Board of Supervisors Hears the Case of ‘Agreed Upon’ Easement
On Wednesday, September 12, at 6 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center, the Board of Supervisors met for a work session in which they heard the case of a property owner who, within the past three months, has taken steps to dissolve a memorandum of agreement pertaining to an easement on a portion of his property that compels him to give access to the building of a gas pipeline. The board has the power to dissolve the MOA.
In his address to the board, William Long, manager of Long Pine Holdings, LLC, and owner of the sixty-foot parcel under easement at 6768 Winchester Road where Washington Gas has been planning to build a portion of its pipeline for ten years, explained that he felt coerced into the agreement, as he was offered ten thousand dollars for his cooperation with the tacit understanding that in the absence of his cooperation eminent domain would give the gas company the rights they require. Thus, the “agreed upon easement” was established, where the MOA substitutes for the full force of an official easement, which the board can dissolve if they wish.
Long owns the Auto Care Clinic at that location and has operated under a conditional use permit since 2013, the same year in which the MOA was established. The MOA agreement is between William Long and Warren County. The county has worked with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in matters pertaining to this case.
In a letter dated June 7, 2023, Long and his wife, who is also a manager of Long Pine Holdings, wrote to Warren County’s Planning Director Matt Wendling, saying that “it is our understanding that there are no plans for future development,” regarding the sixty-foot parcel to which Washington Gas currently holds a claim, “and therefore, this right of way is no longer necessary.” The letter continues in the first person. “I have plans to expand my business, Auto Care Clinic, Inc., in the future, which would not be possible without the recission of the right of way.” The letter ends with a request that the County of Warren rescind the agreement for sixty feet right of way, “effective immediately.”
This letter comes on the heels of another letter to Wendling from Dewberry Engineers Inc., writing on behalf of Washington Gas, dated May 15, 2023. In it, the Dewberry representative says he is not aware of any requests by Warren County to dedicate the sixty feet right of way, but he believes the reservation is still valid. “As you may know,” he writes, “Washington Gas is in the final phase of a twenty-mile pipeline replacement project that commenced in 2014.” Without utilizing the sixty-foot parcel on Long’s property, Washington Gas will not be able to complete its replacement project.
This communication from Dewberry is followed by another from them on June 16, 2023, nine days after the communication to Wendling from Long. He writes that the Longs have communicated a willingness to work with Dewberry. Further adjustments need to be made to the agreement. “We are still seeking written confirmation from Warren County,” he writes, “that underground gas pipeline(s) may be constructed in a portion of the sixty-foot right-of-way reservation to support completion of this project.” A letter from VDOT to Wendling dated July 12, 2023, reads, “We have reviewed the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) request, and we do not support dissolving the joint access easement.”
The property Long currently owns, which he purchased from Evelyn Payne, a transaction that transpired alongside and was associated with the 2013 MOA, after a different CUP he had under her ownership dating back to 2007, will revert to his sole possession if the Board of Supervisors agrees to dissolve the 2013 MOA.
Having completed their closed session, which addressed personnel issues pertaining to the Airport Commission before the work session, the board heard a report on delinquency in tax collections from the Warren County Treasurer’s Office; they also heard a tourism update concerning the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as well as a brief report about personnel proceedings from the Warren County Information Technology Department. After these agenda items were processed, the meeting adjourned.
Click here to watch the Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session of September 12, 2023.
Town Council Considers Renewable Resources in Anticipation of Upcoming Meeting
On Monday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall at 102 E. Main Street, the Front Royal Town Council met for a work session in which they heard a presentation concerning the town’s power portfolio.
Mike Migliore, Vice President of Power Supply Planning at American Municipal Power (AMP), of which the Town is a regional municipal member, guided the council through a PowerPoint presentation, explaining their options and desired outcomes for 2024 through 2026, specifically defining what vendors are currently providing the town with power, what vendors could potentially provide the town with power, and how much the town is currently paying and can expect to pay in the future for those power supplies. This work session comes in advance of a Town Council meeting at Front Royal’s Government Center on September 25, in which the council will make several key decisions impacting the town’s energy options.
