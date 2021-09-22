Obituaries
Bobby Lee Williams (1940 – 2021)
Bobby Lee Williams, 81, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2 PM at Flint Hill Pentecostal Church with Pastor Jack Campbell and Pastor Bobby Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap, Virginia.
Mr. Williams was born on August 21, 1940, in Front Royal to the late Roy Williams and Laura Elkins Fiddler. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ann Chadwell; two brothers, Earl Williams and George Williams and granddaughter, Kimberly Dawn Williams. He was a member of Flint Hill Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rachel Wines Williams of Chester Gap; two sons, Michael Lee Williams and Ray Anthony Williams both of Chester Gap; a half brother, Charles Fiddler; four grandsons, Michael Lee Williams Jr., Zachary Williams, Woody Bell, and Wayne Bell; three granddaughters, Jennifer Swaim, Kimberly Williams, and Jessica Lamp and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lee Williams Jr., Ryan Vaught, Kevin Thomas, Butch Hupman, Jake Swaim, and Robert Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be Junior Vaught, Richie Vaught, Charles Rooney, Clarence Deavers, and Dwayne Showers.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Obituaries
Betty Lou Smedley Lillard (1937 – 2021)
Betty Lou Smedley Lillard, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Fox Trail Senior Living in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Betty was born October 29, 1937, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Clarence William and Sudie Katherine Curry Smedley.
She retired after many dedicated years from Aileen, Inc. in Flint Hill. She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church and had recently been attending Love Revival Ministry Center.
Surviving is two sons, David Wayne Lillard of Stanley and Robert Lee Lillard of Front Royal; one sister, Ruth Stillwell of Front Royal; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Glenn Lillard; two daughters, Debra Marie Moats and Janet Diane Green; one brother Gilbert Smedley; and a sister, Mary Fogle.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Following the service at the graveside, the family will have a time of food and fellowship at the Front Royal Fire Hall on Commerce Ave. Anyone that would like to bring food, please have it at the fire hall on Sunday before the service.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Patricia Ruth McLamara (1932 – 2021)
Patricia Ruth McLamara, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. McLamara was born on September 8, 1932, in Washington, DC to the late Norman and Mabel Weldy Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Patrick McLamara. She retired from Reader’s Digest Magazine as a secretary and was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she played piano for many years. She attended years of college at Gettysburg College and at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She frequently adopted older dogs and spoiled them for the remainder of their lives. She was a dog lover.
Survivors include her son, Norman Lawson of Woodbridge, Virginia; stepson, Rick McLamara of Lahmansville, West Virginia; sister, Kathy Gillette of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Felicia, Christa, Christopher, Johnny Lawson, and Autumn Kline; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Mildred A. Cornwell (1930 – 2021)
Mildred A. Cornwell, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 24 at 2:00 p.m.in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Cornwell was born January 20, 1930, in Warren County, Virginia, daughter of the late James F. and Amanda Knight Andrews. She retired as an accountant after many dedicated years.
Surviving is a granddaughter, Danielle Peddle and husband John; four great-grandchildren, Kayla Jordan and husband Curtis, John Peddle Jr. and wife LeAnn, Justin Peddle, and Bobby Marshall; three great-great-grandchildren, Marcel Jordan, Quinn Jordan, and Jensen Peddle; three nieces, Linda Burke Funk, Susie Matlock, and Debbie Burroughs; one nephew, Allen Burke; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Cornwell; and two sisters, Margaret Burke and Catherine Showers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
James Clark Farrar (1943 – 2021)
James Clark Farrar, 78, is “On The Road Again”. He passed away on September 16, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11 AM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Please wear your jeans and casual clothing.
Jim Farrar was born on February 14, 1943, in Front Royal to the late James and Mary Albert Farrar. He retired from Costco in Fairfax, was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy in 1961, and was a member of “HOG” the Harley owner’s group, kick stands up at 12.
