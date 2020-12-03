Local News
Boy Scout Troop 52 celebrates 52 years of selling Christmas Trees
The Boy Scouts of Troop 52 here in Front Royal are celebrating 52 years of providing a great start to the holiday season with their continued annual tradition of selling Christmas trees to the local community and to other holiday tree hunters from farther regions who come back each year to pick out their perfect, freshly cut, truly awesome Christmas tree!
Boy Scout Troop 52 has now been selling fabulous Christmas trees since December 1968. This is their main fundraiser each year and all profits go into the Troop operating account to cover costs of awards, programs, and events in the upcoming year. Donations each year provide the scouts with summer camp opportunities, advancement and merit badges, equipment, and uniforms for those that need assistance, activities each month as well as youth training programs with the local council. Troop 52 Scouts have enjoyed many camping trips to some fantastic places such as Gettysburg (with a side trip to Hershey Park), Virginia Beach with activities such as the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, Ocean Breeze Waterpark, Adventure Park with zip line and ropes course. Also, great hiking and seasonal trips for snow tubing. Scouts earn merit badges for cooking and other skills during these trips as they advance to each rank.
As noted by the troop’s go-to historian, “Hoss” Feldhauser, it has been estimated that the Troop has sold over 16,000 trees over the past 52 years and many of the Scouts have learned the basics of salesmanship, marketing, and commercial forestry through the Troop’s Christmas tree sales program. Many have also earned their merit badges for learning those skills.
The selling of Christmas trees by Troop 52 was introduced to the community of Front Royal in December 1968 by then Scoutmaster Ken Bovard and Assistant Scoutmaster Ken Fortune. During that first year, the Scouts purchased trees from a farm in Bentonville, then branched out to purchase more from the Rudacille Farm. In the following 20 years, Troop 52 purchased trees from varying tree farms throughout Virginia and Pennsylvania. In 1979 Dr. Craig Zunka, a long-time member and Eagle Scout of the troop, agreed that the troop could plant trees on his farm in Browntown. Dr. Zunka oversees the Scouts as they learn the skills on how to properly plant, trim, weed, and care for each of the different types of trees. Depending on the variety of trees as well as weather conditions, it may take anywhere from 6 to as many as 12 years before the tree is ready for sale.
Troop 52’s first tree sales were held on the “Weaver lot” across from the old Front Royal Volunteer Fire Station that was beside what was then our town hall. Peyton Street now runs through where the Troop’s lot was in those early years. It was just after the 1969 Christmas tree sales that Bill Ollinger, manager of the Safeway store in the Royal Plaza shopping center, invited the troop to set-up the 1970 tree lot next to his grocery store and Troop 52 has been selling Christmas trees for the last 50 years somewhere on the property, most notably in the past 10 or so years at the entrance lawn area where the current Rural King store and other businesses are located. Troop 52 has enjoyed and deeply appreciated the support from the merchants in the shopping center that they have received for all those years!
Today, local residents recognize the red and green shed standing in the front greenway entrance towards Rural King as a holiday tradition. Troop members are always excited and happy to see many of the same faces each year and welcoming in new Christmas tree hunters as they search for their perfect tree. The Scouts work hard to make sure that each person, family, or even business persons coming onto the lot finds that perfect tree for their home, office, or client. The Scouts are out there no matter what the weather to make sure no one is missed during lot hours and to be of service to all.
So with the Christmas season upon us, Boy Scout Troop 52, sponsored by the Front Royal United Methodist Church, would like to invite the community to visit their annual Christmas tree sales fundraiser being held at the Royal Plaza Shopping Center. Your generosity each year helps make it possible for these local youth to learn important life skills, attend summer camp, and grow as leaders. The Troop will be offering a variety of trees while supplies last through December 19, so stop by today. Hours are 4-8 weekdays, 8-8 on Saturdays, and 12-8 on Sundays. Youth and parents interested in the Scouting Program are also welcomed.
Merry Christmas from Troop 52!
Winter sports to begin for Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools is excited to begin our winter sports on December 7, 2020. As with all other school events, sports this year will be different than in the past. Due to the limit on the number of persons allowed in a gathering, per Governor Ralph Northam’s amended Executive Order 67, spectators will be limited to 25 persons.
