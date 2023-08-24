Local News
Boy Scout Troop 159 Supports Shawquon Ruritan Annual Car and Truck Show
Boy Scout Troop 159 is based in Stephen’s City, Virginia. Their mission is to instruct scouts how to become active citizens in their respective communities so that they can be confident leaders in society. The goal is to have a tremendous amount of fun while accomplishing this mission!
According to the Shawquon Ruritan Club President, Gary Bunch, the organization very much appreciated the Boy Scout support and assistance with their 15th Annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Tractor Show/Fundraiser at the Newtown Commons on Saturday, August 5, 2023. “The Leaders and Members of Troop 159 truly represented the long-established values of scouting, and your diligence throughout the day was very much demonstrated,” said Bunch. Each Scout was always seeking yet another task to help in a very proactive manner. People attending the car show recognized the Scouts were there to help and remarked about the high level of enthusiasm.
Time and energy are significant resources, and the Ruritans were appreciative of Troop 159’s willingness to facilitate, including the selling of raffle tickets and keeping the Silent Auction items straight. “You were there early and did not leave until all the cleanup tasks were complete – moving picnic tables back in place, collecting loose debris, and bagging trash. Closing and cleaning up the venue of such a large fundraiser is always a real chore, and we were grateful for all the Scout efforts provided,” Bunch said.
“Afterward, many participants marveled at how clean and neat the Newtown Commons appeared when we departed,” said Bunch. This was one of the biggest shows (more than 100 total vehicles). “Your efforts made a significant difference to the success of the event. The Shawquon Ruritan Club and Boy Scout Troop 159 make a great team. The Club is proud to be your Charter Organization,” Bunch concluded.
Troop 159 plans to participate in the Shawquon Ruritan annual Traditional Apple Butter-making event in September. Over the course of two days, the process requires many volunteers as more than 4,000 apples are peeled, cored, and segmented by the antique apple peeler. Ruritan members cook three 50-gallon copper kettles of apple butter, turning out approximately 1,000-pint jars for sale.
About BSA Troop 159
Troop 159 was originally chartered back in the mid-1980s and was first sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. Currently, both Troop 159 Boy Scout and Cub Scout Pack are sponsored by the Shawquon Ruritan Club.
According to Chartered Organization Representative Larry Erskine, the Scout Troop is for boys between 6th grade and age 18. The Troop meets on Monday evenings at Macedonia United Methodist Church from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. and welcomes all those interested to drop by one of the meetings to learn more about scouting.
The Cub Scout Pack is for boys and girls starting in kindergarten through the 5th grade. The Pack meets on Thursday evenings at the church from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Larry Erskine serves as the liaison between the scouting units and the Ruritan Club. “I was formerly an Assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 159 from 1997 until 2019, when I transitioned to the Chartered Organization Representative position. I am now a member of the Ruritan Club and look forward to learning more about this community service organization,” said Erskine. Larry Erskine can be reached at lerskine@verizon.net.
Local News
Warren County Celebrates New Leaders in Fire and Rescue Services
Promotions Reflect Dedication and Commitment to Community.
In a ceremony laden with tradition and respect, the 2023 Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services recognized the promotions of 20 remarkable individuals. The event underscored the county’s unwavering dedication to public safety and celebrated the diligence and commitment of its officers.
The evening began with a poignant presentation of colors by the Warren County Honor Guard, acknowledging the contributions and sacrifices of service members past and present. Noteworthy attendees included Fire Chief James Bonzano, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Vicky Cook, Vice Chair Cheryl Cullers, County Administrator Dr. Edwin Daly, and several other dignitaries from the Warren County administrative unit.
As Chaplain Melody Riggs led the gathering in prayer, there was a palpable sense of camaraderie and community spirit. The promotions, ranging from paramedics to battalion chiefs, were hailed as a testament to the honorees’ professionalism, hard work, and the trust they’ve instilled in both peers and superiors. Fire Chief James Bonzano, addressing the crowd, reminisced about his early days, emphasizing the importance of community and expressing gratitude for the unwavering support from family, colleagues, and the county’s residents.
