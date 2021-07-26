Body positivity: comfort and confidence without a diet

If you’re fed up with following diets in an attempt to change your appearance, consider how freeing it would be to simply embrace your body the way it is. This is what body positivity is all about. Understanding that worthiness isn’t tied to physical appearance is at the heart of this increasingly popular movement.

Feeling empowered

The body positivity movement invites people to challenge and reject the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on them by society. It encourages everyone to embrace the size and shape of their body, rather than try to change their appearance through dieting and other unhealthy means. In essence, this movement is about accepting and loving your body. It also serves as a reminder that all body types are beautiful.

Learning to love yourself

Being happy with the body you have isn’t something that comes naturally to everyone. In fact, many people struggle to accept certain aspects of their appearance. Fortunately, there are a variety of ways you can learn to love your body regardless of your height, weight, and other physical traits.

One approach is to look at yourself in the mirror. As you do, start by making a list of all the things you like about your appearance, such as your smile or your hair. Next, direct this positive attitude toward features you like less. For example, remind yourself that regardless of the shape of your legs, they’re what allow you to dance with friends or run around with your kids.

Just remember that when it comes to your body, the important thing is to prioritize your health and well-being, and avoid comparing yourself to others.

The body positivity movement has gained so much momentum that an increasing number of companies are incorporating these messages into their advertising campaigns.