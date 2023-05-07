Bobby Lee Baltimore (1950 – 2023)

Bobby Lee Baltimore, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home in Front Royal.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. The inurnment will be private.

Bobby was born August 7, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Jean O. Baltimore of Bentonville and the late Lloyd G. Baltimore.

He worked many years for the BP station in Front Royal.

Surviving with his mother is a daughter, Millicent Baltimore, and husband, Scott Baez of Waynesboro; three brothers, Ashby Baltimore, John Baltimore, and Credell Fitzugh, all of Front Royal; two grandchildren, Drew Baez and Dakota Baez, both of Waynesboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.