Local News
Boyce’s January 11th rollout of no-cost COVID-19 vaccine draws a crowd
The town of Boyce led the charge Monday in offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations to all comers, and all did come! Some 200 more than the entire population, approximately 600, of the Northern Shenandoah Valley township rolled up their sleeves in a five-hour period starting at 8 a.m. – including ME!
The day began with a two-mile traffic backup on Route 340, turning the township into a parking zone for up to a mile around Boyce Volunteer Fire Department’s Social Hall where 10 Lord Fairfax Health District staffers were aligned to handle the unanticipated large, but jocular crowd. Apart from a preponderance of locals, the lineup across and around the fire hall parking lot included people like myself who’d made the trip from adjoining counties for a jab in the upper arm.
At 8 a.m. I joined an already lengthy queue, standing in the 34-degree weather with thoughts of leaving because of the cold but staying for the four hours it took to reach the warm interior of the roomy and warm social hall. That part of it was easy. In groups of 10, the 415 people ahead of me, and another approximately 400 behind, registered at the door, lined up for another 20 minutes, enjoying about five minutes with a nurse, a shot in the upper arm, and a date to return 28 days hence for another shot of the Moderna vaccine.
“Even at the weekly bingo,” one local man in line commented, “there has never been so many elderly people (75 and over was the rule for 1b eligibility) congregated in our town’s history!”
My new friend in line, George Wiltshire of Boyce’s Valley View Farm, helped us both out by doing a hot coffee run while I saved his space in line. We swapped stories, culminating in his confiding to two marriages (me, “too”, I said) and his roots going back to 1612 when his forebears arrived from England. Interesting, particularly to this U.K. immigrant who arrived in America in 1961. I believe our experience was shared in a number of new friendships formed in the queue. And George and I promised to stay in touch.
We all were in Plan 1b, the over 75s, with precedence given to law enforcement, education staff, food and agriculture workers, and other essential work groups. Staff reported that non-publicized, law enforcement and others received their shots last Friday in Front Royal and other locations. Inquiries left over the weekend with Warren Memorial Hospital were unanswered, but the Front Royal hospital is expected to provide shots this week.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the City of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren Counties.
Jenspiration
House of Hope continues to serve thanks to community support
The House of Hope continues to serve our local homeless men even through the pandemic, currently at 76% capacity. We are so proud to announce the House itself has experienced a series of improvements. We are so thankful for the community support and volunteer efforts that have grown throughout the past several months.
HOUSE
The home now has brand new wood flooring! It looks absolutely amazing. The men also now have a new door installed in the shower stall/bathroom space. If you look at the before and after pictures you will see how necessary these improvements were. Drywall work, kitchen storage solutions and paint, have created a much cozier vibe in the House of Hope.
GRADUATE
Recently, there has been new community support helping a House of Hope graduate set up his new apartment space. The search started on Facebook looking for just a microwave and day bed. The donations grew resulting in linens, special basket of household necessities, blanket, very generous Walmart gift card, pots & pans, Dutch oven, huge box of food, futon, and TV. The donations were made by EVERYONE in the community including churches, businesses, and individuals.
A Special Note: As we have been helping find donations for his apartment, our House of Hope graduate has been thinking about how he might be able to help two other gentlemen in need. The ripple effect. Isn’t this what we want to see in this world these days? Those who have been helped now helping others.
As you read this article, is the House of Hope new to you? Wondering what is the House of Hope? Well….
The House of Hope is a program we have available in Warren County for local homeless men. The program requires the men to be ready to make a permanent change to get back on their feet. The House is a place they can live while saving money, creating a budget, learning new life skills, and more! The men live together very much like how a family would operate. During the day the men are out at work. There are volunteers who help organize house chores, cook meals, organize donations, and work with the Executive Director.