Bonzano’s heartfelt words, peppered with personal anecdotes and humor, resonated with many. Drawing from his experience, he used the ‘CAN report’ – a tool for on-scene reports in emergency operations – as an analogy for leadership. He encouraged the newly promoted officers to be observant of their surroundings, act with integrity, and prioritize the needs of the community.
Highlighting the evening were the presentations to the honorees, spanning across paramedics like Nicholas Bailey and Matthew Hunt to lieutenants, captains, and finally, the new battalion chiefs. As each badge was pinned, reflecting the rank and the weight of new responsibilities, it was a moment of pride for families, colleagues, and mentors alike.
Wrapping up the ceremony, attendees were reminded of the symbolic weight of their badges. “That badge represents trust,” an official remarked, emphasizing its representation of service, community, and a higher standard of conduct.
As Warren County welcomes its newly minted leaders, it’s evident that the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, with its refreshed ranks, stands committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Great Horned Owl
West Nile Virus impacts wildlife, humans, and domestic animals.
This adult Great Horned Owl was found on the ground, unable to stand, disoriented, and quiet. These neurologic displays are signs of West Nile Virus (WNV), a mosquito-borne virus that can be lethal in a variety of species including birds, humans, and horses.
Given its primary route of transmission, most WNV cases are seen when mosquito activity is at its peak, summer through early fall.
This virus has a high mortality rate in corvids (crows and jays) and raptors (especially Great Horned Owls and Red-tailed Hawks). Typical signs of WNV including incoordination, tremors, and lethargy.
In the past few weeks, we have admitted multiple cases from the Ashburn Farm area of Loudoun County, VA that were confirmed positive via laboratory testing.
This owl is from a bit further west in Loudoun County and we are still awaiting WNV test results.
WNV is an excellent example of the importance of wildlife hospitals in One Health. Many diseases, including WNV, impact humans, wildlife, domestic animals, and the environment. This viral disease was first seen in humans in the U.S. in 1999 in New York City. Since then, it has spread across the country and impacts primarily birds, horses, and humans (horses and some birds, including our educational ambassadors, are lucky enough to have a vaccine). Most humans that contract WNV do not show any signs.
Prevent mosquito breeding by regularly emptying vessels that collect water in your yard including pots, buckets, bird baths, and more. These should be dumped and scrubbed out at least weekly.
Use screens on windows and doors (and repair holes promptly) to prevent mosquito entry into homes. Wear long sleeves and use mosquito repellent when engaging in outdoor activities, especially around dusk.
For horses, please ensure they receive their WNV vaccine as it is the best form of prevention. Sadly, there is no vaccine for humans.
Most avian WNV cases exhibit general signs of lethargy and incoordination.
If you see a raptor or a crow that is quiet and fluffed, down and unable to fly, or having trouble standing properly, especially this time of year, this is a suspicious case.
Tremors, incoordination, and even seizures may also be seen. Please contact us or your local rehabilitator right away if you are seeing signs like this in a bird.
This patient is currently eating well in care and we are hopeful that this bird will recover, but WNV typically has a poor prognosis.
Learn more about preventing West Nile Virus.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Front Royal’s Finest: Local Students Embark on New Journey at JMU
An influx of Transfer Students from Multiple States and Abroad Embark on Their JMU Journey.
Harrisonburg’s illustrious James Madison University (JMU) is buzzing with excitement as they roll out the welcome mat for a fresh wave of transfer students. In an age where the journey of education is as dynamic as the subjects themselves, these new faces bring a unique blend of backgrounds, coming in from sprawling 17 states, the District of Columbia, and two overseas nations.
Diverse Origins, Shared Aspirations
This diverse incoming batch reflects the reach and reputation of JMU. A quick spotlight on some of our local individuals:
- Dylan Johnson from Linden and John Adams from Front Royal both dive deep into the world of Computer Science.
- Sierra Henry of Front Royal has chosen the noble path of shaping young minds with her major in Elementary Education.
- Griffin Landis, another Front Royal resident, opted for the intricacies of Finance.
