Obituaries
Bobbi Jo Nichols (1966 – 2021)
On Friday, April 9th, 2021, Bobbi Jo Nichols, loving wife and mother of two children and two stepchildren, passed away at the age of 54 after she lost her long battle with cancer.
Bobbi Jo was born on August 11th, 1966 in Front Royal Virginia. She raised and is survived by two children, daughter Jaimi Vaughan (partner Derrick Lucas) and son Joseph Vaughan (partner Kelly Currle).
Along with her beloved husband Paul William “Billy” Nichols of Strasburg, Virginia, she is survived by two stepchildren, Timothy “TJ” Sealock Jr and Carol “Cassie” Nichols (and grandchildren Bentlee Wyatt, Baylea Wyatt, and Brodie Nichols). She is also survived by her brother, Charles “Chuckie” Henry.
Bobbi Jo had a free spirit and enjoyed long kayak trips on the Shenandoah River with her family. She was an avid NASCAR watcher and loved listening to country music and classic rock. She was known for her infectious smile and beautiful soul. Bobbi Jo has left behind countless loved ones and family members who will continue to honor her life in every way possible.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 18th at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Friends and family are invited at 1 pm and the service will begin at 2 pm.
Joe Randolph Folks (1947 – 2021)
Joe Randolph Folks, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Reverend Dole officiating. Guests are welcome to join the family one hour prior to the funeral service at Maddox Funeral Home. Following all services, the interment will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Joe was born on August 3, 1947, in Riverton, Virginia to the late Fred Payne and Margaretta Virginia Folks. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Catherine Folks; and two brothers, Charles folks and Alfred Folks.
Joe was a member of The Buffalo Soldiers.
Surviving Joe is his daughter, Angela Spencer; his siblings, William Henry Folks and Leslie Gallop; his grandchild, Brittany Ruffner; his grandchildren, Aubriella Poletis, Josiah Ruffner, and Kaleigh Ruffner; and a host of nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Pallbearers will be Josh Ruffner, Jermaine Murray, Eric Lane, Wade Corbert, Robert-Lee Jackson, and Chucky Lane.
Honorary Pallbearers are the Buffalo Soldiers.
A Repass will take place after the burial at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Robert Monroe “Robbie” Tennett, Jr. (1967 – 2021)
Robert Monroe “Robbie” Tennett, Jr. 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery in Warren County. All are asked to wear their favorite sports jersey the day of the service in memory of Robbie.
Robbie was born February 18, 1967, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of Robert Monroe “Bobby” Tennett, Sr. of Front Royal and Joann Stinson Tennett. He was a Warren County High School graduate Class of 1985 and worked for the Northern Virginia Daily since the age of 11. Robbie worked for Atlantic Research in Gainesville, Virginia until their closing. He was an avid sports fan a life-long Redskins and Capitols fan, and a member of the Republican Party. In his past time, he could always be found at the Melting Pot where he made many great friends. Robbie was very kind-hearted and never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
Surviving with his parents are a sister Angela Ruffo and husband Joe of Front Royal; brother Chris Tennett and wife Kristi of Front Royal; two nephews whom he loved dearly Cole Ruffo and Christopher Tennett; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother Christopher Wade Tennett, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Will Nesbitt, Eric Nesbitt, Thomas Lockhart, Darrin Plaugher, Tim “Boo” Striker, Matt Roby, Trevor Brown, and Trevor Summers.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews Cole and Christopher and his life-long friend of over forty years Tim Ratigan.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Harry Edward Tice, Jr. (1947 -2021)
Harry Edward Tice, Jr., 73, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
A funeral service will be held for Harry at 11 A.M. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Pastor Sherry Waddell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service time. Following all services, the interment will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The dress code for any in attendance will be casual with the colors of Harry’s favorite sports teams; Yellow and Black for the VCU Rams; Red, Navy Blue, and White for the Atlanta Braves; and of course, Burgundy and Gold for the Washington Football Team.