What happens AFTER the gentlemen graduate? It became obvious that the community was very interested in donating to help set up new independent living space for graduates. Jennifer Avery will help continue this enthusiasm and momentum. Watch for future donation requests as more graduates prepare for independent housing. We have storage space! If other non profits discover a need for household items as they transition their own participants into independent living, let’s talk!
Jennifer Avery
540-683-0790
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
Local News
HEART Networking donates $1,000 to United Way of Front Royal-Warren County
HEART Networking, an active local small-business networking group, has donated $1,000 to the United Way of Front Royal-Warren County. This generous donation was made in keeping with the group’s mission to make “meaningful contributions to the local community.”
HEART Networking prides itself in being less formal and more friendly than traditional business networking groups. The group believes in Hard work, positive Energy, Accountability, Respect, and Teamwork (HEART). In keeping with these core values, the group works to develop meaningful relationships with individuals that members know, like, and trust, and that represent local businesses. Group members also seek to improve themselves and the businesses they represent through shared instruction, introductions to other local businesses, and business referrals.
HEART Networking meets each Thursday morning at 9am at Blue Ink Original, located at 425 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA, 22630. The group welcomes local businesses and individuals to attend and take about 25 minutes to introduce themselves and their businesses.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636. To donate directly to your local United Way, please visit: frontroyalunitedway.org/donate.
Local News
No-cost COVID vaccination offered to persons 75 and older – Boyce Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall
The Clarke County Health Department, Lord Fairfax Health District, will offer no-cost COVID Vaccines, Monday, January 11 and Friday, January 15, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon, while supplies last, at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 7 S. Greenway Ave, Boyce, VA to those 75 and older.
“With the outstanding collaboration of community partners, we in the northern Shenandoah Valley have made substantial progress in Phase 1a of the COVID vaccination campaign,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “That progress, plus the Governor’s recent directive to ‘put shots in arms’ will allow us to start phase 1b, which will include all persons over age 75 as well as law enforcement, education staff, food and agriculture workers, and other essential worker groups, starting on Monday January 11. This will be the first of a large number of vaccine offerings through the winter and spring.”
This Point of Dispensing (POD) operation will begin to serve the over 75 population, who are most at risk of death from COVID-19 disease. It will be the first of many such “open PODs” that will serve the elderly and at-risk groups in the next several months, so if you miss this one, there will be many more. In addition, specific PODs will be arrange that are tailored and located to serve essential worker groups.
Persons vaccinated in this group will have arrangements made to receive their second vaccine as well. Where a household couple contains at least one spouse or partner over age 75, vaccination will be offered to both.
To protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Everyone is encouraged to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: cloth face-coverings or masks, distancing, washing hands well and often, and avoiding gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household. Also, to avoid overcrowding, LFHD recommends people stagger their arrival times, with last names starting with A to J arrive between 8 and 10 a.m., and K to Z between 10 a.m. and noon. If demand exists and supplies permit, vaccinations may continue beyond noon.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
Local News
Valley Health, Health Department and Shenandoah University collaborate to vaccinate
Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District have announced they will begin offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to some individuals in the Virginia Department of Health’s Tier 1b population – specifically those 75 and over, police, and K-12 teachers and staff – at several locations in the region beginning as early as Wednesday, January 13.
Starting next week, Valley Health will be opening four vaccination PODs (Points of Distribution) in the Lord Fairfax Health District – Winchester, Woodstock, Front Royal and Luray.
In Winchester, vaccinations will be given at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center in collaboration with Shenandoah University. Three additional PODs for community vaccination will operate at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, and a drive- through clinic at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
A vaccination “pilot day” will take place at Shenandoah University on Tuesday for a small group of individuals before the clinic officially starts Wednesday morning.
A statewide vaccination registration system is being developed and is expected to be available on Monday, January 11, 2021. At that point, specific dates, times, locations and registration information will be available for eligible Tier 1b individuals. The registration process will allow individuals to reserve a time slot for their vaccination at all Valley Health sites. More information will be available at www.valleyhealthlink.com once the PODs are operational.
