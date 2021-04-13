Bobbi Jo Nichols (1966 – 2021)

On Friday, April 9th, 2021, Bobbi Jo Nichols, loving wife and mother of two children and two stepchildren, passed away at the age of 54 after she lost her long battle with cancer.

Bobbi Jo was born on August 11th, 1966 in Front Royal Virginia. She raised and is survived by two children, daughter Jaimi Vaughan (partner Derrick Lucas) and son Joseph Vaughan (partner Kelly Currle).

Along with her beloved husband Paul William “Billy” Nichols of Strasburg, Virginia, she is survived by two stepchildren, Timothy “TJ” Sealock Jr and Carol “Cassie” Nichols (and grandchildren Bentlee Wyatt, Baylea Wyatt, and Brodie Nichols). She is also survived by her brother, Charles “Chuckie” Henry.

Bobbi Jo had a free spirit and enjoyed long kayak trips on the Shenandoah River with her family. She was an avid NASCAR watcher and loved listening to country music and classic rock. She was known for her infectious smile and beautiful soul. Bobbi Jo has left behind countless loved ones and family members who will continue to honor her life in every way possible.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 18th at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Friends and family are invited at 1 pm and the service will begin at 2 pm.