Beginning his presentation, Migliore compared the power portfolio to retirement planning, in which diversification is all important. Immediately diving into the details of the PowerPoint, he explained that Front Royal uses 182 million kilowatt hours per year. Seventeen percent of the energy the town currently uses is renewable resources, and Migliore believes that trend will continue into next year. “Is that pretty standard?” Mayor Lori Cockrell asked about the percentage for renewables, and Migliore replied yes, “most of the AMP members are in that category.” AMP has 134 members, mainly in Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
In the case that AMP has not purchased blocks of energy for Front Royal in advance, the net market or open market is the pie slice of the portfolio that is vulnerable to whatever blocks of energy happen to be available at the moment, which Migliore says is likely to be more expensive, especially with rising demands for energy in the town, winter demanding more heat and summer cooler air. Entering 2025 and 2026, that category becomes wider, thus illustrating the need for AMP to facilitate cost-effective purchases. As blocks of energy drop off soon, that need for cost-effective purchases becomes more urgent.
This two to three-year plan is unusual for the council, who are more accustomed to dealing with ten-year plans. In part because of the war in Ukraine and the market disruption that caused in 2022, the council is being proactive in terms of purchasing blocks ahead of 2025, when those purchases will go into effect.
In addition to solar and wind, hydro plants on the Ohio River, as well as in the Smokey Mountains, are an option. Although they are affected by drought, they have long-term durability, and Migliore anticipates that the debt can be paid by 2049. “These are our most expensive power supplies,” said Migliore. He also said, “Your grandkids will be happy that they have debt-free green power.” Despite the challenges that America faced post-coronavirus and the onset of conflict in Ukraine, particularly surviving last winter with unstable gas prices, fossil fuels like coal and natural gas currently represent roughly fifty percent of Front Royal’s portfolio. At eight cents per kilowatt hour, AMP projects a cost of 15 million dollars in annual power rates for the town of Front Royal.
After Migliore finished his presentation, the council addressed its consent agenda items and then moved to a closed meeting to discuss personnel issues and EDA litigation.
Click here to watch the Front Royal Town Council Work Session.
Library Funding/Content Battle Rages on at County Supervisors Meeting
Once again, a now familiar non-agenda item dominated the Tuesday, September 5, Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, both outside the Warren County Government Center (WCGC), where a pro-library contingent demonstrated for an hour or more prior to the open meeting’s 7 p.m. start, and inside the board meeting room which was filled to capacity leading to overflow into the hallway. That non-agenda item is the continued funding of Samuels Public Library amidst the public battle between mainly self-identified Catholic critics of the inclusion of LGBTQ-themed books in the library’s adult or children’s sections and supporters of continued funding of the library and the inclusion of such books in the library under increased parental control guidelines the library staff has been working to achieve.
For detailed background on the public debate, we suggest visiting the Royal Examiner’s OPINION page, where both sides have stated their positions extensively in recent weeks. The public comments, again taking the maximum hour’s time allotted to non-agenda items, begin at the 6:15 mark of the County video linked below, concluding at the 1:06:45 mark.
Coincidentally, this revisiting of the library funding and management debate occurred the evening before the initial civil court hearing on a $5,000 defamation of character claim brought by Mark Egger, a principal figure in the CleanUp Samuels effort, against two members of the Save Samuels contingent. In fact, the two people targeted in Egger’s defamation claim, Stevi Hubbard and her daughter Cameron, were the 16th and 17th speakers of 19 at this meeting’s Public Comments, during which almost every speaker used their full three minutes of the allotted time.
This debate over public library function, operations, and funding has now not only garnered national attention, as pointed out by our contributing writer and retired AP (Associated Press) correspondent Malcolm Barr Sr.’s story on coverage in The Washington Post, but now also international scrutiny with a piece in Barr’s native England’s The Guardian, another newspaper of international readership.
Why all the attention?
It would seem Warren County’s elected officials’ handling and prospective handling of its public library’s funding and function in the wake of what appears to be a largely religious, faith-based criticism has attracted a worldwide audience as a pending decision on library funding — which was discussed with legal counsel in Closed/Executive Session prior to Tuesday’s open meeting — may now raise questions among a worldwide audience about the U.S. Constitution’s mandated separation of church and state in the conduct of U.S. governments at all levels.
Center stage in that upcoming political drama on the side seeking the removal of any book with a positive or supportive spin on LGBTQ lifestyles they see as “pornography” appears to be a significant portion who are Christendom College affiliated, both students and staff past and present, many also aligned with Front Royal’s St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (see more on that below in reference to Kelsey Lawrence’s comments).