The number of tickets available to parents of student-athletes will be limited due to the definition of “participant” and “spectator.” Participants are defined as players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contest, media, law enforcement, and medical services. Spectators are defined as someone not critical to the operation of the contest which includes parents, grandparents, community members, cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups.
The number of spectators are limited to 25 persons, Warren County Public Schools will be allowing WCPS student-athletes’ parents/guardians the first option to attend home games. Each player will have the opportunity to invite one person to each home game. Both Skyline and Warren County High School will live stream the competitions to allow others to view the game remotely. Schools will release more information concerning the number of spectators that will be allowed to attend home games. This number will be determined as teams are formed and there is a better understanding of the number of tickets that will be needed to allow parents to watch their children participate.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released its “Guidelines for Return to Participation” for school divisions that provide recommendations meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel, and allowing for appropriate protective equipment. The guidance includes cleaning and disinfecting procedures, face-covering protocols, transportation recommendations, and information on running activities safely for individual sports and activities. WCPS will follow the VHSL “Guidelines for Return to Participation” to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and our school community.
The learning process continues to move forward as we continually modify our plan and adjust as needed. As new information is obtained, the school division will address those changes as we continue to do our part by mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Keeping our student-athletes safe is critical during this pandemic. Even though we are looking forward to the return of middle and high school sports, we need to ensure the health and safety of our athletes and our school community.
WCHS DECA inducts new members
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Warren County High School DECA inducted 12 new members during a virtual ceremony into its chapter for the 2020-21 school year. Makayla Grant, Chapter Vice-President of Membership, officiated the ceremony. The following students were inducted during the ceremony:
- Andrew Grant
- Catherine Farley
- Colin Von Barron
- Ella Cope
- Emily Mawson
- Faryn Gorham
- Ginger Gouda
- Landon Pond
- Lily Kashner
- Natalya Carter
- Anna Johnson
- Lucas Weber
Despite the challenges of the current COVID pandemic, the WCHS DECA Chapter currently has thirty (30) active student members and thirteen (13) alumni members for the 2020-21 year.
Virtual learning a mixed bag for special education students, teachers
Sebastian and Gabriel Saxon wake up at the same time every day and log into online classes. Sebastian has Cerebral palsy and is diagnosed with autism. Gabriel has hearing loss and wears hearing aids.
The twins’ mother, Judi Saxon, said that Google Meet, the platform used to conduct online classes, has worked well for her sons, who are freshmen in high school this year.
“They’re both rule followers,” Saxon said. “They like routine.”
Saxon said she is involved in her sons’ education and the special needs community. Her husband, Michael Saxon, sits on the Board of Directors of Special Olympics Virginia. She said that switching to all virtual learning was an adjustment, but it had a positive effect on her teenage sons.
“Our family is pretty low-key, and our boys are not super sports fans, and they don’t have a lot of extracurricular activities,” she said. “So they weren’t really missing out on that. And they are homebodies, so they really enjoyed it.”
The COVID-19 era has restructured education for everyone, especially students with disabilities. The lack of peer interaction has negatively impacted some students with disabilities, while allowing others to thrive in the digital classroom, according to parents and educators.
The Virginia Department of Education reported a decrease in fall term enrollment for all students, including students with disabilities. Enrollment for students without and with disabilities declined by 3% and 4% respectively from 2019 to 2020 academic years, according to VDOE.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced guidelines in June for the phased reopening of pre-K through 12th-grade schools for the 2020-2021 academic year. The announcement prioritized special education students to return to in-person education before other groups.
But many school districts, including Richmond, opted to remain remote since the beginning of the school year. Some districts are allowing only students with disabilities to return to in-person learning. VDOE Assistant Superintendent of Special Education Samantha Hollins said that for students with disabilities, the virtual learning environment may be more of a challenge.
State and public agencies are required to provide early intervention, special education, and related services nationally to more than 6.5 million people with disabilities, according to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The VDOE oversees special education for children and youth with disabilities between ages 3 to 21.
“It has become more challenging of course, but the students’ rights remain,” said VDOE spokesman Charles B. Pyle. “The services that are required to be provided to those students who do not go on holiday because of the pandemic.”
