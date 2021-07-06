Body positivity: how to set a good example for your children

As a parent, you play a major role in the development of your child’s self-esteem, and it’s important to remember that children tend to imitate the behaviors of the adults in their life. If you want to be a positive role model and avoid inadvertently harming your child’s body image, here are some things you can do.

Value the person rather than their appearance

Instead of complimenting people on their physical attributes, show admiration for traits such as their generosity, courage, creativity, or sense of humor. This applies to public figures as well as the people in your daily life. In hearing you speak positively about people of different genders, sizes, ethnicities, and ages, your children will learn that everyone deserves respect, regardless of what they look like.

Learn to accept yourself for who you are

If your child hears you berate yourself for gaining weight or catches you sighing each time you spot a new wrinkle, they’ll be more likely to develop a critical view of their own body. That being said, learning to love yourself as you are is easier said than done. Take some time to reflect on the source of your negative body image, learn to compliment yourself as you would a friend, and focus on adopting healthy lifestyle habits.

Finally, be sure to remind your child that no one is perfect. Explain that most pictures in magazines and online have been retouched and that the overly muscular or slender physique of characters in their favorite cartoons and video games is often unrealistic. By having these conversations and setting a good example, you can help your child build a healthy body image.

Eating disorders

Children can develop an eating disorder at nearly any age, especially in a society that promotes unrealistic beauty standards. If you notice behaviors such as getting stressed at mealtimes, being obsessed with their appearance or frequently asking about the nutritional value of food, be sure to consult a healthcare professional.