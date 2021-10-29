Opinion
Board of Supervisors Forum – Who’s Up?
It was good to see the candidate forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, but it would have been better if all three candidates for the Board of Supervisors in the Fork District were invited to speak.
In the absence of such, and, In the interest of fair play, I hereby provide my own forum by using my concern about speeding on Route 619, which I presented to all candidates. Viewing their responses may help district residents select a candidate.
My concern
I’m a Fork District resident living on Walnut Court.
I am concerned about speeding on 619. When the cars traveling east on 619 speed down the hill toward the bridge crossing the Shenandoah, speeds can exceed the posted limit. They have been almost-accidents many times—especially at the intersection of Catlett Mountain Road and 619.
It is also dangerous in the other direction because the speed limit changes from 40 mph on 340 to 55 mph on 619, making it sometimes hazardous to a right on Catlett Mountain Road with speeding cars behind you.
What specific steps would you take with what specific agencies to address this situation?
Response by Vicky Cook
Good morning Mr. Van Zuijlen. Thank you for reaching out to me and sharing your concerns and experiences of speeding on 619. I will also post my response on my Facebook page.
My number one priority is making sure Fork residents are safe in our district. Vehicles going over the speed limit are not safe for the driver or the other people on the road as well.
My first step in resolving this issue would be to contact the Sheriff and inform him of the complaints received by our residents. I would insist that the Sheriff patrols this area of 619, and enforce the posted speed limits. This is a good interim deterrent; however, speeding may continue when there is no patrol car. I will also contact VDOT to do a speed study on 619, get the timeframe of when they will conduct the study, and the timeline for presenting their results and recommendations. If VDOT recommendations do not reduce the speeding on 619, I will continue to work with the Sheriff, the other Board Members, and VDOT for a permanent solution.
If you would like to speak with me, please give me a call at 703-626-9242 at any time.
Response by Dale Moxley
Good afternoon, there was a concern brought to my attention by a local resident.
The concern is speeding on route 619 coming down the hill heading towards the traffic light at Route 340, causing danger to automobiles trying to turn on to Catlett Mountain Rd. Also concerned about speed limit from 40 mph on route 340 to 55 mph on route 619 heading west, making it hazardous to turn right off of Route 619 onto Catlett Mountain Rd.
A. I would contact Warren County Sheriff’s department, Lieutenant Seal, advise him of concerns, and see if he would have a radar trailer placed in the area to monitor traffic and have more deputy present.
B. I would contact VDOT, Ed Carter, and advise of concerns. Ask for a traffic study and suggest possible signage warning of turning traffic, and if possible, rumble sticks to bring attention to turning traffic ahead.
C. Contact local Delegate Michael Webert’s office, of traffic concerns in this area.
Hope everybody had a great weekend.
Response by Steve Foreman
Job, thanks for the question. Ironically, the recent (and excellent) repaving provides a better road surface but might inadvertently encourage higher speeds there. I travel on Rte. 619 multiple times a day and I share your concerns, especially about the hilly section above the bridge. There are also multiple driveways as well as the Catlett Mountain Road intersection all of which create hazardous situations that compound the problem especially given the tendency to speed up on the downhill. The road is surrounded by high banks on either side as well making it even more hazardous. Occasionally I have been passed going uphill in the no-passing zone, which is frightening when you consider that someone else might be coming down the hill at above the rated speed.
I think there are mechanisms already in place that need to be engaged. Obviously, the Sheriff’s department needs to be aware of the issue. Given the close proximity of 619 to the Sheriff’s Department, perhaps they can increase their presence there but that is of course subject to their judgment and workload. I took the liberty of filing a notice with VDOT as I think any long-term solution needs to begin with them. I do not see a similar form for the Sheriff’s Office, so will make a phone call to inform them of our concerns. I will post responses here. Stay tuned.
Job van Zuijlen
Warren County
Editors note: The Royal Examiner confirmed each of these statements presented to be from the candidates.
