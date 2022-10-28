Community Events
Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
- DATE: November 5, 2022
- TIME: 6pm to 10pm
- LOCATION: Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue (221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630)
- BENEFICIARY: We will purchase a BOOK VENDING MACHINE for local elementary school!
What to expect:
- MUSIC
- MECHANICAL BULL RIDING
- FOOD BY SHAFFER’S BBQ
- WESTERN THEMED GAMES
- OPEN BAR & MORE!
Tickets on sale now:
- $75.00 per ticket
- $125 VIP Private Tasting Experience
- Only 200 tickets available, so buy your ticket ASAP
For tickets, see your favorite Rotary Club of Warren County member, or:
- email: jeanplauger@gmail.com
- phone: 540.671.6166
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 28th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 28:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, November 1:
“Santa Fe Trail” @ 7:00pm
COMING SOON:
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- The Fablemans”
- “Strange World”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Community Events
Virginia State Police taking back unwanted prescription drugs October 29 at sites statewide
On Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 22nd opportunity in twelve years to participate in the National Drug Take-Back Initiative to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Virginia State Police are hosting sites at Division Headquarters across the state. You can bring your pills for disposal to a collection site near you. To locate a collection site near, simply go to the DEA website DEATakeBack.com. You can search by zip code for a collection site near you or call. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last April, Americans turned in 360 tons (over 721,093 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,144 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,427 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 21 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 15,989,566 million pounds, more than 7,995 tons of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 29 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion Website.
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of November 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, November 1
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Changing Shadows. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 2
- 10:15AM – Bilingual Toddler Story Time with Marisol. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Fall Fun! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Bilingual Preschool Story Time with Marisol. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Fall Fun will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be playing various board and card games. Registration is required.
Saturday, November 5
- 11:00 AM – Story Walk at Eastham Park. Come join us as we read a new story, learn about hibernating animals, and get a craft. Fun for the family!
- 5:00 PM – Holiday Writing Contest ends. Get your entries in!
Monday, November 7
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 8
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is simple machines. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, November 9
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Apple Pie! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Apple Pie will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Friday, November 11: Library is closed for Veterans Day
Saturday, November 12
- 11:00 AM – Laura Renauld is a visiting children’s book author. She will read aloud her picture book, Fred’s Big Feelings: The Life and Legacy of Mister Rogers. Then there will be a Q&A, craft, and book signing! All ages welcome.
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class and show your creativity! Registration is required.
Monday, November 14
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 15
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is simple machines. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 16
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Being Thankful! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Being Thankful will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Monday, November 21
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 22
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Volume in Geometry. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, November 23
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday & Friday, November 24 &25: Library is closed for Thanksgiving
Saturday, November 26
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we continue our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, November 28
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 29
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Volume in Geometry. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 30
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Bears Hibernating! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Bears Hibernate will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Community Events
United Way Meet and Greet to be held November 16th
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley will be hosting a Meet and Greet for nonprofit organizations and faith communities serving Warren County in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. The meeting will be held on November 16th, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at Samuels Public Library.
The United Way will present information on the merger of United Way Front Royal/Warren County with United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley, the implementation of the Valley Assistance Network in Warren County and an overview on preparing to apply for Community Impact Grants.
Please RSVP to lhoward@unitedwaynsv.org.
Community Events
SAR honors Revolutionary War patriot Casper Rinker
On October 22, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a patriot grave marking ceremony to honor Hans Casper Rinker. The ceremony was held at the Back Creek Quaker Cemetery in Gainesboro, Virginia.
Rinker was born 1727 in Switzerland and immigrated to Pennsylvania in 1743. He married Maria Schultz on April 11, 1757, in Germantown, Pennsylvania, and started a family of seven children. In 1762, he settled in Winchester, Frederick, Virginia, where he was deeded Lot #104. Rinker began purchasing acreage in Hampshire County. Through the years, he ended up with more than 2,000 acres in Frederick County along Isaac’s Creek and Back Creek. Rinker joined the Virginia Militia prior to 1775, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He was recommended to replace Robert White as Company Commander on April 1, 1777, and promoted to Captain. He died April 17, 1804, and along with Maria is buried at the Back Creek Quaker Cemetery.
The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey with Chaplain duties performed by the Reverend Jim Simmons. The Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard presented the colors and fired a musket salute under the command of Brett Osborn. Guard members included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Marc Robinson, Richard Tyler and dual member from the Culpeper Minutemen Bill Schwetke.
Wreaths were presented by Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II), Doug Hall (Order of Founders and Patriots) and Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen) with the unveiling performed by descendant Marshall DeHaven.
Community Events
Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony to be held November 11 at Virginia War Memorial
The 66th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today. Virginia is currently home to more than 690,000 military veterans and their families.
Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the one-hour program, which will include addresses from Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw and Major General Timothy Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. Patriotic music will be provided by the Virginia National Guard’s 29th Division Band. There will be a special tribute to Virginia’s Blue Star families and the winners of the Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest will be introduced and read their winning essays.
The ceremony will be held outdoors, rain or shine, so attendees should dress accordingly. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to be seated. There is no charge to attend the ceremony or visit the Virginia War Memorial and free parking is available. The Memorial grounds and exhibit halls will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for visitors.
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR CBS6.1 and 6.3 television in Richmond and livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the Virginia War Memorial, WTVR-TV and WTKR-TV (Norfolk) and other social media channels.
“Veterans Day is one of our most special commemorations here at the Virginia War Memorial where our mission is to honor and remember our veterans and their service and sacrifices every day of the year,” said Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “We look forward to filling the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater with veterans, their family members and all citizens.”
“For those that come, I encourage them to spend an hour here viewing the many exhibits and documentary films in the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center and the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion,” added Dr. Mountcastle.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786-2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Wind: 4mph NE
Humidity: 56%
Pressure: 30.48"Hg
UV index: 2
61/45°F
66/52°F