Community Events
Book Signing: A Rebellious Woman by Claire J. Griffin at the Warren Heritage Society
On July 29th at 2:00 pm, the Warren Heritage Society will host a book signing of A Rebellious Woman by Claire J. Griffin.
This event will be held at the Belle Boyd Cottage on the Grounds of the Warren Heritage Society, 101 Chester Street in Front Royal. Refreshments will be provided.
Rebellious Woman is based on the life story of Belle Boyd (1844-1900), whose coming of age coincided with the opening shots of the Civil War. Debutante, a teenaged spy, seductress, actress, divorcee, cross-dresser, and self-promoter, carried a pistol and wasn’t afraid to use it. In a century when a woman was meant to be nothing more than a well-behaved wife and mother, Belle Boyd stands out as a scandalous woman of history, defying all the rules.
Kirkus Book of the Year author Claire Griffin has rowed competitively, traveled to seven continents, kayaked below the Antarctic Circle, camped in Africa, driven across the Sahara, eaten bugs, and been stung by scorpions two separate times. Claire has always said yes rather than no to adventure, which may be why she decided to write a novel about Belle Boyd, a scandalous woman of history who defied so many rules. Claire and her husband of forty-five years live in a beautiful little town on the coast of Connecticut.
Community Events
WCPS Open House for the 2022-2023 school year to be held August 4th
As we finish up the summer, it is time to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year. I would like to first say, “Thank You”, for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We are honored to work alongside you to educate your child(ren). Warren County Public Schools offers a wonderful educational experience for all students, and we are ready to be a partner with all families of our community.
Warren County Public Schools will be opening our doors to families on Thursday, August 4, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. We are excited to once again bring our families back into the schools as we prepare for a successful school year. During Open House, we encourage all families to visit with teachers, administrators, and school resource officers. We also invite our families to review the instructional materials that are utilized within your child’s school. We want to ensure that all families feel welcomed and to know that we place safety as a high priority.
There will be a few changes this year that we hope will increase the overall experience for families and also raise our educational standards. One of the biggest changes this year will be to our grading policy. We felt the need to review current practices and policies to ensure that our students are college and career ready. Additional information concerning the grading policy and other changes will be disseminated in the weeks ahead.
We are ready to continue our path forward and build upon the gains of last year. Once again, thank you for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We look forward to welcoming you to Open House at all of our schools on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Chris Ballenger, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Warren County Public Schools
Community Events
Real Estate and Community News (June/July 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
House of Hope
- 2 Rotary Grants Awarded:
- $1,500 Rotary Club of Front Royal – Computer systems to be installed and built for the men at the House of Hope.
- $500 Rotary club of Warren County – Graduation Baskets for the men at the House of Hope to include: Air Mattress, Sheets, Pillow, Laundry Basket.
- As an extra bonus, the following items have been donated by local businesses and individuals:
Free Scoop of Ice Cream (C&C Frozen Treats), Free Coffee (Daily Grind), 2 Movie Tickets (Royal Cinemas), Free Haircut (Mattie the Barber at Blake & Co), Bracelet (Beth Waller/SPACE & What Matters), Inspirational Cards, Taxi Ride (Front Royal Taxi), Golden Ticket (I Want Candy). Thank you to all of the local businesses who are donating these passes to help brighten the men’s day after graduation!
Humane Society of Warren County
- Waggin’ for Dragons
- August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
- Please join us in supporting three local non profits again this year at the Waggin for Dragons boat race on Saturday, August 6!
- Fierce competition is shaping up. Come join in the fun!! There is space for you to organize your own boat or join one of the existing boats. You don’t have to be an expert to have a good time. There is coaching and practice!
- Do explore teams and donate to your favorite: hswcevents.org/campaign/waggin-for-dragons
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -20.8%
- New Pending DOWN -19.5%
- Closed sales are DOWN -26%
- Average Median Sold $363,000
- Average Days on Market 16
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: June 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated June 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Community Events
2022 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade
Royal Examiner’s cameras were there… if you missed it or want to see it again, watch it here.
Community Events
What’s Happening? An Ice Cream Social and Fireman’s Parade
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society is having its annual Ice Cream Social at 5:00pm. Stop by the Belle Boyd Cottage and enjoy ice cream with your community neighbors and friends.
At 6:00pm, the Fireman’s Parade begins on Commerce Avenue – an evening of fun and fellowship. Can’t make the parade? Royal Examiner’s cameras will be there!
Community Events
Waggin’ for Dragons sets sail on August 6th
It’s time for Waggin’ for Dragons! The United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Humane Society of Warren County, and Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce are once again partnering to bring you this fantastic summer event along the Shenandoah River.
Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.
Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 15 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.
Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 6th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Music, refreshments, fun, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!
Spectators are encouraged to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.
The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each participating team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $1,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.
With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons and follow the event Facebook page, or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.
Community Events
Warren Coalition hosts free pool party for students entering Middle School this fall
Local students entering grades sixth through eight this fall are invited to a free Pool Party hosted by Warren Coalition! This fun event will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, at Claude A. Stokes Community Pool. Music and supervision will be provided!
Though admission to the pool party is free, the Coalition will accept donations of cans of corn, black beans, green beans, and carrots to benefit the Linda G. Krull Family Feeding Program.
For more information, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Wind: 0mph NW
Humidity: 67%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 6
82/68°F
88/66°F