State News
Bold Step Forward: Governor Youngkin Inks Historic Virginia Budget
Unprecedented Tax Relief and Strong Commitments to Education, Safety, and Economic Growth.
In an era where political division often seems the norm, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin struck a chord of unity and progress on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Standing on the Capitol steps, Youngkin put pen to paper and sealed his promise of change, officially signing the Virginia State Budget.
Pledging his commitment to all Virginians, Governor Youngkin’s new budget has been touted as a beacon of conservative commonsense, prioritizing lower living costs, strengthened education, and unwavering support for law enforcement.
The highlight? A whopping $1 billion in tax relief, supplementing last year’s significant $4 billion cut. This initiative will notably return up to $200 to single taxpayers and double that for married couples. Moreover, small businesses will benefit from a tax relief that promises to save them an estimated $10.3 million annually by 2024.
In the realm of education, Youngkin and his team have earmarked $653.3 million for K-12 education and schools. The fund will combat learning losses, bolster support staff, and further extend the Virginia Literacy Act. In addition, the budget allocates a well-deserved 2% raise for teachers and school staff from January 1, 2024, enhancing their previous 10% raise proposal.
Our communities’ safety isn’t overlooked either. The budget presents a thoughtful $155.6 million new allocation targeting a gamut of mental health services, from crisis centers to psychiatric programs in hospitals. This initiative acknowledges the urgent need to address mental health challenges, especially in today’s complex societal landscape.
Economic growth remains a centerpiece of Youngkin’s vision. Investments in infrastructure, such as the $150 million set aside for the Interstate 64 expansion between Richmond and Williamsburg, coupled with the establishment of the Virginia Power Innovation Fund, signal a forward-looking strategy. The budget also earmarks funds for flood victims, stormwater management, and more, underscoring the administration’s commitment to a resilient and sustainable future.
Delegate Barry Knight and Senators Janet Howell and George Barker lauded the budget, emphasizing its bipartisan nature and its robust support for public schools, law enforcement, and mental healthcare.
Governor Glenn Youngkin’s signing of the Virginia State Budget sets a promising precedent for the future. While the budget’s figures are impressive, it’s the underlying message that resonates the most: a pledge to work across divides, prioritize citizens, and create a thriving Commonwealth for all.
Highlights:
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today signed the Virginia State Budget, delivering on promises made to all Virginians to lower the cost of living by providing an additional billion dollars in tax relief, restoring excellence in education by empowering parents and investing in our students and supporting law enforcement.
“This budget is the result of what we can accomplish when we put politics down and choose conservative commonsense solutions and make critical investments to ensure Virginia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family. I’m proud that we’re delivering on our promises to our veterans, our families, and fellow Virginians to lower the cost of living by providing an additional one billion dollars in tax relief on top of last year’s historic four billion dollars,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This budget not only reflects our commitment to our students and teachers but also our law enforcement community in the Commonwealth. Together, we are accelerating results and building a Virginia that competes to win and gives the next generation of parents, teachers, students, farmers, law enforcement, nurses and first responders the tools needed to ensure their success and prosperity in the Commonwealth.”
“This budget represents that bipartisan, bicameral compromise is still strong in Virginia. I was so pleased to see the Governor sign this important bill today that gives record funding to our public schools, supports our law enforcement in their mission to keep Virginia communities safe, and expands access to much needed mental healthcare. Most importantly, we did all of this while also giving back hard-earned tax dollars to Virginia’s families,” said Delegate Barry Knight, House Appropriations Committee Chair.
“This budget reflects bipartisan priorities: it has additional tax relief, and it also contains unprecedented investments in education, natural resources, and behavioral health. It is a win-win for the citizens of Virginia. The budget also prioritizes the areas I have often spoken about as ‘promises kept,’ It makes significant investments to unwind the K12 support cap from the ‘Great Recession,’ increases teacher and state employee pay, provides funding to lower the cost of higher education in the form of both operating support and need-based aid, and provides funding in the area of mental health to help support some of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Senator Janet Howell, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Co-Chair.
