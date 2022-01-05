Bradley Allan Robinson (1938 – 2021)

Alice Yvonne (Sissy) Tharpe Jones passed away peacefully at Inova Alexandria Hospital on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Sissy was born May 28, 1964, in Front Royal VA to Louis C. (Peanut) Tharpe and Alice J. (Jackie) Tharpe. She was a graduate of Warren County High School.

Sissy started at a very young age following behind her Daddy in his garage and was always ready for a tow call. She was not afraid to get her hands dirty, helping her Daddy any way she could. She learned a lot from her young years that instilled in her the work ethic she had and the ability to do just about anything.

Her favorite job was driving dump trucks for Labyrinth & Santee Trucking in the Northern VA area, where she was known by her CB road name “Brown Eyes”. Sissy had always wanted to drive a tractor-trailer and she did, long hauls on the East Coast but she learned that she preferred to stay close to home. So, she then drove a school bus for the Warren County Public Schools doing so until health problems caused her to stop doing what she had always loved. She has had several different jobs within these last five years including McDonald’s, Family Dollar, and The Shore Stop convenience store in Shenandoah Shores. There she made several new friends and loved working there.

Sissy is survived by her husband of 24 years, Timothy (Timmy) Jones Sr. and their son, Dakota Jones, both of Front Royal, VA; a stepson, Timothy (Tee) Jones Jr. of Stephens City VA; a stepdaughter, Ashley Jones of Vinita OK; six grandchildren and another one due in two weeks; her father, Peanut Tharpe; and three sisters, Tammy Smelser Starks (Kenny) and Kathy Marshall (Matthew), both of Front Royal VA, and Maegan Kibler (Michael) of Stanley VA. She was also loved by her huge family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sissy was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie Tharpe; grandparents, Royce (Jack) and Helen Grim, and Louis V. (Colonel) and Valley (Sis) Tharpe; mother-in-law, Betty (Memaw) Jones; uncles, Wayne Grim, Jerry Grim, and Larry Grim; cousin, Christopher (Chris) Dodson; a special and dear little friend, Dalton Sims; and her precious pets, Brooke and Misty.

Sissy loved her family and spending time with them. She loved all of the trips she went on with her sisters and was looking forward to another one soon. She enjoyed every second she had with her granddaughter, Layla Yvonne Jones. She and Layla had a bond that can never be broken. Every time she got with Layla she just lit up, she loved her so much. Everything she did was for Layla, Dakota, and Timmy.

She also loved spending time with her animals. She took in many rescues and loved each one so much, she ended up keeping them. Her little boys were so special to her. She also enjoyed shopping and going to see her sister in Stanley. In her younger years, she loved playing softball, skating, and spending time with her friends.

Pallbearers will be Dakota Jones, Nathan Marshall, Michael Kibler, Charlie Dodson, Ricky Cromer, Jr, and Jamie Parker.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street Front Royal, VA. Her service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home followed by her final resting at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Road. A gathering of family and friends will be at the North Warren Fire Department, 266 Rockland Road, Front Royal VA following her graveside service.

Memorial contributions can be made towards Sissy’s funeral expense at Maddox Funeral Home or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal VA 22630