Several consistent themes were heard from those “CleanUp” Samuels speakers. Among those were:
— Support of the board of supervisors taking control of the non-profit 501-c3 Samuels Public Library’s Board of Trustees, as was proposed in the County’s initially submitted revised Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA), also referenced as “the Funding Agreement.”
— “No taxation without representation” was another oft-quoted statement of the anti-Samuels as it currently exists contingent, reflecting their belief their tax dollars should not go to support something they don’t agree with.
A Nightmare Scenario
But if some themes were familiar, one speaker was not. Final Public Comments speaker Naomi Egger (1:03:40 video mark) seemed to summarize the darkest potential consequences of acceptance of the “T” (Trans) portion of the LGBTQ lifestyle. She quoted from a memoir about tragic physical consequences experienced by a young teen girl she cited as Chloe Kohl after her parents sought medical advice in the wake of their then 12-year-old daughter’s expression of sexual identity confusion as she reached puberty.
Commenting on her sexual identity dilemma, that girl stated that she told her parents she “felt like a boy” but added in retrospect, “All I meant was that I hated puberty. That I wanted this new-found sexual attention to go away. That I looked up to my brothers a little more than I did to my sisters … (then) we all became victims of so-called gender-affirming care,” Egger quoted from Kohl’s memoir. That memoir continued to cite the negative physical consequences of first, “puberty blockers” at 12, and then at age 13 her first “testosterone injections”, and eventually a “double mastectomy” at 15, all leading to life-altering consequences it appears she will suffer from the balance of her life.
This nightmarish tale seemed to be more a condemnation of the medical industry’s reinforcement of trans-sexuality and its willingness to recommend and institute irreversible medical procedures on one so young than of library material normalizing alternate-sexual identity lifestyles. However, the underlying theme of alternate gender identity reinforcement was a connecting link. But it must also be noted that at no point in Ms. Egger’s presentation of the Chole Kohl memoir was reinforced by reading material, library or otherwise, referenced.
Expanding support & numbers games
But beyond the segment of the Catholic community that seems to be the dominant force in the Clean Up Samuels movement, we have also been made aware recently of a letter of support for the Clean Up Samuels initiative from five non-Catholic religious-affiliated individuals, including pastors from Browntown Baptist Church and Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley; a “Bishop” with no church affiliation listed; a lay representative of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance; and one Islamic Imam of the Khatme Nubuwwat Center.
And while this now somewhat more diversified group claims to speak for a majority of this community, the opposing side has disputed that contention. In fact, when Stevi Hubbard addressed the board (55:05 County video mark, with her daughter following her at the podium), she unfurled what she said was a long social-media generated signature list of library supporters, some of whom she said while not showing up at meetings, will be motivated to vote in coming elections due to the board’s seeming siding with what they believe is a radical, religious minority of county residents. Queried later about that list she unfurled on the meeting room floor to the displeasure of Chairman Vicky Cook, Hubbard said that at the time of the supervisors meeting, it contained 4,111 signatures, 1,948 confirmed as county residents. By Friday, Hubbard said the total signature list had climbed to 5,461, though she did not have an updated number of verified county residents.
After the first 14 speakers were heard in support of the “CleanUp Samuels” effort — see more on a brewing sign-in controversy at this story’s end — the first speaker in support of the library’s material and full funding came to the microphone (51:47 video mark). That was Kelsey Lawrence, a Save Samuels advocate and co-chair of the Warren County Chapter of Defense of Democracy. Lawrence addressed the numbers game she believes is being played by the defund and overturn control of library operations anti-LGBTQ contingent.
Lawrence opened her remarks with a quote attributed to World War II era German Nazi Minister of Propaganda Josef Goebbels. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” That is her perception of the strategy being employed by the anti-library, anti-LGBTQ support materials contingent, a contingent she described as “93 far-right, radical extremists on a … maniacal mission to defend Samuels Public Library.”
Then, further addressing the “majority” numbers the Clean Up Samuels (CUS) contingent cites, she told the supervisors, “First, CUS wants you to believe that they are the majority of library cardholders and voters in Warren County,” Lawrence began, adding this statistical analysis of un-cited origin, “A mere 33-percent of the county identifies as religious, I’m included in that, and only 7-percent as Catholic. St. John’s own pastor has claimed these people represent 1.5 percent of St. John’s parishioners. They represent less than half a percent of Warren County’s total population,” Lawrence told the supervisors. Royal Examiner could not verify St. John’s stats regarding the proportion of library activists among its congregation.