“The budget provides funding for necessary services. We added almost two-thirds of a billion dollars to schools as they are working to help students who have suffered from learning loss regain achievement. The budget also provides a badly needed extra $200 million for mental health support and increased support for public safety. In addition, we are funding development and jobs that lead to our continued improving economy that will benefit Virginians,” said Senator George Barker, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Co-Chair.
Cutting Costs For Virginians
• $1 billion in tax cuts. On top of last year’s cuts, which totaled $4 billion, Governor Youngkin has signed over $5 billion in tax relief.
• Reinstates the state-wide sales tax holiday for school supplies, clothing, and footwear.
• Sends taxpayers back their money, up to $200 for single filers and $400 for married couples filing jointly.
• Increases the standard deduction to $8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for married filers.
• Provides tax relief to more veterans by eliminating the age restriction on military retirement income tax relief.
• Increases the business interest deduction from 30% to 50%, which will save small businesses and employers $10.3 million annually in tax year 2024.
Restoring Excellence In Education
• $653.3 million in aid for K-12 education and schools divisions.
• $418.3 million of that is one-time General Funds targeted to fight learning loss and chronic absenteeism.
• $152.3 million is to hire more support staff for students and teachers.
• $6.7 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars devoted to expanding the Virginia Literacy Act to grades 4 through 8.
• $54.6 million from the General Fund to give teachers and other school staff a 2% raise starting on January 1, 2024. This is on top of the 10% raise for teachers that the Governor proposed last year.
Keeping Our Communities Safe
• $155.6 million in new spending for mental health services, including:
• $58.0 million to create crisis receiving centers and crisis stabilization units
• $34.0 million for permanent supportive housing and housing for individuals with serious mental illness
• $18.0 million for a targeted pay raise of an average of 5% for all Community Service Board staff
• $11.7 million for school and community-based children’s mental health services
• $10.0 million for 15 additional mobile crisis teams
• $10.0 million to contract for psychiatric emergency programs in hospitals
• $4.4 million to increase funding for the first three steps of STEP-VA
• $4.0 million for the Virginia Mental Health Access Program
• $15.0 million to increase support for the Operation Ceasefire Grant Program
• $9.5 million for healthcare workforce initiatives to close the nursing and behavioral health workforce shortage.
• $10.0 million to establish the Safer Communities Program.
• $5.1 million to support TDO/ECO transportation activities and local law enforcement agencies.
• $1.2 million for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to backfill reduced fine and fee revenue receipts.
Reinvigorating Economic Growth And Making Government Work for You
• $150 million devoted to widening Interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg.
• $125 million devoted to the Virginia Business Ready Sites Fund, plus $75 million to empower the Commonwealth to procure sites and make them ready for large employers.
• $18 million devoted to the victims of the Southwest Virginia floods that occurred in 2022.
• $17.0 million for managing stormwater encroachment in the City of Virginia Beach.
• $12.3 million devoted to closing the remainder of the unemployment insurance appeal backlog.
• $10 million devoted toward developing an inland port in Southwest Virginia.
• $4 million will go toward launching the Virginia Power Innovation Fund to make Virginia the landing ground for future energy technologies and supply chains.
• $6 million devoted toward economic development activities related to the Partnership for Petersburg.
• $700,000 for the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance to support Virginia’s dairy farmers.
Regional News
Food and Drug Administration Approves COVID Boosters for Upcoming Season
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the latest round of COVID-19 boosters as public health officials brace for another cold and flu season.
An advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to vote on recommendations on Tuesday, the final step in the process before people will be able to get the shots.
“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
“The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality,” Marks added. “We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”
The updated COVID-19 booster shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer.
The FDA said in a statement that people 5 and older can get one dose of the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as long as it’s been at least two months since their last dose of the vaccine.
Vaccinated children between six months and 4 years old can get one or two doses of the updated vaccine. Unvaccinated children in the same age range are eligible for three doses of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the updated Moderna shot.
“The updated vaccines are expected to provide good protection against COVID-19 from the currently circulating variants,” the FDA said in a statement. “Barring the emergence of a markedly more virulent variant, the FDA anticipates that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, as is done for the seasonal influenza vaccine.”
Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have been trending upward in recent weeks, though officials aren’t expressing alarm at the rise in severe illness.
The number of hospitalizations has risen by nearly 16%, while deaths increased by almost 11%, according to data from the CDC.
The percentage of Americans getting COVID-19 shots has steadily decreased since the first round of vaccinations rolled out in the last weeks of 2020.
More than 81% of the country got at least one dose of the original vaccine, but 70% completed the primary two-dose series. Just 17% of the U.S. population decided to get the bivalent vaccine that was approved last year, according to CDC data.
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Eyes $28M from Kroger in Opioid Settlement
Major Step in Addressing the Opioid Crisis.
In a significant move towards accountability in the ongoing opioid crisis, Attorney General Jason Miyares declared a tentative agreement with grocery giant Kroger. Under the agreement’s terms, the company will offer reparation to participating state and local governments for its role in exacerbating the opioid epidemic, which has grievously impacted countless lives.
The payout, amounting to a staggering $1.37 billion, will be disbursed in installments spanning over 11 years. If all goes as projected, the Commonwealth of Virginia stands to gain a potential $28 million from this settlement. The funds are intended to provide relief and bolster recovery services for individuals and communities grappling with the consequences of opioid addiction.<br><br>
In a heartfelt address, Attorney General Miyares voiced his concerns about the opioid tragedy, emphasizing the dire need for such settlements: “The opioid crisis has tragically claimed the lives of countless innocent Virginians. This significant settlement offers aid and recovery services to those who urgently need it.” He further highlighted the dedication of the Office of Attorney General in combatting this crisis throughout Virginia.
The agreement will only affect states where Kroger has a presence, whether under its primary brand name or through its various subsidiaries. For Virginians, familiar brands like Kroger and Harris Teeter are included. However, Kroger’s expansive portfolio boasts names known nationwide, including Dillons, Fred Meyer, Smith’s Food and Drug, Ralphs, and many others. An intriguing detail is that the final settlement is still pending, hinging not only on the financial commitment but also on vital changes to business practices.
Virginia wasn’t alone in the negotiations. Several states, led by their respective Attorneys General from North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Illinois, and, of course, Virginia, united in this effort. The united front showcases the collaborative approach states are taking against the opioid crisis. Up until now, Virginia has secured an estimated $1.1 billion from national investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical sector over the opioid disaster.
While the settlement marks a significant stride, it’s a poignant reminder of the devastation wrought by the opioid epidemic, urging the need for sustained efforts in healing and prevention.
State News
Was That Chicken Cutlet Grown in a Lab? These States Want You to Know.
Select U.S. restaurants have begun serving laboratory-grown chicken, spurring long wait times for reservations by diners curious to taste it.
In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave final approval for a few California-based companies to begin selling lab-produced chicken across the country.
While it may be years before lab-grown meat is available at grocery stores, a handful of states are tightening rules on labeling the new food, which is produced by growing cells acquired from living animals into muscle tissue.
Consumers interested in sustainable foods that avoid the slaughter of animals are driving the growing industry. But, pushed by the cattle and poultry industries, more states are defining what can be sold to consumers as “meat” and are requiring prominent labels on products cultured in labs.
Under a USDA agreement, UPSIDE Foods and GOOD Meat, as well as the latter’s manufacturing partner JOINN Biologics, will sell their products with the label “cell-cultivated chicken,” while the department develops further labeling rules.
However, some states are imposing their own additional requirements.
Texas passed the most recent bill, signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May. Starting Sept. 1, cultivated products in Texas must include the term “cell-cultured,” “lab-grown” or similar wording on the packaging near the name of the product, in type at least the same size as the text around it.
The Texas Farm Bureau, an advocacy group of farmers and ranchers, had listed the bill as one of its legislative priorities this year.
Goodbye almond milk, hello nut beverage? Lawmakers advance milk labeling bill.
In 2018, Missouri became the first state to pass legislation requiring different labeling for traditional meat versus products not derived from livestock or poultry.
Such products marketed in Missouri as meat without the words “plant-based,” “veggie,” “lab-grown,” “lab-created,” or a similar phrase before or after the product’s name may be referred to a county prosecutor and the attorney general for potential violations, according to a memorandum from the state. The products also must state that they are “made from plants,” “grown in a lab” or a comparable disclosure.
Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Wyoming enacted similar legislation the following year.
In 2020, Oklahoma enacted a law giving state officials the authority to enforce meat labeling practices.
This year, Iowa considered a bill to prohibit lab-grown proteins in public schools, but it didn’t pass. A Michigan labeling measure remains in committee.
Kentucky’s 2019 law deems a food misbranded if it is labeled as meat but contains cultured animal tissue.
The cattle industry in Kentucky is extremely important to the economy, said state Rep. Michael Meredith, a Republican who sponsored the measure. People are interested in knowing about the origin and makeup of their food now more than ever before, he said, and legislators wanted to ensure labels are clear.
“I think the public is very skeptical of the product,” Meredith said. “I have talked with people — and I come from a fairly rural area — and folks are just appalled, and it’s not even funny.”
He added, “I think it’s going to be really, really hard to push something like this in rural America as a market.”
However, the cell-cultured meat industry has made significant strides in recent years. As of 2022, the global number of cultivated meat companies rose to 156, with headquarters in 26 countries, according to the Good Food Institute’s State of the Industry report. The nonprofit, which advocates in favor of protein alternatives and prefers the term “cultivated” meat, found that all-time investments in the industry had reached $2.8 billion globally last year.
The institute argues that U.S. state legislatures are taking steps to undermine the market through “label censorship,” which it calls unconstitutional and unnecessary.
“It’s always been our position that state label censorship through legislative efforts was kind of a ‘solution in search of a problem,’” said Laura Braden, associate director of regulatory affairs and an attorney at the Good Food Institute. “Consumer choice rather than label censorship should determine winners and losers in the marketplace.”
Still, legislators in states such as Wyoming, where the law requires labels on lab-grown meat to include “containing cell-cultured product” or similar wording, say they want labels clearly understood by the public.
“It never hurts to have our Department of Agriculture doing this work alongside the USDA,” Wyoming Republican state Sen. Brian Boner said. “We’re just going to have a more robust system where folks will know exactly what they’re purchasing when it comes to meat products.”
But such measures have met resistance.
The Missouri law prompted a lawsuit arguing the state made “a brazen attempt to stifle the growing grocery category of plant-based meats,” according to a statement from the ACLU of Missouri, which is part of the lawsuit—including the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the Good Food Institute and Tofurky, a plant-based protein company, a coalition of organizations challenged the law for violating the First Amendment.
“I don’t think this was about consumer confusion,” said Amanda Howell, a managing attorney at Animal Legal Defense Fund. “I don’t think this is about ensuring clear and non-misleading labels. I think this was about taking First Amendment rights away from companies and making them call themselves things that you know would be unintelligible to consumers. And if a consumer can’t tell what a product is, they’re not going to buy it.”
Howell said states are acting now because they sense the growing market possibilities.
“These are very animal agriculture-heavy states; their GDP relies on those animal producers, and they feel beholden to their constituents to pass these laws designed to attack plant and cell-cultured meats.”
Mike Badger, executive director of the American Pastured Poultry Producers Association, said poultry producers have long been expecting the approval of cell-cultivated chicken.
The association represents independent farms that market directly to consumers, unlike poultry giants like Tyson Foods, which has been investing in lab-grown meat companies for a few years. While the traditional poultry farm community isn’t overly concerned about the possibility of competition, Badger said, there are still ethical concerns for consumers choosing cell-cultivated chicken.
“I think the really big question here is this: What’s driving the demand to create this new lab-grown protein?” Badger asked. “Is it only the fact that people think it’s more ethical than having a living chicken that dies for your table? And if that’s the case, how are the ethics of all the other stuff coming into it?”
Backers of cultivated meat argue it is better for the environment. Traditional meat is one of the top contributors to the average U.S. household’s carbon footprint, according to the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. In 2019, a sizable portion of the Earth’s greenhouse gas emissions came from the global agriculture industry.
A 2021 article by university researchers in India published in the Journal of Animal Science and Technology suggests that lab-grown meat could fulfill the increasing demand for meat using fewer natural resources.
