
After a years-long process, the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday adopted its latest version of history and social science standards that will go into effect during the 2025-26 school year.
The next steps for the board include approving textbooks and creating curriculum frameworks that detail the specific knowledge and skills necessary for students to meet the state’s educational standards in various subjects.
“The hard part actually starts now,” said board member Andy Rotherham, an appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “This is a big shift, and we’re going to really have to support our teachers — the amount of content knowledge here, the number of things we have put in that, frankly, people didn’t necessarily encounter in school themselves, and they’re going to have to learn.”
The adoption of the standards, which set Virginia’s expectations for student learning in history and social science, as assessed through the Standards of Learning tests, concludes two years of recommendations and debate over what the standards should contain and what they should or should not omit.
The newest version includes changes from a November draft that will require sixth graders to describe the major features of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. Juniors will be required to evaluate and explain the Progressive Movement and how the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 caused harm to immigrants. The amount of content covered in second grade is also reduced.
“This will remain an unpleasant memory for all of us, but we’re all resilient and we will get through,” said James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, before urging the department to complete the revision process “so that educators can properly prepare to teach and that our students can properly prepare to learn.”
Complaints and praise
Since the last draft of the standards was published, the board has made a number of changes, including addressing the lack of labor history content. Labor unions and supporters expressed displeasure with the lack of content during the March listening sessions and a rally in Richmond on Wednesday while also delivering the board a cart of more than 5,000 petitions in support of keeping labor history in the standards.
On Thursday, those groups also urged the board to include more about the country’s labor history, including the New Deal, the Social Security Act and the National Labor Relations Act.
“We can’t forget those things. They’re very important to the structure of America,” said Shane Riddle, government relations director for the Virginia Education Association, in an interview on Monday.
“When you start limiting and removing labor history and civil rights, you’re doing everybody an injustice because there’s so much stuff, there’s so many subtleties and nuances there that need to be shared for people to really understand where they’re coming from,” said Brian Peyton, president of Teamsters Local 322, in the same interview with the Mercury.
Other speakers Thursday expressed support for the revised standards.
“I’ve seen a tremendous degradation in the Standards of Learning,” said Nancy Lucy, a member of Rally Virginia, a conservative group of women. “Rally Virginia endorses the standards. Growing up in Colonial Williamsburg, I supported historical fundamentals. I support patriotism, and I support Gov. Youngkin’s agenda to teach the full history — the good and the bad.”
Michael Murphy, a student at George Mason University, said he’s confident Virginia students “are capable of meeting these new rigorous standards.”
“The students of Virginia are smart and capable, and the new standards will foster greater education encouragement,” he said.
However, other speakers voiced frustration at the process the state used to revise the standards.
Standards for every subject, including history and social science, must be reviewed every seven years, according to state law.
Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration, the Department of Education began its review in October 2020. The first draft, which included input from thousands of Virginians, educators, and organizations, was published last August.
In August, the review process took a significant turn when former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow asked the Board of Education to delay its review of the draft to correct what VDOE called “serious errors and omissions.”
Balow introduced a new draft in November that was met with a downpour of negative reviews due to the exclusion of influential figures and events and the decision by the board to separate the standards document from the curriculum framework.
During the past six months, critics condemned what they described as a lack of transparency regarding who authored the changes. The Department of Education has said nine outside individuals and groups contributed to the drafting of the standards, including the conservative-leaning Civics Alliance, Fordham Institute, and Hillsdale College.
“One of the things I think was horrible throughout this process is the lack of transparency,” said speaker Terrell Fleming Thursday.
Following a tense meeting this November, the Board of Education again delayed its review and asked the Department of Education to draft a third version. That version was the one put out for public review and comment and adopted Thursday.
‘Restore’ or ‘ensure’ or ‘inspire’
A point of particular disagreement among the Board of Education this week was the standards’ “guiding principles” and whether
they should include the phrase “restoring excellence.”
While the board voted to accept the standards unanimously, members took a separate vote on the guiding principles, on which they split.
Democratic appointees pushed for the replacement of the word “restore” in the principles with “inspire” or “ensure.”
“It feels in this context disrespectful to our counterparts in the [Gov. Bob] McDonnell administration and beyond who spent a lot of time on the 2015 standards,” said board member Anne Holton, an appointee of Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
She said the 2015 standards received a “B+” rating from the Fordham Institute, a conservative education think tank, and were viewed as among the best standards in the country.
“Now we’re going to make them even better,” she said. “But I don’t see a need in the first sentence to cast disrespect on the people who did the last version.”
However, board members Grace Creasey and Bill Hansen, both Youngkin appointees, opposed the idea of replacing the word.
“I really don’t think that the use of the word ‘restoring’ as it refers to excellence is derogatory, which I think perhaps people are interpreting it as being derogatory,” Creasey said. “I see it as renovating a view of excellence and taking a different look at that opportunity to excel in a new way.”
Hansen said he had a hard time understanding the concern over the word “restore” in light of the “precipitous” drop in test scores and “unprecedented” learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.
“I do think there’s some restoration of a lot of what we’re trying to accomplish here with the standards, so I don’t know why this is a ‘third rail’ type of word for people,” Hansen said. “We’re in deep crisis right now, as a country, as a commonwealth — kind of socially, culturally, but also educationally — and so, in my mind, the word ‘restore’ is actually important and defining of what this work is all about.”
Vice President Tammy Mann, a Northam appointee, said she agreed with Hansen that work must be done to improve student outcomes but urged the board “to focus more on what we hope the standards will result in, how learning is engaged.”
“I think that’s why I prefer a word like ‘inspire’ over ‘restoration,’” Mann said.
