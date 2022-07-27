Burn-out syndrome, commonly known as burn-out, is generally associated with an overload of work and a high level of stress over a long period of time. However, a related phenomenon is increasingly observed in the working world: boredom-burnout syndrome or bore-out. Here’s what you need to know.

Causes

You could develop bore-out if one or more of the following applies to your professional situation:

• The tasks you’re given at work are repetitive and boring

• There’s no possibility of advancement within your organization

• You’re overqualified for the position you hold

• Your employer doesn’t provide sufficient praise

• Your workload is insufficient

Solutions

Before you feel completely worn out and tempted to quit, try talking to your manager. If necessary, they can modify your tasks and responsibilities to increase your satisfaction.

If your employer doesn’t offer to improve your situation, consider changing jobs or careers. You may even want to return to school to find a stimulating and rewarding job that’s worthy of your abilities.

If you’re suffering from a loss of self-esteem, extreme fatigue, or depression, consult a healthcare professional.