But Badger cited an April preprint by researchers at the University of California Davis that found lab-grown meat’s environmental impact could be higher than retail beef based on current production methods.
“It’s very early in the whole process,” Badger said, “and there’s a lot of questions to be sorted out.”
Stateline is a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org. Follow Stateline on Facebook and Twitter
by Madyson Fitzgerald, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Despite Post-Pandemic Efforts, Virginia Student Test Scores Remain Mostly Flat
Virginia students’ 2022-23 pass rates on the state’s Standards of Learning tests were relatively unchanged compared to the past school year’s rates and remain below pre-pandemic levels, data released by the Department of Education Thursday show.
The results show “significant and persistent learning loss in reading and math for Virginia students in grades 3-8,” the department said in a statement. “More than half of 3rd-8th graders either failed or are at risk of failing their reading SOL exam, and nearly two-thirds of 3rd-8th graders either failed or are at risk of failing their math SOL exam.”
At a press conference in Richmond Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin directed local school districts to begin setting up “high-intensity” tutoring programs by Oct. 16 and urged them to find “creative approaches” to address learning loss in reading and math by connecting with retired teachers and college students and tapping into tutoring resources.
“In a moment where we are talking about our students’ future, we’re asking a lot of our teachers, and so I want to say thank you ahead of time,” Youngkin said. “We’re asking an extraordinary amount out of our administrators, we’re asking an extraordinary amount out of all of those that support all of the functionality in schools.”
The Standards of Learning tests are used in Virginia to measure student learning and achievement in mathematics, reading, science, writing, history, and social science. Testing was suspended during 2020-21, when many schools around the state had stopped in-person instruction in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the pandemic, Virginia students showed sharp declines in their performance on the SOLs. While pass rates have improved in many subjects over the past three years, Thursday’s data show they are still lagging pre-pandemic achievement.
In 2022-23, roughly 69% of Virginia students passed the mathematics test compared to 82% before the pandemic. On reading tests, 73% of students overall passed, compared to 78% before the pandemic. Writing rates continued to fall, dropping by 4% for a second straight year.
Chronic absenteeism also continues to be a problem, the Youngkin administration said. Last school year, the number of chronically absent students doubled compared to the 2018-19 numbers, according to the Department of Education.
Virginia student homelessness numbers near pre-pandemic levels
VDOE calculates that students in grades 3 through 8 who missed 18 days of school last year scored 18% lower than students with regular attendance on reading tests and 25% lower on math tests.
“It is very important for us all to talk about how students need to come to school,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “During COVID, it was okay to keep students home — they learned on a laptop [and] they learned at home. We sent the message that it was okay to be at home, and now they’re trained to learn from home. We have to change that mindset, and we have to change that culture as a community and expect our children to come to school.”
Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said students “have fallen off track, and they are struggling.”
“They’re struggling developmentally, they’re struggling emotionally, and they’re struggling academically,” she continued. “It is challenging for them to catch up and master content and skills that they’ve never had the chance to learn. And it is now harder than ever for them to build upon an academic foundation, which they’ve never had a chance to develop.”
The Youngkin administration has consistently blamed learning losses in Virginia on extended school closures by divisions during the COVID-19 pandemic and decisions by prior Boards of Education to lower cut scores on student assessments and change the state’s standards of school accreditation, moves many Democrats and prior board members have defended.
Like many other states, Virginia is also facing teacher shortages: Last school year, the state’s teacher vacancy rate grew by 0.8% to 3.9%, with the most significant vacancy rates in the Tidewater and Eastern Shore region, at 6.2%, followed by the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula at 4.7%. Those shortages have led the state to lean heavily on provisionally licensed educators and partner with a for-profit online teacher credentialing company in an effort to fast-track teachers into the classroom.
Funding has also been an issue. A recent study by the state’s legislative watchdog concluded that Virginia allocates “far less than needed” to fund its school divisions, which receive less funding per student than divisions in other states.
Study finds Virginia underfunds K-12 schools, recommends spending billions more
Both the General Assembly and the administration have proposed a range of solutions to address learning losses.