Opinion
Another perspective on the coming WC School Board election
In respectful response to a recent letter to the editor co-signed off on by Ralph Waller and John Lundberg, the dilemma we are left with, and which I have previously commented on, is thus: Angela Robinson is a true conservative, who refused to lower herself to accepting the endorsement of a local, divisive far-right extremist political party some might even perceive as a cult in our beloved community, in a county/town she loves, lives and worked in successfully for several years, in the very area she wishes to serve, not just represent.
Angela has respected the non-partisan history of our local elections. She has proven leadership, professional and educational experience.
She has a stepson in the public school system because she sees the value in public education, having worked in it previously, and wants her child to have a well-rounded education, not a one-sided approach. Her opponent’s children are homeschooled, which (of course) is her right, which I fully support.
Angela’s opponent came to our beloved county from out of town a few years ago (we welcome all who come in peace, as I was welcomed 24 years ago), it appears she does not work cooperatively with her school board colleagues, did not sign a respected code of conduct among school board members and now it seems she wants to tell us how we should run our school system, despite having, what appears, zero educational, professional or leadership experience, in any venue outside of her secluded and self-created utopia, far separated from those she would be elected to represent, not to mention, serve.
I have seen nothing from this candidate stating how she would help, stand up for, protect our most impoverished children, many which live in her and my district, and cannot afford private or home school options. All I have seen is political comparisons to statewide candidates, who could care less about our beloved county.
This candidate (in my opinion) only represents her own views, as she clearly stated with her own divisive comments (watch video), during the respected “non-partisan” Chamber of Commerce forum. Angela, while deeply conservative, will represent, listen to respectfully, and respond accordingly, to “all” of the North River District, not just those who agree with her, cow-tow to a narrative, or choose to vote for her opponent.
This doesn’t make this candidate a bad person. I believe that she truly believes what she says. I believe that she is an incredible mother. Her children have always been respectful and kind around me. They are beautiful souls. I hope that when this is over, we can all grab a beer together. I care very much about her, and her beautiful family. This simply (in my opinion) makes this candidate significantly less qualified than her opponent. I just have the courage to admit it. I wish others would as well before it is too late, and we all have to live with the consequences.
Vote Angela Robinson – “The True Conservative and The True Educator” – for North River District School Board.
Michael S. Williams
Front Royal
Opinion
School Board Elections: Families First!
Next Tuesday Warren County voters will decide what kind of education their children will receive in the coming years. And it’s a big deal.
In Virginia and here at home, two issues have dominated the education debate: the “Gender Agenda” and “Critical Race Theory.”
You’ve heard of the “Gender Agenda.” Throw out your biology textbooks, kids, boys can be girls. Enough said.
But it’s for real, and this policy recently resulted in the alleged rape in the girl’s restroom of a Loudoun County school. The culprit? A boy dressed in a skirt. To make things worse, the school board allegedly covered up the alleged crime and merely transferred the boy to another school.
And “Critical Race Theory”? To put it bluntly, “CRT” is nothing short of reverse racism dressed up with big words. It’s bunk.
Frankly, these two issues are not educational at all. They’re political, and they’re being pushed by the public-school unions, one of the most radical political lobbying forces in the country (Yes – they’re the same outfits demanding that schools be closed as long as possible).
Forcing these divisive, highly-charged political issues into our classrooms would distract students from the challenge they face – right now! – to get back on their feet and catch up with their genuine education.
I’ve taught at every level from high school through graduate research universities. Every one of them demands that the student enter fully prepared with a solid grounding in the basics. If our public schools waste their time peddling political agendas of any flavor, they’re cheating the students of their right to that foundation.
And they’re also violating the rights of families. Parents, not public schools, teach their children political and moral values. Period.
In next Tuesday’s election, I think three candidates embrace these principles when it comes to teaching our children for future success.
They are Al Gunn (a write-in candidate) for the Fork District, Melanie Salins for the North River District, and Stephanie Short for the Happy Creek District.