Harry was born on September 8, 1947, to the late Harry E. Sr. and Ophelia Tice.
Surviving Harry are his siblings, Patricia T. Bower (Ron), Gary R. Tice (Sue), and David E. Tice (Dorothy) all of Front Royal; his stepchildren, Christopher R. Schaefer of Michigan City, In. and Rachel A. Schaefer of St. Cloud, Fl.; his nephews, Ronald P. Bower, Jr. of Riverview, Fl. and Robert P. Bower of Front Royal; and his nieces, Laura Tice Fox (Wayne) of Bristow, VA and Jennifer Tice Williams (Brian) of Middletown, Va.
Harry graduated from Mosby Academy in 1965 and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. Served in the United States Air Force from September 2, 1966, to September 1, 1970. Worked for Riverton Lime and Stone, Terry Industries, National Park Service, Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, and Chief Support Services. He belonged to the Moose, the VFW, and was a lifetime member of the Front Royal Golf Club.
Pallbearers will be Page Bower, Anthony Bower, Wayne Fox, Bailey Fox, Ben Tice, and Brian Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church c/o David Tice, 644 Manassas Ave., Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Evelyn Gertrude Nagi (1929 – 2021)
Evelyn Gertrude Nagi of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Shenandoah Senior Living.
Mrs. Nagi was born August 3, 1929, in Racine, Wisconsin.
Evelyn was a loving wife of 60 years to the late Ronald J. Nagi; dedicated mother of two sons, Steve and Larry; cherished her eleven grandchildren and loved her family in Wisconsin.
Her life was dedicated to her husband and family.
A private service will be held with family at a later date.
Donald (Don) Hay McInnis (1950 – 2021)
Donald (Don) Hay McInnis, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia died on Monday, April 5, 2021. Don was the first of six children born to John Bernard McInnis and Marian Claire Hay McInnis of San Mateo, California. His parents introduced and nurtured his Catholic education. Don’s faith guided him through all aspects of life and comforted him as he reached life’s end. Don was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where he served as president of the Legion of Mary, usher, Eucharistic Minister, and substitute for Eucharistic Adoration.
Don cherished family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pamela Martin McInnis, and four siblings, Mary Claire Miller (Marvin), Ian McInnis (Mary), Katherine McCoy (Craig), and Colin McInnis (Mary). His brother Norman McInnis preceded him in death. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Veronica, Michael, John Donald, Colin, Owen, Aiden, and Rosalie. Special friends were important to Don. He respected and treasured each of you. Thank you, Kris and Donna Gustafson, Charlie Scott, Dave Mendez, Jimmy Morton, Ed Ruths, and Kay Reilly.
Don was a Class of 1969 graduate of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, and attended Mt. Angel College before beginning work with E. I. DuPont in South San Francisco in 1977. In 1982 he transferred to the Front Royal, Virginia DuPont Plant and remained there until his retirement in 2011 with 34 years of service. While at DuPont, he served on the Emergency Action Team, was a first responder, and was an integral part of the hiring task force.
One of Don’s favorite places to visit was the Warren County Dog Park and walking trail. He and Gracie spent many days there where he made friends, both human and canine, during his walks. The squirrels and birds became his friends, too.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at St. John’s. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Father Jerome Fasano. Interment will be at Panorama Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Junipero Serra High School, Christendom College, or the charity of your choice.
James “Jim” William Adelmann (1939 -2021)
James “Jim” William Adelmann, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
Mr. Adelmann was born on December 19, 1939, in Darby, Pennsylvania to the late Louis and Catherine Sullivan Adelmann. Mr. Adelmann was a graduate of Saint James High School in Chester, Pennsylvania, and Temple University in Philadelphia.
He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Marcia Golden; brother, Louis F. Adelmann, Jr., and sister, Catherine Adelmann Shaffer. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Survivors include his sister, Rosemary Busedu, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.