Since mid-December, Valley Health has administered the two-part Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to hospital and community caregivers, with assistance from Shenandoah University health professions faculty and students, and a variety of other community volunteers. “Over the last three weeks we have vaccinated nearly 6,000 healthcare workers and community providers, and are eager to get vaccine into more arms within our community,” said Jeffrey Feit, MD, Vice President-Population Health at Valley Health. “Our caregivers are doing a remarkable job treating ever-higher numbers of COVID-19 patients, but it is stressful and unsustainable. We are hopeful that widespread acceptance of this safe and effective vaccine will bring caseloads under control and allow us to get back to normal life.”
“Despite our best efforts to urge universal masking, social distancing and hand washing, COVID-19 continues to spike in our region, particularly among the elderly,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Medical Director Colin Greene, MD. “We have two highly effective vaccines in hand, ready to administer. If you are 75 or older, work in law enforcement or in K-12 education, please schedule a vaccination immediately. The sooner we can approach herd immunity in our regional community, the sooner we’ll be able to return to life as we knew it.”
Establishing a POD vaccination clinic at Shenandoah University offers capacity and convenience for the community and the faculty, students and other volunteers. Officials expect to administer at least 1,200 to 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses each day at SU, with another 1,000 per week combined at the three clinics in Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties.
“Our faculty, staff and health professions students are honored to be a part of the response to this community health crisis through our longstanding partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District,” said Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, PhD. “We all have a role in advancing the health of our most vulnerable community members, our neighbors, and our families and we are proud to serve the community in this essential role.”
Local News
Governor Northam announces new steps to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Governor Ralph Northam announced new actions to support the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution program and accelerate the pace of vaccinations across Virginia.
Governor Northam is taking the following steps to help providers increase the rate of vaccinations as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible:
Vaccination goal. Governor Northam set an initial goal of vaccinating 25,000 Virginians each day when supply allows.
‘Use it or lose it’ model. Medical facilities will be required to put the vaccine they receive into arms as soon as possible, or risk having future vaccine allotments reduced.
Danny T.K. Avula to lead vaccination efforts in Virginia. Governor Northam appointed Dr. Avula, who serves as director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments to coordinate work between state officials, local health departments, hospitals, and private providers.
Expanded priority groups. Governor Northam announced that K-12 teachers and child care workers will be among the next priority groups to receive vaccinations after Group A, and outlined the populations that will be included in Groups B and C.
Elevating the Virginia National Guard. As the Commonwealth receives more doses, the Virginia National Guard will provide logistical support and help local health departments will administering vaccines.
“Getting Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to end this pandemic, rebuild our economy, and move our Commonwealth forward,” said Governor Northam. “By setting clear goals and appointing Dr. Avula to spearhead our vaccination program, we will have a clear vision of how this effort—the largest public vaccination campaign in modern history—is progressing. I plan to get vaccinated when my turn comes, and I encourage Virginians to do the same.”
Governor Northam also announced the next priority populations to receive vaccinations, based in part on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations form the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The Virginia Department of Health is developing an online portal to help people understand how to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Group B includes frontline essential workers in specific industries, K-12 teachers and staff, childcare providers, adults age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps. Additional information about Group B, which is expected to start near the end of January, is available here.
Group C includes other essential workers, adults age 65 and older, and people age 16-64 with certain medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Additional information about Group C is available here.
Local News
Girls Basketball Skyline vs Warren County HS – January 8, 2021
Did you miss the game on Friday night? The Girl’s Basketball game, Skyline vs Warren County, was live-streamed by Royal Examiner and you can watch the replay here.
Last week Royal Examiner live-streamed basketball games played at Skyline High School:
- January 4th – Skyline HS vs William Monroe HS – both Girl’s JV and Varsity
- January 6th – Skyline HS vs Manassas Park – Boys Varsity
- January 8th – Skyline HS vs Warren County HS – both Girl’s JV and Varsity
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 1
54/30°F
46/32°F