- Both Mary Alexander and Jessica Downs from Front Royal have taken the innovative route of Individualized Study.
- Jessica Frey’s focus is Kinesiology, while Alexander Guercio is set to unravel the realms of Marketing.
It’s intriguing to see the vast variety of academic pursuits, from tech to education, reflecting the institution’s ability to cater to diverse interests.
JMU: A Century-Old Legacy of Excellence
Founded in the early 20th century, James Madison University has firmly established itself as a beacon of higher education in America. Nestled in the picturesque Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, it offers an amalgamation of tradition and innovation. Over the years, JMU has managed to foster a close-knit community where world-renowned faculty members nurture students’ academic and personal growth.
One of JMU’s standout features is its commitment to fostering relationships between students and their educators. The institution’s faculty is not just focused on teaching but is deeply involved in cutting-edge research, pushing boundaries, and instilling a spirit of innovation in their students.
Furthermore, the university’s robust amenities, from state-of-the-art academic facilities to the thrill of NCAA Division 1 athletics, ensure a holistic experience for every student. A testament to JMU’s success and commitment to its students is its stellar post-graduation job placement rate, leading the pack among Virginia colleges.
As JMU embarks on another academic year, the addition of these transfer students enriches its already vibrant community. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences will undoubtedly contribute to the tapestry of ideas, ambitions, and dreams that define the university.
Local News
Nighttime Bridge Repairs Prompt Lane and Ramp Closures at Busy I-81 & I-66 Interchange
Scheduled Maintenance Aims to Improve Safety Amidst Heavy Construction Zone.
With an ongoing construction project creating congestion, the interchange of Interstates 81 and 66 is set to experience lane and ramp closures due to essential bridge repairs. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced these closures near the Warren-Frederick county boundary, scheduled for the nights of August 23 and 24.
What Commuters Need to Know
For those navigating the area between 9:00 pm and 7:00 am on Wednesday and Thursday nights: be prepared for the following:
- The left lane of I-81 southbound will be off-limits around mile marker 300.
- A complete closure of the ramp from I-66 westbound to I-81 southbound. Drivers can detour via I-81 northbound, from where exit 302 (Middletown) provides an on-ramp to I-81 southbound.
The overlap of I-81 and I-66 is notably congested due to an ongoing construction project, with a work-zone speed restriction set at 55 mph. Given these circumstances, and with safety in mind, VDOT encourages all motorists to stay vigilant and anticipate potential delays. The completion of these essential repairs largely depends on favorable weather conditions.
The VDOT Staunton District encompasses a wide region, ensuring the safety and functionality of roads spanning several counties, including Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, and many more.
For those seeking real-time traffic updates and critical traveler information, VDOT recommends dialing 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org. Further, the VDOT Customer Service Center stands ready around the clock, seven days a week. By calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623), Virginia residents can report any road hazards, make transportation-related inquiries, or obtain vital information related to the state’s thoroughfares.
Local News
Barring a Change of Tone From Supervisors, a Change of Direction Looming in the SVGC Rezoning
Following a delay of two months (from Aug. 22 to Oct. 24) being granted out of three months, he requested the public hearing on his rezoning request to facilitate development of 286 age-restricted over-55 housing units on a 104-acre portion of his 195-acre Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) property in the Rockland area of Warren County’s Shenandoah District, we contacted golf club owner (SVGC’s 18 and Bowling Green’s 36 holes) Richard Runyon about the requested delay and what it implies on the status of his rezoning proposal.
A life-long county resident, as he has pointed out, as well as a Rockland area homeowner, Runyon told us that he perceived the tone of the August 15 board of supervisors meeting discussion of his requested delay as signaling a final closing of the municipal door in the face of his planned rezoning development.
“After watching the board of supervisors meeting and after I was given a gentleman’s word and a handshake, and to have that trust violated publicly, I’ve done all I can to do the right thing. So, after hearing that trust was violated by that individual board member and knowing that not at one time have our elected officials or staff expressed any of the benefits of this project, I’m done unless the board of supervisors contacts me and says, ‘Stay in it,'” Runyon told Royal Examiner.