Amendments to the two-year budget the legislature passed Wednesday include raises for teachers and an additional $418 million in “flexible” direct aid to schools for uses such as addressing learning loss. Youngkin still must sign the budget for the amendments to take effect, but the VDOE has recommended that divisions allocate 70% of the flexible funding they receive to “high-dose tutoring.”
Youngkin this spring launched a new learning recovery grant program to cover extra educational expenses for students and a web tool to provide comprehensive data on student learning for parents and teachers. This Thursday, his administration unveiled a new plan called “ALL IN VA” intended to help losses by focusing on attendance, literacy, and tutoring.
The plan includes addressing attendance issues by creating a task force made up of experts and community members to develop recommendations for school divisions, accelerating the expansion of the Virginia Literacy Act through grade 8, and investing in a statewide tutoring initiative for students.
“There are a number of teachers out there that are not in classrooms today that have a license to teach in our commonwealth, and while that’s not required of this tutoring program, those people are sitting on the bench,” said Board of Education President Grace Creasy. “We would certainly encourage them and embrace them in helping our communities to get back to where we need to be for the kids of the commonwealth.”
School accreditation ratings will be released by the Department of Education next month. An accredited school is one that meets the state’s educational standards.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Lawsuit Seeks to Block Virginia’s Stricter Hemp Laws
Two hemp businesses and a private citizen are challenging a Virginia law that instituted tougher limits on hemp products in Virginia in federal court, saying the new rules cause financial harm to hemp businesses and interfere in interstate commerce.
The law, which went into effect July 1, set the maximum amount of THC in hemp products at 0.3% concentration and 2 milligrams per package. This cutoff has made hundreds of products placed on shelves before July illegal and subject to fines if sold.
Virginia lawmakers OK final edits to bill meant to get tough on unregulated THC
The lawsuit by hemp product retailer Northern Virginia Hemp and Agriculture, hemp customer Rose Lane, and North Carolina-based hemp producer and distributor Franny’s Operations argues that if not halted, the law “will cause millions of dollars of irreparable harm” and “cause the Banned Products to be unavailable in the Commonwealth, exacerbating potential health problems to thousands of Virginians.”
The plaintiffs argue that the state’s definition of legal hemp conflicts with the federal definition — cannabis with less than 0.3% of specifically delta-9 THC content. Virginia’s law, in contrast, defines legal hemp products as those with less than 0.3% total THC content, which includes not just the most common delta-9 but also the milder delta-8 strain and all other natural and synthetic isomers combined.
The complaint says this puts state law in direct conflict with federal law, running afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause.
Northern Virginia Hemp and Agriculture said the new law has caused the loss of 90% of its business because nearly all of the products it manufactured and sold prior to July 1 are now banned.
The sale of hemp products “has turned into people’s livelihoods,” said Travis Lane, owner of the business. “This [lawsuit] is just worth a try, you know like it’s a 50-50 shot for us to win or lose.”
Lane said if the law is not halted, he will be forced to shut his doors before the end of the year. “I feel like it should definitely be regulated, but not regulated to the point where you’re shutting doors of good businesses,” he said.
Jason Amatucci, president of the Virginia Hemp Coalition, which helped find plaintiffs and fundraise for the suit, said Virginia’s stricter limits were supported and lobbied for by medical marijuana companies that saw the hemp industry as a competitive threat. He called it “a double standard” that marijuana is still illegal at the federal level while its use has been legalized in Virginia, but some federally legal hemp products are now banned in the state.
Lawmakers, however, have shown rising concern about the growth of a largely unregulated market in Virginia and associated sharp increases in the hospitalization of minors who have ingested hemp-derived products. Besides the THC limits they imposed, the new law includes packaging security and labeling requirements and imposes escalating fines for non-compliance.
Hemp retailers start seeing big fines as Virginia’s tougher THC law takes effect
Chloe Smith, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares, declined to comment on the pending litigation but reiterated that Miyares “is dedicated to combating the rise of accidental THC poisonings in children and is concerned about the rise of dangerous, counterfeit THC-infused products marketed towards our vulnerable youth.”
