Boy Scout Troop 15 touched the lives of many young men since 1978

Boy Scout Troop 17 was led by Scout Master Pete Scott and an assistant in the 1970s and sponsored by Kernstown Presbyterian Church. Both Scott and his scout assistant were both transferred by their employer out of the area and the troop was left without adult leadership.

Lew Boyer accepted the position of Scout Master and Gene Larrick Assistant Scout Master. The Troop was relocated from Kernstown to Stephens City and became Troop 15 after receiving sponsorship from Stephens City UMC in February, 1978. Boyer would continue his leadership position for 32 years and Larrick would eventually leave because of an employment transfer to Pennsylvania and was replaced by Bob Wells in 1988.

Wells wrote an instructional booklet, “Trail to the Eagle,” which is an Eagle Scout candidate’s service workbook instruction. “An Eagle Scout candidate and his advisor needed a detailed document to ensure all Boy Scouts of America (BSA) National, Council, and District rules, regulations, and requirements were followed,” said Wells. Instructions included selecting, planning, documenting, coordinating, and pricing of an Eagle project. The booklet was adopted by the BSA Shenandoah Area Council.

Since Lew Boyer retired, there have been only two other Scout Masters, John Petrie II in 2010 who served for eight years, and Jim Vogt in 2018 who has been serving for five years. There have been an estimated fifty assistant scout masters over the years. Troop sponsorship was recently transferred to the Stephens City Lions Club.

All Scout Masters and Assistant Scout Masters are fully trained including in Youth Protection which helps establish the most secure environment possible for youth members.

Wood Badge training teaches adult leaders about communication skills, team building, unit recruiting techniques, how all the Scouting programs work together to teach character building and leadership skills to youth. This rigorous training was earned by Bob Wells, John Petrie II, Lew Boyer, Bill Joyce, and Jim Vogt.

The Silver Beaver Award is bestowed upon only those adult leaders who have given continuous, unselfish, and effective service to the community. The Silver Beaver Award is the highest recognition a local Council can bestow upon volunteer leaders. This prestigious award was earned by Bob Wells, John Petrie II, Lew Boyer, and Bill Joyce.

Troop 15 celebrated 45-years of continuous activity at the Stephens City Scout Cabin on Thursday, April 6. Present Scout Master Jim Vogt emceed the event and troop members under the leadership of Senior Patrol Leader Zeke Wilfong handled the opening and closing of the meeting and celebration. Three of the past Eagle Scouts (Colby Barham, Luke Barham, and Samuel “Colt” Barham) were among the attendees.

Former Scout Master, Lew Boyer presented 45 years of troop accomplishments and encouraged the current scouts to continue their good efforts and to abide by the Scout Law; to always help other people, to keep physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight. The troop credits its longevity to being active with regular weekly meetings and monthly camping or hiking, and participating in various community service projects. Each month’s program is devoted to fundamental skills, merit badge interest, and efforts toward rank advancement. The scouts work as a team in a patrol and have numerous opportunities to develop leadership skills.

Thirteen-year-old Senior Patrol Leader and Star Scout, Zeke Wilfong, describes his experience as a scout. “I have been in Boy Scouting almost three years. I have learned that people can surprise me when they are placed in different situations. When camping, some scouts have never cooked over an open fire or ever pitched a tent. I try to step in and help them,” Wilfong said. As a Star Scout and patrol leader, Wilfong believes scouting has taught him good communication skills and made him feel more confident when directing other scouts. “I have learned to have a vision, a goal to what I want to accomplish. I plan to reach Eagle Scout and as an adult, eventually serve on the BSA Shenandoah Area Council,” said Wilfong.

The troop has attended a week-long summer camp annually at Camp Rock Enon (except for the COVID-19 year). Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation is in the northwestern tip of Virginia and is conveniently located for many outdoor activities such as hiking the Appalachian or Tuscarora trails, canoeing, or rafting on the Potomac River, rock climbing and rappelling, canyoneering, and river tubing.