As to the “taxation without representation” argument of the Clean Up Samuels contingent, Lawrence said, “Lucky for them, they’re not,” explaining, “This claim too is based on a lie. County funds are not used to purchase library books. State funds and endowments are used for that.”
So, what do we find socio-politically on the Lawrence, Hubbard, and other Save Samuels supporters’ side? Judging from self-descriptions from letter writers to Royal Examiner’s Opinion page, among others contacted, it seems that group includes not only people identifying with that alternate sexual-identity lifestyle but also traditional heterosexuals, some even self-identifying as fundamentally conservative, who just don’t believe such an alternate sexuality lifestyle conducted with personal integrity, true love, and affection, condemns one to Hell. In fact, some observers of the current library book content debate have pointed out to this reporter that a softer tone on the spiritual fate of homosexuals appears to be the perspective of current Catholic Pope Francis. In 2013, shortly after assuming the papacy, when asked about the spiritual fate of those of a “gay” lifestyle, Pope Francis responded: “If someone is gay and is searching for the Lord and has good will, then who am I to judge him?”
That group of pro-library county residents is urging the county’s elected officials to pull back from what appears to be threatened defunding and an attempt to gain appointed membership control of the independent 501 c3 non-profit Samuels Library Board of Trustees in order, they believe, to accommodate the religious-driven claims that any reference to alternate sexual lifestyles is “pornography” that must be removed from library shelves. Some have warned the supervisors of possible litigation to challenge such moves they see as religiously driven censorship in the conduct of the county government and its public library function.
Could we be on the verge of “EDA 2” as some have described potential financial paths the county government may have or be poised to follow? At least in the library case, it wouldn’t be stolen money but stolen rights of intellectual diversity and reading material access in the operations of a municipally contracted public library.
Stay tuned, sports – I mean court fans.
PS – Early sign ins?
One aspect of Tuesday’s Public Comments attracted the notice of several pro-library people who unsuccessfully tried to sign in to speak, one who said mid-afternoon, three to four hours prior to the open meeting’s start. The issue raised was that despite what appeared to be a significant majority of those present inside and outside the WCGC being supporters of the library’s full funding and operational independence, the first 14 of what ended up being a total of 19 Public Comments speakers who made it within the allotted hour were from the Clean Up Samuels Library (CSL) contingent. One of the pro-library groups said they were told a number of the anti-Samuels Library contingent had shown up at the WCGC as early as 9 a.m. that day. They wondered if those library opponents had been allowed to sign up to speak at that evening’s meeting as much as 9 to 10 hours prior to the meeting’s convening. It was not clear after speaking to several county officials whether that could have occurred with or without the county staff’s knowledge.
See the linked County video for the full public comments, as well as the post-public comments on regular meeting agenda topics. Among those agenda topics were approval of a Resolution on drought-related Warren County Disaster Relief to agricultural operations, a Rail Trail Letter of Support presented by County EDA Director Joe Petty, and a Financial Agreement with the Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.
The concluding passage of the Disaster Relief Resolution states: “NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Warren County Board of Supervisors that the County Administrator is directed to make a formal request to the State FSA Executive Director Dr. Ronald Howell that Warren County be declared an agriculture disaster area and that any and all appropriate State and Federal disaster relief and assistance be made available to the farmers in Warren County.”
Click here to watch the Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting of September 5, 2023
Stevi Hubbard, Mark Egger Debate Public Roles as Egger’s $5,000 Defamation Suit Heads to Trial
Warren County Library At Crossroads: The Battle Over LGBTQ-Inclusive Literature Heats Up
Warren County Board of Supervisors Tackles Key Agenda Items
Addressing Community Development, Tourism, and Tax Issues in Upcoming Session.
On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Warren County’s Board of Supervisors will delve into several pressing matters, each impacting the region’s growth and welfare. Scheduled to start at 6 pm, this work session aims to make strides in the areas of community development, tourism revival, and tax collection.
Matt Wendling, the Planning Director, will kick off the session by addressing CUP2013-09-01, a topic concerning the dissolution of an agreement related to a 60′ Easement for a Commercial Auto Repair Garage owned by William “Bill” Long. After a letter from Gary Gardner dated 5/15/2023, the board is expected to consider the dissolution of the agreement, originally between Warren County and Mr. Long. If agreed upon, the dissolution could lead to a modification of the conditional use permit and further reviews of the Route 340/522 Corridor Transportation Plan.