“It should have been given a good look-at with both pros and cons looked at. And instead, they let a few people come in and try to make it all negative, put up a bunch of signs and not even listen to anything else and just scare people away,” said a SVGC staffer involved in the development process, who added, “We’ve gone to a lot of trouble to figure out any of the negative impacts and what is the best way forward. And they don’t want to listen to it; nobody wants to listen to it. They see a sign, and they think that’s it.”
As for one supervisor’s comment to him that they “didn’t want to hear any more” about his proposal, Runyon said, “I don’t want to sound bitter, but if you don’t want to hear it, resign. It’s your job as an elected official to hear ‘it’ when county business is brought to you!”
“This project is bigger than 40 or 50 signs,” Runyon says of what he believes has been a majority of county officials siding with the negative public reaction fueled by what he believes is some disinformation or exaggeration on actual impacts versus potential community and county-wide benefits regarding increased county tax revenues, public expenditures in the commercial sphere, and the addition of Bowling Green’s two 18-hole courses into Rockland Conservation Easements.
“I haven’t seen one in town, I haven’t seen one on (Route) 340, I haven’t seen one on Chester Gap,” Runyon said of the negative signage that greets you along Rockland and other nearby roads approaching the Shenandoah Valley clubhouse complex. “You go past the low-water bridge, you don’t see it, you go past the railroad tracks, you don’t see it — you don’t see it. And it affects 12 houses that I was going to take care of,” he noted. How, we asked. Runyon replied that he had planned to offer corresponding 75-foot stretches of his property to those neighbors to buffer with as they saw fit.
Runyon and his staffers produced a “Fiscal Impact Analysis” of the project prepared by Real Estate consultant S. Patz & Associates that predicted at build-out an annual net gain of nearly a million dollars, $983,190, to the county government. Of that amount, $783,220 was in tax gains on the home properties, with the expectation there would be no financial impact on public schools due to the age restriction of over 55 on the SVGC residential development. Another $199,970 was estimated in annual net gain from tax revenue from the planned quality restaurant in the commercial space section of the development proposal in the clubhouse and banquet facilities area of the club. It is a restaurant-anchored commercial space that would be available to all Rockland residents. And it is a restaurant-anchored commercial area which new age-restricted development residents were planned to be able to access, weather permitting and so inclined, by golf carts across the SVGC property without the use of public roads.
Regret and a new direction
“If I have one regret, it’s probably ignoring the advice I was given about going door-to-door and getting things they (neighbors) were fearful of happening cleared up. — ‘Well, this neighbor heard that, and that neighbor heard this and that.’ — That’s probably my only regret in this whole process. But I’m a transparent person, I’ve invited everybody to my door,” Runyon asserted of communications on his and his engineering contractor’s projections on the finances, transportation, water/sewer utilities, and other impacts and dynamics of the proposed project.
It must be noted that as opposed to those projections on his side, there are contrary projections voiced by the organized opposition and neighboring residences featuring signs stating, “Stop the Madness” or “Keep Rockland Agricultural,” though those signs almost exclusively are placed in existing residential yards.
“I don’t understand the houses with the signs saying ‘Keep it Rural’ — their whole thing’s not rural. You going to knock down your house to make it a field, so it’s rural?” the involved staffer asked of the irony of residential homeowners demanding a seeming blanket return to “rural” uses.
However, critics of his plan point out that those existing residences usually rest on at least or near an acre or more of land, as opposed to the more tightly packed homes presented in his plan.
An alternate plan
But rather than belabor the existing debate for a plan he sees as essentially a pre-public hearing-rejected by a majority of the county’s elected officials, we asked Runyon if he had an alternative game plan. He said he would take a short break before refocusing on a suggested path forward brought to him by North River District Supervisor Delores Oates. That path is exploring “Agra-tourism” for his property.
“It was suggested by Mrs. Oates that we aggressively go after Agra-tourism, basically by-right, which we currently do anyway,” Runyon explained, observing, “We’re a tourist destination, we have a wonderful membership and some great banqueting facilities. But it’s all Agra-tourism for the most part. So, in light of her suggestions, I’m going to aggressively pursue that in that it will allow me to increase my transient lodging to attract larger groups from Northern Virginia and D.C.”