Survivors include his son, Jeffery Clark Farrar (Dianne) of Jacksonville, Florida; sister, Susan Thomas (Richard) of Front Royal; two grandchildren, Jamie and Alex Farrar, and two great-grandchildren, Hazel Farrar and Tyler Wilson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Mary Kirk Burke (1930 – 2021)
Mary Mettye Kirk Burke, 91, of Front Royal, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living. She was married to the late John Edward Burke, who passed away on April 2, 2006.
The Service of Christian Burial will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. conducted by The Reverend Rachel Gordon Plemmons. Following a reception in the church fellowship hall, the interment will be at 2:00 p.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Masks are required.
Mrs. Burke was born April 2, 1930, in Gainesboro, the daughter of William French Kirk and Mabel Virginia DeHaven Kirk.
Mary was raised in Frederick County and graduated from Stephens City High School. She worked in the small loan department of the Shenandoah Valley National Bank until her marriage to John Burke on November 6, 1954, at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester.
Mary was raised and accepted the Lord as her Savior at Bethel Lutheran Church, where she served as church pianist for several years.
After her marriage, she became a member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church. She sang in the church choir for over 40 years and was a member and past president of the United Methodist Women. She was on the Congressional Care Committee and the Administrative Board. She was co-chairman of the Stained Glass Windows Restoration Task Force and of the Pipe Organ Restoration Committee. She was a member of the Sarah’s and a volunteer in the church office. She received the Service Candle in 2011.
She was a member of the Ft. Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a past president of the Warren Rifles Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
She was a member of the Valley Garden Club for over 30 years and served as president and treasurer.
She loved all things blooming and green and was a voracious reader. Mary was happy with her hands in the dirt or with a 500-page book in her hand. Her own beautiful flower garden was a labor of love.
Surviving is a sister, Ruby K. Pugh of Ashland; an aunt, Leona Kirk of Woodstock; and a sister-in-law, Della Irene W. Burke of Front Royal. She and Johnny did not have any children, but she was the beloved aunt of nieces and nephews, Sharon B. Maddox of Front Royal and her husband Arthur, Marty P. Ring of Mechanicsville and her husband Tim, Leah B. Lowe of Littleton, Colorado, and her husband David, Dr. Robert Burke of Houston, Texas, and William Burke of Front Royal; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kyle Maddox of Front Royal, Mary Maddox of Front Royal, Anna Lowe of Raleigh, North Carolina, Haley Lowe of Kansas City, Kansas, 1st Lt. Zachary Lowe, U.S. Army, of Vilseck, Germany, Erin Ring Wontrop of Baltimore, Maryland and husband Cal, Samantha Burke of Austin, Texas, and John Ethan (Jack) Burke of Front Royal; great-great-niece and nephews, Simon Maddox, Marcellus Mathewson, and Penelope Matheson, all of Front Royal.
She also leaves cousins, especially her first cousin Ernest Washington Adams, III and his wife Ellen Fisher Adams of Gainesboro; her long-time friend, Billie Ruth Bowen of Front Royal; and her indispensable “jack-of-all-trades”, Rick Mitchel of Front Royal.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Kirk Smith; and a niece, Mary French Smith Sarle.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Maddox, 1st Lt. Zachary Lowe, Jack Burke, Cal Wontrop, Rick Mitchel, Duane Orndorff and Fred Viers.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Burke, Timothy Ring, Arthur Maddox, David Lowe, Dal Mallory, Tom Sarle, Dr. Robert Burke, and John Vial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1 West Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Blue Ridge Hospice, Commonwealth Senior Living, and Warren Memorial Hospital.
Obituaries
Coanna Hurt Garnett
Coanna Hurt Garnett, passed peacefully at her home on Friday, September 10, 2021, with her daughter and grandson by her side.
Burial arrangements were private.
Survivors include her daughter, Gretchen G. Provenzano; grandson, Tyler J. Provenzano; stepdaughter, Valerie Fox (Jody); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many first and second cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630, https://humanesocietywarrencounty.com.