Amatucci, however, said he doesn’t think the law sufficiently targets child safety or counterfeit synthetic products.
“We need education for these things, and we also need smart laws that target exactly what we want to target, but to take a straight sword and cut the industry down like they did was irresponsible,” said Amatucci. “Whether we win the lawsuit or [are] coming back next session, we’re going to have to fix this.”
Complicating Virginia’s law is a carveout for hemp-based CBD products, written after complaints by caregivers of epileptic children who use CBD oil as an anti-seizure treatment, that sets a minimum 25:1 ratio of CBD to THC for products with more than 2 milligrams of THC.
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, has pointed out that manufacturers will still be able to sell large amounts of THC provided they also include 25 times that amount of CBD. Visitors to NoVa Hemp’s website are greeted with a popup that reads, “All products in Virginia now come with an additional 25:1 ratio of CBD isolate added to the packaging. You will not be disappointed!”
“It’s just like more steps that we have to put into something that we don’t think needs to really happen,” said Lane. “It’s ridiculous.”
The plaintiffs are also challenging a provision of the law prohibiting hemp processors from selling industrial hemp to anyone inside or outside state lines if the seller has reason to believe it will be used in a substance that violates the state’s 0.3% THC limits.
On the federal level, marijuana remains illegal, but the 2018 farm bill removed hemp from a Schedule I controlled substances classification, a category that includes heroin. Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services suggested the Drug Enforcement Agency change marijuana’s classification to a Schedule III drug.
The case will be heard on Sept. 29 by District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema in Alexandria.
by Rahul Chowdhry Sharma, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Loudoun County Father Receives Pardon Amid Controversial School Policies
Governor Glenn Youngkin takes decisive action to redress a local father’s criminal charges.
In a move that underscores the ongoing debates around school policies and parental involvement, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has granted Scott Smith, a Loudoun County father, an absolute pardon. Smith had previously been convicted after standing up for his daughter, who was sexually assaulted at a Loudoun County school, during a school board meeting in 2021.
The case drew widespread attention due to its connection with the Loudoun County School Board’s gender policies. Smith’s daughter was assaulted in the girls’ restroom by a student claiming to be “gender fluid.” Following the incident, Smith was subsequently charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct when he attended a Loudoun County School Board meeting.
Note: Gender fluid refers to a gender identity or expression that is not fixed to one gender and may shift over time. A gender-fluid person might feel male on some days, female on others, both male and female, or even neither, depending on the individual’s feelings and experiences at any given time. It’s an identity that recognizes the flexible and dynamic nature of gender experience rather than a strictly binary or static concept. Gender fluidity is part of the broader non-binary gender category, which includes any gender identities that don’t strictly align with traditional male or female classifications.
Governor Youngkin said, “In Virginia, parents matter, and my resolve to empower parents is unwavering. A parent’s fundamental right to be involved in their child’s education, upbringing, and care should never be undermined by bureaucracy, school divisions, or the state.” In addition to the pardon, Youngkin’s administration has taken further steps in addressing the situation, including firing Superintendent Ziegler after an investigation revealed a cover-up of the sexual assaults in Loudoun County.
Click here to read Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Four, ordered on his first day of office.
Smith’s attorneys, Bill Stanley, and Mike Joynes, highlighted the challenges faced by parents who voice concerns against school policies, stating that Smith was wrongfully arrested and charged because he stood up for his daughter and opposed certain school board decisions. They expressed their gratitude to Governor Youngkin for recognizing the wrongs done to Smith by the judicial system and taking corrective action.
Scott Smith himself expressed his distress over the incident and subsequent charges, explaining that his attendance at the school board meeting was out of concern for his daughter’s safety and that of other students. Following his pardon, Smith announced his intention to pursue further legal action to hold the responsible entities accountable and emphasized, “I am just a father who will go to the ends of the earth to protect his daughter.”
Governor Youngkin’s pardon of Scott Smith has shed light on the ongoing debates surrounding school policies and parental rights in Virginia. As discussions continue, the importance of safety and clear communication between schools, parents, and the broader community remains paramount.
Wind: 0mph SSW
Humidity: 84%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 0
70/52°F
77/50°F