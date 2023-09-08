Bowman Park Closures Announced Amid Essential Tree Mitigation Efforts

September 12-13 Set for Maintenance by Timber Works Tree Care.

The idyllic Bowman Park, located on Luray Avenue, next to St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, a favorite among Front Royal locals and tourists, will see its gates closed on September 12 and 13, 2023. The closure is a necessary move following Town Arborist Jim Osborn’s findings, revealing that several trees within the park precincts were posing significant hazards to public safety.

The inspection, initiated by a complaint, led Osborn to identify various trees in critical conditions, jeopardizing the well-being of park-goers. Grasping the gravity of the issue, the Town of Front Royal swiftly roped in Timber Works Tree Care. As experts in tree care and maintenance, Timber Works will lead the mitigation operations. Both Osborn and another ISA Certified Arborist from Timber Works will be meticulously monitoring the project to ensure optimum outcomes.

Multiple trees are slated for removal. A prominent White Oak, with a diameter of 55″ at breast height (dbh), carries the scars of a lightning strike from a decade ago. This injury led to interior decay and brown rot, thereby weakening its structure. Another White Oak, standing at 44″ dbh, displays over 25% crown decline, a phenomenon known as “Oak Decline.” This condition, documented since 2019 by the University of Maryland, stems from multiple factors, including soil compaction, water runoff, and diminished organic matter. A Burr Oak, measuring 38″ dbh, showing the toll of multiple lead damages over time, will also be removed due to its deteriorating state.

In addition to the removals, the park will witness hazard reduction procedures on two White Oaks, sized 53″ dbh and 47″ dbh. This involves the pruning of branches larger than 2″ in diameter to enhance tree health and minimize risks.

Bowman Park’s brief closure ensures that these vital measures are executed without hindrance, maximizing safety for its patrons. For inquiries or concerns about the procedures, Jim Osborn remains accessible to the public. His commitment lies in safeguarding everyone while maintaining the park’s natural allure.