These “family first” candidates believe that teachers work for the families that pay their salaries. They will work with families, not against them. They want to affirm the values and principles that children are learning from their parents, not contradict them.
Families come first. Your vote next Tuesday can make a difference. It really is a big deal.
Christopher Manion
Warren County
Opinion
Warren County parent endorses Funk for School Board in Happy Creek District
I would like to share my endorsement and support of Dr. Antoinette Funk, candidate for the Warren County, Virginia School Board, Happy Creek District.
Dr. Funk and I served on the Warren County Public Schools Special Education Advisory Committee for 7 years. On this committee she inspired many of us to become more knowledgeable of our role and to better organize our work. As a parent, she appreciates the importance of a school district having a good line of communication with families, as an education professional with experience in teaching and working in school administration, she understands the many responsibilities that schools face, and as a long-time resident of Warren County, she appreciates the importance of a school district being the best that it can be to serve the families of a community. Her experience as a parent, a resident, and an educator will give her a uniquely broad perspective as a school board member.
As election day approaches, please consider what is needed on our school board and consider voting for Dr. Antoinette Funk for the Happy Creek District School Board Member of Warren County, Virginia.
Laurie Adams
Warren County Parent and Resident
Opinion
Hypocrisy in Sports
To start, let me say something about myself. I love sports. I was a three-sport athlete in high school and I still love playing sports now (though badly). I love watching sports, both on TV and in person. I have a son on the high school baseball team and never thought I would enjoy watching as much baseball as he plays, but I do. I have heard sports described as either soap operas or reality shows for men. It really is as Jim McKay used to say: “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” The problem is that sports are meant to be fun (unless my Hokies and Razorbacks both lose as they did last week) but, with the politics of the day, they are losing some of their enjoyment as mindless entertainment. What is really starting to get hard is the hypocrisy in sports, yet, historically speaking, maybe it always has been this way.
The big news of last week was the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden. At first, I was not sure what I thought about an email sent eleven years ago but, as more and more inappropriate emails began to surface, it became clear that he needed to go. His emails were full of racist, homophobic, and sexist language that the NFL has condemned. It is right that the NFL condemns this type of language and the League has tried recently to stand up for what is right.
What makes it hard to accept, however, is that with its moral outrage, NFL is also allowing a Super Bowl half-time show featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Dr. Dre. You may be aware of these artists, especially Snoop Dogg, who is becoming a cultural icon with his laid-back persona and commercials with Martha Stewart. However, if you are not, I would love to give you a sample of their lyrics, but I can’t because most papers would not print them. Their songs are full of racist, homophobic, and sexist language, much worse than Gruden’s. Add to that the violence and drug use these entertainers promote. I want to say sports can’t have it both ways, yet it does.
There is plenty of modern history showing the hypocrisy of sports. Most recently is Lebron James, who claims to be a champion for social justice yet attacked Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey for supporting democratic protesters in China. China was threatening to cut ties with the NBA, meaning James and the NBA could lose millions. James said of Morey, “But I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” It seemed what James really meant was Morey may not have been considering how much he might lose by supporting oppressed people not in America.
Then there is Nike, who also claims to support social justice and human rights. Nike used major social justice warriors like Megan Rapinoe and Colin Kaepernick in its ads but also refused to pay a real wage to workers in third-world countries, helping to keep those workers in poverty. There are championship sports teams that took their conservative players to meet Democratic presidents but refused to take their teams to either Bush’s or Trump’s White House. Then there was Monday Night Football, which dropped country legend Hank Williams Jr. for comparing President Obama to Hitler, while having no issues with artists and celebrities who made the same references to Trump.
Speaking of Hitler: When I think of one of sport’s biggest hypocrisies, he is at the center of the controversy. Most people know the story of the 1936 Olympics and American track star Jesse Owens (if you want to learn about these games from a non-track perspective, I highly recommend Boys in the Boat). Hitler planned to use these games to showcase his nation’s power and the strength of what he thought of as the “Aryan race.”
