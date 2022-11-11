Jenspiration
Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser success helps purchase possibly two book vending machines
The Rotary Club of Warren County hosted the first ever Boots & Bourbon fundraiser last weekend. The event was a great success bringing in approximately $28,000 to help purchase book vending machines for potentially two of our local public elementary schools in Warren County.
Thank you to everyone who attended the event. There were activities to enjoy such as cake walk, mechanical bull riding, 50/50 (with a $2,000 pot), auction items, line dancing, and more! Folks dressed in country western attire and posed for fun photos throughout the night. Congratulations to Mike S., our winner of the 50/50, drawn by the Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Chris Ballenger.
Huge shout-out to the Front Royal Fire & Rescue Department for allowing the use of the banquet hall for this event. Check out the photos and video to see how the hall was absolutely transformed to a scene out of the wild wild west. Decorations were amazing, BBQ meal was delicious, and the desserts were the best. Thank you to everyone who made this event one to remember!
For full album with videos, Click Here
Jenspiration
Pumpkin faces on Serenity Farm
Thank you to the wonderful community of Warren County! You came through in a big way for some local rescue farm animals at Serenity Farm in Berryville. By donating your fall pumpkins, you gave these special animals an unforgettable treat!
Serenity Farm is a sanctuary for a variety of animals who have struggled in one way or another. There are senior animals who are no longer wanted, living out their final days in peace and calm. There are baby animals who were rejected by mama who were bottle fed by owner and head farmer, Jo Bighouse. There are chickens, ducks, and turkeys who grew up and were no longer cute and cuddly, so became unwanted. Serenity Farm has welcomed all of these misfits and created a family!
If you visit www.serenityfarmva.com, you will learn more about this magical place and most likely fall in love! There are three donkeys who are absolutely adorable. Sheep and goats who run up to kiss you! Tours are welcome. Volunteering is welcome. Petting and loving on the animals is welcome. Donations are welcome. The farm is a 501 (c)(3) non profit organization.
Thank you again to our amazing community. How did this pumpkin feeding happen? Jen Avery (a local Realtor & community supporter) and her kids posted on Facebook about the farm and the idea for pumpkins. The community response was truly heartwarming! As a thank you, please enjoy these photos and videos. The animals are grateful!
Please note: Jen will be taking another trip out on November 14. If you have pumpkins with no paint or mold, please text 540-683-0790. We can make a plan to share with the animals!
Community Events
Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
- DATE: November 5, 2022
- TIME: 6pm to 10pm
- LOCATION: Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue (221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630)
- BENEFICIARY: We will purchase a BOOK VENDING MACHINE for local elementary school!
What to expect:
- MUSIC
- MECHANICAL BULL RIDING
- FOOD BY SHAFFER’S BBQ
- WESTERN THEMED GAMES
- OPEN BAR & MORE!
Tickets on sale now:
- $75.00 per ticket
- $125 VIP Private Tasting Experience
- Only 200 tickets available, so buy your ticket ASAP
For tickets, see your favorite Rotary Club of Warren County member, or:
- email: jeanplauger@gmail.com
- phone: 540.671.6166
Community Events
FRWRC kicks off Annual Appeal with the Women’s Faire & Share this Thursday
Come join us in supporting, celebrating and shopping with some of our Dare to Dream grantees & other local women business owners. We will have tents! What a wonderful way to learn about some of our talented recipients and show our community support.
Vendors will include: Art by Amanda Horn, the Dreamweaving Way with Eka Kapiotis (Energy Healing & Wellness), Kate Fristoe (Artist of removal tattoos & custom design t-shirts), Becki Lanham (Hands with Heart-Holistic Health), Chelsea Rowe (Custom art with cricket), Cadyn Speziale (Immortal Mnt Chocolates & more), Liz Rishel (Edward Jones), and Kimmee Hancock (Code Ninja’s – computer programming studio)
*VIDEO CORRECTION: The event is Thursday, September 22 (video typo says 23rd)
Vibrissa will have food and beverages, a portion of which will support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center.
We look forward to seeing everyone there!
- Women’s Faire & Share
- THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 from 5-7PM
- at VIBRISSA BEER in Front Royal
- Event link: FACEBOOK
Community Events
Real Estate and Community News (August/September 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
Warren Coalition
- Celebrate Kids Day will be on September 25 from 1 to 4pm at the community center near Fantasyland. Cost is only $1.00 for kids. Please consider donating for me to get blasted with a water balloon! Goal is $500!! There are several other community members you will recognize! Click here: warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day
Chamber of Commerce
- After Hours will be hosted by Auto Care Clinic this month on September 27. Come out at 5:30pm to enjoy networking, snacks, and beverages!
- Festival of Leaves will be hosted on October 15th this year. Be sure to come out downtown and enjoy all the great music, food, and fun! Full details: festivalofleaves.org
Homecoming Weekend – Special Opportunity!
- Randolph-Macon Academy will be celebrating Homecoming 2022 on October 21, 22, and 23. Our town can expect between 200-400 visitors who might be interested in what we have to offer! Would you be interested in being part of a directory that can be shared with these visitors? Would you consider a special or a coupon or some other creative idea to inspire new business? Let’s talk! Call me: 540-683-0790
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for August 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for August 2022. We are in the red once again for new listings, new pending, and closed listings.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -21.1%
- New Pending DOWN -27.4%
- Closed sales are DOWN -35.6%
- Average Median Sold $360,250
- Average Days on Market 24
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: August 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated September 2022
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Jenspiration
Real Estate and Community News (July/August 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
- Check out Facebook page to read about a great mentor and resident story.
Humane Society of Warren County
- Waggin’ for Dragons
August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
We brought in over $19,000 for the Humane Society, Chamber of Commerce, and United Way. Rugged Terrain Crossfit WON the boat race bringing home the trophy! The Rotary River Rats won Team Spirit and Most Funds Raised awards.
- After Hours will be hosted by City National Bank this month on August 23. Come out at 5:30pm to enjoy networking, snacks, and maybe a little live music by House of Hope resident Ed McCurdy!
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022. There has been a jump in listings.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 17.2%
- New Pending DOWN -19.63%
- Closed sales are DOWN -19.2%
- Average Median Sold $320,000
- Average Days on Market 23
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: July 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated August 2022
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Jenspiration
Donations to aid Kentucky still accepted at Aders Insurance Agency
Donations will be collected for the second week in a row at Aders Insurance Agency, located at 23 Church Street in Front Royal, from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, until August 12.
Please help those who suffered due to the flooding in Kentucky. Towels and blankets must be NEW. No more clothing in needed.
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 97%
Pressure: 29.82"Hg
UV index: 1
46/28°F
48/27°F