Local school divisions offer special programs and resources for students with disabilities, but remote education may be inaccessible during the pandemic for such students who rely on hands-on education, according to Hollins. There are almost 168,000 students with disabilities in Virginia public schools, according to VDOE’s latest enrollment numbers. Disabilities range from intellectual and emotional to hearing and visual impairments, including the deaf and blind, Hollins said.
“Certain populations of students are more at-risk and not able to access virtual learning or remote education as easily as other students, for example, students with disabilities,” Hollins said.
“When you talk about students with disabilities, there is a pretty wide group of those students.”
Students are often required to attend multiple courses per day via Zoom or Google Meet, including out-of-class assignments. Hollins said her department has provided a lot of information on assistive technology. For example, virtual education may be accessible to a hearing-impaired student with screen reader software.
“Students who have a visual disability, or blind, or a hearing impairment, or deaf, will require special tools to be loaded onto their Chromebook,” Hollins said.
The VDOE sponsors training and technical assistance centers across the state to provide support to teachers test-driving new technology, Hollins said. Public and private special education schools have a collaborative approach to improve educational services for students during COVID-19. According to VDOE, technology provided to public schools is accessible to private educational facilities.
“We’ve had countless meetings with public schools during these difficult times,” said Sarah Ulmer, principal of Grafton School in Midlothian.
Grafton Integrated Health Network is a nonprofit with group homes and schools serving students with autism, intellectual disabilities, and mental health challenges, according to its website.
Seventy-four students are enrolled on the Midlothian campus, Ulmer said. During the COVID-19 mandated closure, students with disabilities received in-person instruction from their residential group homes, while teachers provided virtual instruction to students who do not live on-campus.
Although Grafton School reopened its community day school to in-person instruction five days a week, many parents have not sent their children to school, Ulmer said.
“Our students benefit from learning with hands-on activities,” Ulmer said. “The teachers and clinicians have worked hard to create work activities that are sent home to our students to complete with their families.”
Distance learning plans at the school include individualized sessions throughout the week with the student’s teacher and assigned therapists.
Many educators as well as parents have differing views on online platforms being used for virtual education. Some also question how effective online education is as a whole and said it is a struggle for teachers and students.
Donna Marshall, a special education teacher at Lakeside Elementary in Henrico County, said that both she and many of her students have had issues with the online format.
“It was very difficult for them at first,” Marshall said. “This is such a change for them. Many of them need different things like sensory breaks, and it’s really hard for them to just sit in front of a computer.”
The primary platform Marshall and her students use is Microsoft Teams. She said that while it works well in business settings, she believes that it is less effective in a classroom setting due to audio issues.
Marshall said that some of her students have done well with virtual education, but the format has had a negative impact on other students.
“I have seen several kids majorly regress because they don’t have the in-person connection,” she said.
Marjorie Loya, a Special Olympics coach and a retired special education teacher from Chesterfield County who is now a substitute teacher, said the biggest concern she has for the children learning virtually is the lack of interaction with peers.
“They just don’t see the other kids, which is the shame,” she said. “That’s the big piece that I see that they’re missing. They’re interacting with adults, but they’re not interacting with their peers.”
Loya said she believes that online education in the special needs community is ineffective, especially in the long run.
“I don’t think it’s very good at all because there are so many things, so many aspects that you can’t deliver services for,” she said. “Virtually, you just can’t do it. One of the biggest issues that people with autism have is interacting with other people, and now we’re taking almost all of that away and putting a computer between them.”
Anteal Gargiulo, a special education teacher at Goochland High School in Goochland, said that while some students she teaches have adapted well, others are struggling with the lack of structure and in-person interaction.
“My autistic kids that I thought were going to have the biggest issues actually have been more outgoing and verbal because they are on the computer, by themselves, and in their own space,” she said. “For other kids, the lack of structure has really thrown them.”
As a whole, virtual learning “has not been the best thing” for the special needs community because many students are used to teachers being physically present to help them, Gargiulo said.
“On a case-by-case basis, it’s been good for a couple of our autistic kids. As far as the rest of the kids, it has been a struggle because they don’t have the teachers right there with them.”