Runyon said that while not his initial choice on diversifying the use of his property, if the door was going to be slammed in his face on what he still believes was a mutually beneficial plan for, not only the county as a whole but for existing Rockland residents as well, his choices have become limited. In perhaps a final pitch to resurrect his not-quite-dead horse, Runyon pointed to the planned Commercially-zoned aspect of his Agra-Residential rezoning, which would have brought not only a first-class dining establishment but also targeted pharmacy and other services that would have been available to all Rockland residents without mandating lengthier trips towards the Town of Front Royal to access such services.
We asked Runyon about his post “time-out” regrouping look into the Agra-tourism operations Oates suggested as an alternative to his Suburban Residential/Commercial rezoning plans he has spent considerable time and money developing. “It’s not something I wanted to do. But I have a family to take care of, and I also have a lot of employees to take care of. But I’ve seen the door shut on this practically since day one. I have had no cooperation since near the very beginning,” Runyon said. He said the last objective conversation he had with county staff was with recently resigned Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan.
“I’ve spent a lot of money here (on this project), money I don’t have. So, I’ve got to regroup and,” here Runyon paused, searching for the right words, to which this reporter/editor offered, “see where it goes.” — “Yeah, essentially,” the career golf club manager/owner agreed.
And now, as Runyon awaits a call he doesn’t really expect to come telling him he has misjudged the supervisors’ negative judgment of his original proposal, we will all see “where it goes” from here.
Coming to terms with a future of unexpected turns and predictable needs – Richard Runyon discusses his SVGC 55-and-up residential/commercial rezoning proposal
Local News
Virginians Called to Serve: Governor Youngkin Urges Citizens to Join as Election Officers
Answering the Call for Democracy: A Critical Need for Election Day Assistance.
With the much-anticipated November elections just around the corner, Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a clarion call to Virginians: take an active role in securing the future of the Commonwealth’s democratic processes by serving as Officers of Election.
Why This Call Matters
Come August 23rd, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission recognizes National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Yet, Virginia’s Governor isn’t waiting for that day to express his gratitude and urge citizens to step up. Over the years, thousands have made the conscious decision to serve beyond just casting their vote. They’ve taken the responsibility of ensuring that polling places run smoothly, voters are checked in accurately, and elections remain both accurate and secure.
Governor Youngkin acknowledged this, stating, “We are grateful to Virginia’s Officers of Election who staff polling places, check-in voters, and ensure accurate and secure elections in the Commonwealth.” But with many of the seasoned officers gearing up for retirement, there’s an impending vacuum that needs filling. The Governor further remarked, “We need new officers to sustain our efforts. We are asking every eligible voter in Virginia to consider serving their community in this way.”
Election Day: A Gargantuan Task
While the role of an Officer of Election may sound simple, the scale and scope of the task are enormous. Virginia requires over 15,000 Officers of Election to adequately staff both Election Day and early voting locations. This ensures every Virginian has the opportunity to cast their vote in an environment of integrity.
But who can become an Officer of Election? The prerequisites are straightforward: be a qualified Virginia voter. The Virginia Department of Elections has set up a dedicated portal to provide information and allow eligible individuals to submit an online application.
As an added incentive, Officers of Election are compensated for their service. Moreover, Virginia law shields these officers by mandating employers to grant leave on Election Day, ensuring they neither lose vacation time nor face any disciplinary action for their civic duty.
A Historic Election Awaits
November 7, 2023, is not just another date on the calendar. It is when all 140 seats in the General Assembly, alongside various local offices, will be up for grabs. The commencement of early voting on September 22 underscores the importance of the upcoming electoral process.
As Virginia stands on the cusp of a pivotal election, the emphasis on the role of Officers of Election has never been more pronounced. And as Governor Youngkin appeals to the spirit of community service, one hopes the citizens of the Commonwealth will rise to the occasion.
Wind: 6mph SSE
Humidity: 51%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 0
90/63°F
84/63°F