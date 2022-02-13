Book review: You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want

They say more money, more problems, but in truth, financial security can solve a lot of headaches. Poor finances may contribute to stress, depression, divorces, and sadly, even suicide. However, after reading You Need a Budget by Jesse Mecham, you may stand a better chance of getting your finances in order. While budgeting won’t necessarily make you rich, it could help you stabilize your finances and reduce money woes.

Mecham notes that people often find themselves asking “Can I afford this?” and “Should I buy this?” Among other things, Mecham urges readers to set up a decision-making system that can deliver clarity and encourage sound choices.

The author also urges people to “forget about the money.” Pretty crazy claim for a book all about budgeting, right? Money isn’t or at least shouldn’t be the end goal. Instead, the end goal should be pursuing the type of life you want to lead. Mecham urgers readers to ask “What do I want my money to do for me?”

To answer that question, however, you need to set up a budget. Whether you want to pay off your mortgage or student loans, take a trip to Disney World, or whatever else, a budget can help you save money and ultimately reach those goals by instilling a new mindset and also a concrete system for making decisions.

In You Need a Budget, you’ll learn how to create effective budgets that follow four simple rules: 1. Give every dollar a job, 2. Embrace your true expenses, 3. Adapt to whatever comes your way, and finally, 4. Age your money by increasing the length between when you get your money and when you spend it.

Ultimately, Jesse Mecham’s You Need a Budget provides concrete steps and grounded insights for creating and maintaining budgets. Anyone struggling with their finances should consider his advice.