Following Wendling’s segment, Jamie Spiker, the County Treasurer, will present the Delinquent Tax Report. This in-depth review will offer insights into the collection efforts and delinquencies as of June 30, 3023, while also shedding light on potential future actions. Spiker’s strategies involve both current tools, such as employer liens, bank liens, and DMV stops, and the introduction of new tools to bolster delinquent collections. The notable auction held by TACS on May 18, 2023, garnered an impressive revenue of $111,984.92, with another auction scheduled for November 1, 2023.
Warren County’s commitment to reviving tourism after the blow from COVID-19 will be manifested in Joe Petty’s Director of Economic Development, ARPA Tourism Update. Thanks to the allocation of $170,000 by the Governor, the county and the Town of Front Royal have collaborated on a strategic approach to deploy these funds effectively. From visitor campaigns and event strategies to destination service enhancements, the outlined plan promises a comprehensive upliftment for Warren County’s tourism sector. The proposal also encompasses investment in product development, event organization, and improvements in-destination services. The endgame? A renewed Front Royal and Warren County that consistently attracts and retains visitors.
The session’s final discussion, although not detailed in the agenda, involves the staffing of the I.T. Department, an essential segment reflecting the county’s commitment to tech-driven progress.
As Warren County’s decision-makers converge on September 12, residents anticipate forward-thinking actions that encapsulate community development, tourist attraction, and fiscal responsibility.
Upcoming Town Council Work Session Sheds Light on Infrastructure and Municipal Updates
Power Supply, Public Power Week, and Infrastructure Upgrades Top the List
On Monday, September 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., the Front Royal Town Council is set to convene for an essential work session at the Town Hall Conference Room. For those unable to be present in person, the meeting will be broadcast live online, ensuring the community stays abreast of vital municipal decisions and updates.
One of the key discussions will be led by Carey Saffelle, the Director of Energy Services, and Mike Migliore, the Vice President of Power Supply Planning at American Municipal Power. They’ll provide an overview of Front Royal’s wholesale power purchasing portfolio and delve into the budgetary aspects of the Power Supply. With blocks of purchased power set to end by FY24/25, they will address a resolution for a fixed volume energy supply schedule from 2025-2028, not exceeding $59.00 per MWh.
The council will also be asked to acknowledge Public Power Week. Every year, during the first week of October, towns and cities nationwide celebrate Public Power Week. This event helps the public understand the workings of their community-owned utility. The council aims to recognize October 1-7, 2023, as Public Power Week in Front Royal.
Infrastructure upgrades also made the agenda with Michelle Campbell, the Manager of Purchasing, putting forward a contract for influent pump installations at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. These pumps, critical to the WWTP’s operation, were installed in the 1970s and are now hard to maintain due to scarce replacement parts. The contract, which amounts to $959,401.00, is proposed to be awarded to Johnston Construction Company.
Laura McIntosh, Human Resources Director, is seeking approval to award a contract to Pierce Group Benefits for the town’s Benefits Consulting Services. This comes after a rigorous evaluation of six proposals, with the final contract amount being $10,000 per year.
BJ Wilson, Director of Finance, will be proposing a calendar for the 2024-2025 fiscal year budget. This will involve an overview of significant budgetary items and plans for a series of work sessions.
In an effort to bolster public safety, Police Chief Kahle Magalis seeks approval for DMV matching grants. These funds will help enforce speed and impaired driving regulations in the community.
Concluding the meeting’s agenda is a request by Aaron Hike to vacate a portion of North Royal Ave. This move has implications for public works and energy services, as certain utilities and infrastructures reside on these lands.
The Town Council’s upcoming session promises to be an eventful one, touching on multiple areas of the town’s operation. As Front Royal continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of its residents, these sessions serve as an integral part of ensuring that growth is both sustainable and beneficial to the community.
Town Council Hears Strategies for Enhancing Outdoor Spaces for Pedestrians and Bicyclists
The predominant theme at Tuesday’s 7 p.m. Front Royal Town Council work session at Town Hall was the pressing need for options for pedestrians and bicyclists that are both safe and preserve the natural environment in which those paths are being forged. The councilmen and women heard Justin Proctor and Lizi Lewis present on behalf of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), respectively.