President Daniel Gecker, an appointee of Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, said the phrase “restoring excellence” suggests to Virginia’s teachers and department employees that they are not currently excellent. “What I don’t understand honestly is why it’s so important to use the ‘restore’ word when there are so many other words that will carry this like the ‘inspire’ word,” Gecker said.
“Every time somebody does something new, these are new standards. What they really want to say is, ‘These are a lot better than the old ones,’” he said. “Really, what we’re doing is building here. We are not looking to create the implication that the last ones were bad — they were perfectly appropriate for the commonwealth at the time, and I really wish you guys would reconsider making this the die-in-the-ditch issue for you.”
The proposal to replace the term failed on a 5-4 vote.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
EPA settles lawsuit with states, enviros over Chesapeake Bay pollution from Pa.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a tentative settlement with Virginia, other states, and environmental groups that sued the agency in 2020, charging that federal officials weren’t doing enough to stop Chesapeake Bay pollution originating in Pennsylvania.
The proposed settlement will be published Friday in The Federal Register, triggering a 30-day public comment period. When the comment period closes, EPA will work out the final details with the plaintiffs.
“We think this is another important moment in the effort to clean up the Bay, where we see collective accountability to meeting the [pollution reduction] goals,” Hillary Harp Falk, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a lead plaintiff in the litigation, said Thursday on a call with reporters.
The settlement would end two separate lawsuits filed against EPA during the Trump administration — one from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and several other groups, including Anne Arundel County, the other from the attorneys general of Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. The suits accused EPA of failing to enforce provisions of the Clean Water Act by not requiring Pennsylvania to develop a plan to fully meet pollution reduction goals for the Bay set several years earlier in a multi-state compact with the federal government.
The suits also noted that EPA did not use its mechanisms for penalizing states like Pennsylvania that did not meet their pollution reduction goals or for requiring the states to earmark sufficient funding for Bay cleanup.
The settlement requires EPA to, among other things, look for ways to reduce pollution from agriculture in Pennsylvania — the state’s biggest source of water pollution — and stormwater runoff from urban and suburban land. As part of the settlement, EPA commits to increasing compliance and enforcement efforts as long as it has the funding to do so.
EPA has also promised to prioritize its efforts in Pennsylvania in the jurisdictions that contribute the most pollution to, or have the largest impact on, local rivers and streams: Lancaster, York, Bedford, Cumberland, Centre, Franklin, and Lebanon counties.
The EPA will also take a close look at farms not currently required to have federal permits that have proximity to rivers and streams to see if there is significant damage to water quality from manure generation, manure management practices, and/or available storage capacity, as well as those farms’ compliance history. If EPA determines that a farm is a significant contributor to pollution, the regulators will confer with Pennsylvania officials about designating the farm as a pollution source subject to environmental permitting.
“This settlement agreement really puts things in writing and makes sure that we have clear deadlines,” Falk said. “So we think this is a significant moment today.”
During the Obama administration, EPA reached an agreement with all the states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed — Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia — to reduce the “total maximum daily load” of pollution in the Bay. Each state was given specific targets to meet by 2025.
Last fall, EPA leaders tacitly conceded that most states would fall short of their goals, and regional leaders now say that 2025 is “a deadline but not the finish line.” In Virginia, lawmakers and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation reached a deal during the past legislative session to extend the deadline from 2026 to 2028 for farmers to voluntarily implement best management practices to reduce nutrient runoff before the practices become mandatory and require the state to fully fund its cost-share program.
But Pennsylvania, by the account of the federal government and neighboring states, has consistently lagged behind.
On the press call Thursday, officials, environmental activists, and industry leaders asserted that the agreement will bring a measure of accountability to Bay cleanup efforts.
“This settlement is all about the EPA taking action to ensure that Pennsylvania, a signatory to the agreement, is doing its part to prevent pollution from going into the Bay,” said Maryland’s Democratic Attorney General Anthony G. Brown.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D), whose jurisdiction has 500 miles of waterfront along the Bay and its tributaries, said his county has invested about $500 million over the past decade to bolster the shoreline and limit farm runoff — a possible model for Pennsylvania leaders to follow.
“We can tell Pennsylvania that yes, you can do this,” he said. “It’s hard work, but it needs to be done.”
Bobby Whitescarver, a Virginia farmer and former Natural Resource Conservation Service representative, said monitoring and encouraging best management practices among farmers “assure water quality improvement for the Bay.”
Last summer, Pennsylvania officials committed $220 million to a new fund dedicated to reducing pollution flowing into state waterways, which regional leaders hailed as important to Bay cleanup efforts.
Falk on Thursday called the Clean Streams Fund “an important down payment on Pennsylvania’s commitment to clean streams, a clean Susquehanna [River] and a clean Bay. But we need more.”
Jon A. Mueller, vice president for litigation at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said the draft settlement with the federal government does not foreclose future litigation if stakeholders believe any of the parties aren’t living up to their end of the bargain.
“If at any place along the way, we feel that EPA has not lived up to the agreement, we have the ability to go back to court,” he said.
Robert T. Brown, president of the Maryland Watermen’s Association, another plaintiff in the 2020 lawsuit, said the industry is counting on federal officials to comply with the agreement.
“We have to trust the EPA to enforce these laws,” he said. “We had a little problem with them doing it before this lawsuit. Now we have to trust them. We have to trust and verify.”
This story was first published in Maryland Matters, a sister site to the Mercury within the States Newsroom network. Mercury reporter Charlie Paullin contributed to this story.

by Josh Kurtz, Virginia Mercury
by Josh Kurtz, Virginia Mercury
