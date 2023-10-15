Bracing for Winter: Outdoor Steps to Ensure a Safe Season

Protecting Your Home’s Exterior as Temperatures Drop.

As the gentle breeze of autumn gives way to the brisk chill of winter, homeowners have a brief window to ensure their property stands strong against the cold. It’s more than just bundling up; the exterior of a home requires equal care and attention. Here are essential tasks every homeowner should consider to fortify their home’s outdoors for the icy months ahead.

1. Time to Tidy

As outdoor activities wind down, it’s time to store away summer’s tools and toys. Rain barrels, often overlooked, should be emptied and cleaned to avoid damage from freezing. Those precious garden hoses that kept lawns lush? Wind them up and store them safely. And while barbecue nights will be missed, it’s prudent to safeguard grills in the shed, garage, or attic. However, one essential tip – always keep propane tanks outdoors for safety reasons.

2. Inspection is Key

A walk around the property can reveal a lot more than the changing leaves. Ensuring outdoor taps are shut, and protective flaps on dryer vents and extractor hoods are closed can prevent winter woes. While you’re at it, glance up to inspect the roof’s condition. Those gutters might need a clean-out from fallen leaves and branches. Windows and sidings should also be on the checklist. Any cracks or crevices? They might be gateways for unwanted guests, be it water, insects, or cold drafts. It’s vital to seal these breaches promptly.

3. Shelter and Shield

Winter isn’t kind to delicate plants. Those cherished annuals can find a warm refuge inside your home. Young plants, particularly fragile ones like young conifers and rose bushes, can suffer under heavy snow. Giving them a protective covering can be a lifesaver. Also, are those overhanging branches near power lines? If it’s safe, trim them back. Falling branches during winter storms can lead to power disruptions and safety hazards.

And a couple of reminders: Don’t neglect your heat pump coil – a clean one functions better. If you’ve enjoyed splashes in your pool or relaxation in your hot tub during summer, now might be the time to close them up, unless you fancy a winter swim or soak!

Lastly, for issues beyond a simple fix, such as a dead tree, significant cracks, or missing shingles, always lean on the expertise of local professionals.

With these steps in mind, homeowners can rest assured that their property is geared up to face the winter months, ensuring both safety and peace of mind.