The Town of Front Royal faces several ongoing problems regarding its outdoor spaces where residents and visitors enjoy walking and cycling, and these problems require a team effort from multiple branches of the town’s local government. Both Proctor and Lewis indicated those problems represent opportunities. In each of their PowerPoint presentations, they mapped a vision for the Town going forward.
The Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) might change its name soon to the Advisory Committee for Environmental Sustainability (ACES). Justin Proctor pitched the idea of the name change to the council, arguing that it would be an easier name to remember since: “it means someone doing something well.”
Proctor told the council that “a budget would mean less time writing grants and more time improving the landscape.” Re-imagining the Appalachian Trail (AT) connector trail is part of his proposed plan. The Appalachian Trail currently circles the town, and Proctor believes it is possible to make it easier and safer for people to come on and off the trail. At one point in his presentation, he said, “We are all looking for ways for people to walk and cycle this town safely.”
He also said, “We need to be proactive, not reactive.” That statement applies especially to the Happy Creek stream, which has been a sore point for this town in the past. “Born out of blood,” the solution to deforestation along the margins of this creek will be an ongoing task. On the morning following the meeting, in a phone interview, he described the riparian buffers that have been established along the margins of Happy Creek. “Any suburban stream needs a lot of care and love,” he said. “It is essentially an aquatic garden that just needs maintaining over time … we will forever be stewarding this creek.”
Letting trees grow naturally and allowing the recreational space to be a continuation of the natural space is Proctor’s passionate goal. Part of that natural approach will be installing streetlights that do not obliterate the view of the stars. “Brighter isn’t necessarily safer,” he told the council.
For the American Rescue Plan Act, Lizi Lewis presented a tourism grant to the council. Totaling $170,000, the grant covers several important projects, including a proposed trail at the Avtex site as well as improvements at the Bentonville boat landing, near Route 613. Lewis explained that the landing there is in urgent need of attention.
Other items on the agenda included a much-needed update to procurement policy, the first since 2002; regulations pertaining to the keeping of chickens in town residential areas; a sidewalk project on West Criser Road that appropriately echoed the theme of the evening; and the delay until October of a hearing related to 207 Cloud Street where a roof replacement has been halted in order to ensure that the new materials are in keeping with the historical integrity of the Town Historic District in which that house is located. The applicant wants to assemble more information.
Click here to watch the Town Council Work Session of September 5, 2023.
Split Town Council Denies Swan Estates Proffer Amendments, Hears Overwhelming Citizen Support for Revitalized Youth Center
Of nine public hearings held at its meeting on Monday, August 28, the Front Royal Town Council spent the bulk of its time on the final two. Those were Item H, the “Request for Funding from Reaching Out Now to Revitalize the former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 201 E. 8th Street,” and Item I, proposed amendments on proffers tied to the long-stagnant Anna Swan Estates – HEPTAD LLC rezoning to achieve a large residential build-out off Leach Run Parkway southwest of Warren County Middle School.
However, there was action on only one of those two, as the Santmyers Youth Center redevelopment proposal was scheduled ONLY to receive public feedback on the proposal. That feedback was a 10-0 clean sweep in favor of the Town’s funding a portion of the budget — $25,000 to $50,000 annually — necessary to facilitate a reopening of the County-owned building under the stewardship of the “Reaching Out Now” civic organization. The public hearing begins at the 1:30:50 video mark and ends at 2:05:45.
On the action side of those final two public hearings, after a lengthy council discussion, the Swan Farm proffer amendments were denied on another of Mayor Lori Cockrell’s tie-breaking votes of the evening. That vote to deny due to “heartburn” the mayor said she had over details of past withdrawals of original proffers by the applicant and a reported failure to pay a past agreed-upon sum to the county public school system was delivered after a six-minute-plus explanation of her perspective on the proffer amendment proposal and her consequent “heartburn” over it.
“Skip” Rogers made the motion to approve the amended proffers, seconded by Bruce Rappaport. It reached the mayor following Rogers, Rappaport, and Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock’s votes for approval and Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Amber Morris, and Josh Ingram’s votes against approval. The Swan Farm proffer amendment public hearing begins at the 2:05:47 mark of the linked Town video; the vote is called at 2:59:15 mark, with the deadlock reaching the mayor at the 2:59:47 mark. Her vote is cast at 3:06:20, ending the discussion – for now.