Camporee participation has also been a major event for the troop. A camporee (scheduled fall, winter, spring) is a fun filled weekend with skill competitions and meeting Scouts from around the district. The camporee skill competitions take place by patrols within the troop. These competitions usually cover fundamental outdoor skills like fire building, knot tying, or cooking. Troop 15 has been very successful in winning its share of camporee competitions.

Since its inception, the average troop size has been ten to fourteen boys. The highest enrollment period was 2010-2018 with an average of fifteen boys to twenty-two. Throughout its many years of existence, long serving leaders believe that approximately 400 youth had been served with 53 attaining the highest rank of Eagle Scout. Troop 15’s advancement record is notable as approximately 13% of all boys have achieved the Eagle rank. Nationally, only 4 percent of all Boy Scouts reach Eagle Scout.

To make Eagle rank, a scout works through the ranks as follows: Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and then Eagle. To be eligible for the Eagle rank, a scout must earn fourteen required merit badges, seven optional badges, and complete a scout generated and directed leadership project of significant value to the local community.

Troop 15 is very proud of the service they provide annually to the community. The entire troop has averaged around 300 hours of community service each year. “The calculation is based on ten scouts and two adults each performing twenty-five hours of service annually,” said Scout Master Vogt.

The types of Scout service projects are varied and include work with the US Forest Service, state parks, local churches, and towns. Troop 15 has previously participated in Scouting for Food at the Stephens City UMC Food Pantry during two Saturdays in November as well as numerous property clean ups for senior citizen centers, churches, The Town of Stephens City, and summer camp set ups and break downs at Camp Rock Enon in Gore VA in addition to forest clearings at the same camp.

The troop marches in the annual Newtown Heritage Festival parade and supports color guards for both Veterans Day and Memorial Day celebrations as well as partaking in dozens of flag retirement ceremonies for Stephens City, the AMVETS Club, and the Scout Council. The next community project is scheduled April 29, 2023. The scouts plan a collection sweep of trash and debris in the forest around the Autumn Glen Homeowners Association at Tasker Road and Warrior Drive in Stephens City. The Scouts will bring trash bags, a wheelbarrow, and a pickup truck to haul away collected debris.

According to Lew Boyer, a Boy Scout Troop’s value to the community should never be undervalued. A scout needs family support to achieve success. Parents are required to transport the scout to scheduled meetings and events, provide uniforms and applicable equipment, and assist with their scout’s advancement in the troop. The scout will learn teamwork and be provided leadership opportunities. The Scout will partake in various physical and interpersonal skill development and most importantly make long lasting friendships.

About the Future

Troop 15 has been in Stephens City for 45 years which is a little less than half the time Scouting in the United States has existed (founded in 1910). In another five years, the troop will celebrate their fiftieth anniversary. At that time a time capsule (wooden box) will be opened. The box was sealed in 2008 when celebrating the Troop’s thirtieth anniversary. It contains scout artifacts that were relevant at the time and letters from departing senior scouts. It should be something special for the troop to experience when the contents of the capsule are revealed. Everyone is invited to view the contents and celebrate the anniversary.

According to Scout Master Vogt, scouting continually needs parents to step forward and serve as scout leaders or to serve in a more minor role. The parent who is great with hands on tools can share his talents with young men, whereas the parent who is naturally organized may coordinate the camping trips, and the self-proclaimed chef might help design the camping menu or the year end banquet. Regardless of your skill – there is a place for you in Scouting and in the Scouting community.

Note: Scout Master Edward Ambrose first established Stephens City Troop 6 in 1951. He was a carpenter by trade however, Ambrose became well known for his wood carvings after he became a Scout Leader. Ambrose held the position for twenty years, teaching the boys to carve and make wooden neckerchief slides. He carved a twenty-four-foot-high totem pole which stood in front of the Scout Cabin before it was stolen. The Scout Cabin was built in 1956 by the Town of Stephens City. The building received additions and upgrades in the 1970s and 80s. Troop 6 was disbanded in the 1980s and afterward Troop 15 was invited to relocate to the Scout Cabin. The building, located on Locust Street, contains scouting memorabilia from the past and continues to display the rich history of the scouting movement in Stephens City.