By Hunter Britt and India Jones
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – December 2, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- vaccine for the coronavirus “extremely hopeful”
- first vaccine shipment for health care workers; residents of long-term care facilities
- continue to wear masks; practice social distancing
- watching for post-Thanksgiving surge in cases
- hospitals have surge plans in place if needed
Virginia Redistricting Committee takes shape; public can apply
More than half a dozen legislators have been named to a bipartisan redistricting commission that seeks to fairly draw congressional and state legislative districts.
The commission will be made up of 16 people. Half of them will be legislators and the other half will be Virginia citizens.
Virginia legislative leaders chose four Republicans and four Democrats this week to sit on the committee. Democrats include Dels. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond and Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, plus Sens. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and George Barker, D-Fairfax. The Republicans on the committee are Dels. Les Adams, R-Chatham, and Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, as well as Sens. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, and Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg.
Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, the speaker of the Virginia House and one of the officials responsible for naming the legislative members of the commission, announced her appointments on Nov. 30. Filler-Corn said in a statement that McQuinn and Simon are “committed to inclusion” and “dedicated to a fair redistricting process that protects the vote of every Virginian.”
House Republican Leader Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement that his appointees “will help craft what the voters have demanded — fair maps for every Virginian.”
Almost 66% of Virginians voted last month in support of an amendment to establish the commission, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Days after the election, state lawmakers agreed to a $135 billion revised budget that included setting up the commission. The previous law stated that the General Assembly and the governor had total control over redistricting.
The majority of congressional and state legislative districts in Virginia were redrawn after the 2010 U.S. Census when Republicans controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the executive branch. The maps are scheduled to be redrawn again next year with final census counts. However, the U.S. Census Bureau requested a delay to submit redistricting data to states no later than July 31, 2021, instead of April 1.
Erin Dodson, a 20-year-old from Sussex County, is one of more than 2.7 million Virginians who voted for the amendment. He said that getting Virginians more involved was a step in the right direction.
“I feel like it’s only fair that the people are heard,” Dodson said. “This is America; freedom of speech and government involvement is what we’re all about.”
New legislative district maps approved by the commission would go to the General Assembly for a vote. If any are rejected, the commission would be required to produce new maps. If rejected again, the Virginia Supreme Court would establish the new districts.
The state also started accepting applications this week for residents who want to serve on the commission. Retired circuit court judges will choose the citizen members.
In order to be considered, citizens must have lived in Virginia for the past three years. They also must have voted in at least two of the last three general elections. Citizens who hold, have held or sought to hold a political position or public office will not be considered, nor will lobbyists or people who have served as lobbyists in the last five years. Three letters of recommendation are also required to be considered for an appointment.
The applications are due by December 28. Click here for the application.
By Hunter Britt
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Valley Health, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announce new network agreement; ensures members continued in-network access to Valley Health caregivers and services
After working for several months on a new contract, Valley Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield today announced a new agreement that will keep Valley Health physicians and hospitals in Anthem’s provider networks. Details of the new agreement were not disclosed.
“We are pleased to announce a new long-term agreement with Anthem that ensures in-network access to the physicians and caregivers our patients know and trust,” said Valley Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Nantz. “We recognize negotiations have been stressful for our patients and are pleased to bring this matter to a close.”
Anthem is the largest health insurer in Virginia and it was essential that Valley Health reach an agreement to serve thousands of community members who rely on Anthem or other Blue Cross and Blue Shield affiliates for their health insurance.
“We appreciate Anthem’s trust in Valley Health as their partner and their willingness to make the investment in high-quality healthcare for their members,” Nantz said.
The new agreement provides Anthem customers uninterrupted, in-network access to Valley Health caregivers and services through 2023.
“Prioritizing the health of our communities is more important than ever, which is why we are pleased to have reached this agreement, which protects affordability for consumers and ensures our members have access to quality care at Valley Health,” said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield President Jeff Ricketts. “We value this continued partnership with Valley as we work together to tackle the current pandemic and improve lives and communities here in Virginia.”
Valley Health encourages patients with any additional questions to call 1-866-414-4576. Anthem members can call Member Services using the phone number on the back of their member I.D. card.