‘Big Brother’ & Public Speed Cameras
In a third matter of extensive public interest, as part of its Consent Agenda, council voted unanimously to include authorization for “the Town Attorney to Negotiate an Automated Speed Enforcement Systems Agreement with Blue Line Solutions, LLC as a cooperative procurement.” It was noted prior to the vote on this somewhat controversial matter that council was only authorizing Town Attorney George Sonnett to negotiate contract terms with the Consent Agenda approval. Those terms, once finalized, would come to council for review prior to a vote on acceptance or rejection of the contract.
The matter has become controversial in the wake of a few citizens, including Monday night Public Comments speaker John Lundberg, and some elected officials, notably from the Town (Morris), County (Oates), and School Board (Salins), expressing concerns about governmental overreach and “Big Brother”-style spying on citizens through the unmanned school speed zone camera system.
But as Vice-Mayor Sealock observed last night (3:20:40 video mark) in response to Public Comments speaker Lundberg, “He was worried about the long-term threats on their privacy. Well, your expectation of privacy stops when you walk out the front door of your house.” Sealock has repeatedly observed that automated school zone speed enforcement cameras, rather than a miss-perceived threat on one’s right to privacy, is a cost-efficient — Sealock called it virtually no cost to taxpayers — public safety matters revolving around the physical safety and potentially even lives, of the school-age children of this community. And as a long-time fan of sci-fi novels like George Orwell’s “1984” and Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” the vice-mayor is correct in his assessment of where the right to privacy ends. The nightmare scenario of an all-controlling government’s intrusion on peoples’ lives revolves around their private spaces, not in public, whereas Vice-Mayor Sealock pointed out that once you step into the public sphere, you have NO expectation of privacy, it’s already gone.
Other Business
In other business near the meeting’s outset council unanimously approved “a Resolution to Dedicate/Name the North Commerce Avenue Bridge in Honor and Memory of Sgt. Dennis Smedley.” Smedley’s sister, Cheryl Cullers, was present for the acknowledgment of the initiative.
- Special Use Permit to Allow the Painting of Two Murals at 1314 N. Royal Avenue – applicant William Kryssing — Unanimous approval on a motion by Morris, second by Sealock, for the murals acknowledging the work of first responders at the north-side chimney-cleaning business location owned by two past first responders.
- Adopted the Certification/Recommendation of the Front Royal Comprehensive Plan dated May 19, 2023 — Unanimous approval on a motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne. It was noted this was the first Town Comprehensive Plan update since March 23, 1998. Municipal Comp Plans are by state code to be reviewed and updated as necessary every five years.
Under Agenda Item 11, “Business Items”, on a motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne, council unanimously approved “a Request from Donald McCarty for the Vacation of a Portion of North Street and a Portion of an Unimproved Alley.” Discussion indicated a heavily overgrown alley not used by other surrounding property owners. Councilwoman Morris commended the appointed “Review Committee” for taking the specifics of the two alley vacation requests into consideration in coming up with separate recommendations, the first denial, this one approval.
Other public hearings
- Special Use Permit to Allow a Short-Term Rental at 912 Virginia Avenue – Joseph Chetupuzha — on motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne, council approved, on the mayor’s first tiebreaker of the evening 4-3, the mayor voting with DeDomenico-Payne, Morris, and Ingram. Prefacing her motion to approve, Morris explained why she supported approval despite some code issues, usually regarding available parking, in that it gave council more options to hold applicants accountable through a Special Use Permit than long-term rentals would. Public hearing, discussion, and vote from 20:22 to 31:28 marks of video).
- Special Use Permit to Allow a Short-Term Rental at 417 Kerfoot Avenue – Mesa Rose Coral — Council divided along the same lines on how strictly to adhere to related ordinance guidelines on things like parking, with the mayor breaking her second consecutive tie vote along the same lines as above, approving the permitting by a 4-3 vote. (public hearing to vote 31:55 to 44:00 mark)
- Special Use Permit to Allow Two Dwelling Units to be Located on the Ground Floor at 1127 N. Royal Avenue – Independence Realty LLC — This one ended Mayor Cockrell’s tie-breaking streak with a unanimous vote of approval on a motion by Rappaport, second by Rogers. (public hearing to vote 44:00 to 54:00 mark)
Council also unanimously approved “Proclamations to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day/Recovery Month” earlier in the meeting.
Click here to watch the Front Royal Town Council meeting of August 28, 2023.
