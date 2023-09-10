“Boots and Bourbon”: Warren County’s Spirited Soirée!

An Evening to Remember: Boots, Bourbon, Bull Riding, and More!

Dust off those cowboy boots and make your way to Warren County Fairgrounds for an exhilarating evening packed with excitement, great food, line dancing, and a touch of bourbon’s warmth! An event where your every foot-tap is matched with the rhythm of community spirit and the cause of education.

Join the Rotary Club of Warren County on Saturday, September 30th, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds for their annual “Boots and Bourbon” gala. “You bring the boots, we’ll bring the bourbon!” invites Michael Williams, the effervescent organizer and face of the Rotary Club. The evening promises to be one for the books, with an array of activities tailored to keep those boots tapping and spirits high.

Indulge in a gastronomic experience with dishes crafted by Delightful Foods Catering. But there’s more than just good food! The bull riding event, a crowd-puller from last year, is back. Test your rodeo skills, and if you’re feeling lucky, purchase tickets for a chance to bag a cash prize. For those who fancy a bit of competitive fun, there’s the shot glass game, followed by both silent and live auctions.

A rhythmic backdrop to the evening will be provided by the well-known DJ Chun, aka Harold Chun, with his enchanting playlists. And if you have two left feet, fret not! The highlight, line dancing, ensures everyone finds their rhythm.

But what’s a soirée without some bourbon? In a special segment, former area Judge Ronald Napier will curate a VIP bourbon tasting from 5 to 10 p.m. for those who crave an enhanced experience.

Proceeds from the evening aren’t just for memories. The Rotary Club, historically, has awarded three $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors. This year, they’ve upped the ante! The objective: Five $3,000 scholarships, with a special focus on aiding students enrolling in trade schools or community colleges.

Tickets are available both offline, at local establishments like Jean’s Jewelers and Turning Leaf Realty, and online on the club’s official website. Payments via Venmo are accepted, ensuring a hassle-free booking experience.

Warren County beckons you to an evening where community, fun, and charity converge. Whether you’re in it for the bourbon, the boots, or the bountiful experiences, September 30th promises a blend of all. See you at the Warren County Fairgrounds!

Click here to purchase tickets.