What he was not prepared for was a Black man from America showing up his track and field athletes. While Hitler’s Germans did win the most medals overall and the most gold medals, Owens walked away with four golds, more than any U.S. athlete at the time. While Owens’ dominance was the main story, the side story was his treatment by Hitler. After the first day of competition and after Hitler shook hands and congratulated the German winners, he left the stadium. The head of the Olympic Games told him that he either had to shake the hands of all the winners or none of them. He chose none of them.
Americans were furious and the story began to circulate that Owens, now a true American hero, was snubbed by the German leader. Yet when Owens was asked about the mistreatment, his answer was telling: “I wasn’t invited to shake hands with Hitler. But I wasn’t invited to the White House to shake hands with the President either.” FDR, who had spent much of his life in the South, in true hypocrisy did not invite Owens to the White House or acknowledge his accomplishments as he did with the white athletes. Americans who were outraged at Hitler did not seem to care about FDR’s own snub.
It is sad that politics and hypocrisy take over what many Americans like me use to get away from the world for a short time each week. Though it has not always been the case, sports today are the one place where merit rises to the top. Black or White, rich or poor, the best players in the games play together. It should be the place with the least amount of divisive language. I applaud the NFL for condemning the words of Jon Gruden. But if the League is serious about ending the hypocrisy and truly wanting to unite the nation and end this type of language, the NFL needs to find a new half-time show.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Opinion
Republican Heroes
It is about time we recognized the true heroes of the Republican Party. They are not the dopey louts who rampaged through our nation’s capital and the moral cowards who still cover for them.
They are not the ranting demagogues exploiting the emotions of the resentful. They were the unsung people not seeking attention, but doing their jobs: from poll workers to police officers. They were Republican state legislators and governors who did not bend to pressure to overturn the elections in their state. They were Republican judges who did not allow mere allegations unsupported by credible evidence to deny votes that happened. They were a Vice President who stayed loyal to the Constitution and the rule of law above any man. They were Republican congressional representatives and senators who did not fear to try and hold their own president accountable and dared to stand on their conscience instead of following the majority in their party. They did not win. But they showed more bravery than the majority in their party who did.
It is Republicans like those who could save the soul of the party from being lost to a band of fascists if they find the nerve to do so. My father was a lifelong Republican who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the sacrifices that generation made to defeat fascism, I’m glad he was not alive to see his party dishonored by America’s Mussolini.
James Tweed
Ocean City, NJ
Opinion
Appreciative parent supports Funk for School Board in Happy Creek District
I am writing this letter to extend my support and endorsement to Dr. Antoinette Funk for Warren County, VA School Board-Happy Creek District.
As a parent of a former Ressie Jeffries student, I would like to share my experience of having Dr. Funk as assistant principal during my child’s elementary education.
Dr. Funk is a conscientious professional. Her decisions were always based on what was in my child’s best interest. We were not always in agreement; however, she always gave explanations regarding her decision and willingly listened to our concerns (including those of my son). She provided other options as she deemed available and made final decisions based on the needs of my son, providing support at school and at home.
Dr. Funk understands the relation between having a strong bridge between school and home. She was fair and respectful. My child benefited tremendously throughout his school years and into adult life due to his time at Ressie under Dr. Funk’s educational and social guidance. Being a parent of a special needs child herself gave her insight into the daily challenges of students and teachers. I found her to be honorable, thorough, and supportive. I knew my son was being academically challenged.
I say without reservation that Dr. Funk is dedicated and commits herself to serve the educational needs of each individual student. Her expectations and consequences were always made clear. Her commitment to education is a priority, and she remained a source of support and education well into his middle school years.
I ask you to make an informed decision in your choice in the upcoming election. If you want an experienced, dedicated individual, committed to making decisions and standing up for what is best for the education of your children, vote for Dr. Antoinette Funk for Warren County, VA School Board-Happy Creek District.
Juanita Shafer
Warren County, Virginia