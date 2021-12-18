Health
Brain pacemaker treats crippling depression
Once taboo, seeking mental health treatment is now common. Still, treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and other severe mental health issues remains difficult. Traditional methods, such as medications and talk therapy, sometimes prove insufficient.
That’s why doctors are turning to “brain pacemakers” and deep brain stimulation to fight severe cases of depression. Early attempts at deep brain stimulation focused on cookie-cutter approaches, stimulating the same parts of the brain in different patients. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, however, recently monitored one patient’s brain activities during bouts of depression.
Doctors worked to understand the patient’s emotional circuitry, including the orbitofrontal cortex, amygdala, and hippocampus. They found that the patient’s most severe depressive bouts were accompanied by a massive increase in activity in her amygdala. Using electrical pulses, researchers reduced brain activity in the amygdala, which correlated with a reduction in symptoms.
Earlier studies also showed promise. In one proof of concept study, doctors treated six patients with deep brain stimulation targeting the same area of the brain. All six reported relief from depression symptoms. Within six months, however, two patients experienced a recurrence of symptoms. The other four patients continued to report improved symptoms.
Currently, some deep brain stimulation treatments rely on the NeuroPace RNS to monitor electrical signals in the brain, and when needed, will deliver electrical pulses. This so-called brain pacemaker helps regulate the brain’s functioning. The NeuroPace RNS is also used to treat seizures.
Over 16 million Americans suffer at least one major depressive episode per year. While many can be treated with traditional talk therapy and medications, a small number suffer severe depression that is unresponsive to traditional treatments. Deep brain stimulation may help.
3 mistakes to avoid when working out
Regardless of whether you just started exercising at home or you’ve been going to the gym for years, there are certain rules you should follow to ensure your workout is as beneficial and enjoyable as possible. Here are three common mistakes to avoid.
1. Wearing the wrong outfit
When it comes to working out, your choice of clothes and shoes is important. For instance, you should opt for polyester rather than cotton because it’s stretchier and breathes better. Additionally, be sure to select footwear intended for your activity of choice and the types of movements you’ll be doing.
2. Exceeding your limits
Pushing yourself to your limits every day with the hope of seeing quick results will only increase your risk of getting injured. While it’s good to challenge yourself, make sure you listen to your body and give yourself plenty of time to recover after a workout. This approach will pay off in the long run.
3. Neglecting your diet
Be sure to drink enough water during your workouts, as exercise speeds up dehydration. You should also eat a snack that’s rich in carbohydrates and easy to digest about an hour before you exercise to give you the energy you need. To maximize the benefits of your workouts, reduce your sugar intake, and make other improvements to your diet.
For personalized advice about adopting a healthier lifestyle, consult your doctor or a personal trainer.
How to prevent frostbite
Frostbite can occur if the skin is exposed to freezing temperatures for too long. This type of damage often affects the extremities of the body such as the ears, nose, fingers, and toes. If not properly treated, frostbite can lead to serious complications. Here’s how to prevent it.
Dress appropriately
Wear several layers of warm clothes, and make sure you’re covered from head to toe when you venture outside in cold weather. A wool hat, mittens, a scarf, and boots are all winter wardrobe essentials. You should also invest in a quality, waterproof winter coat.
Dampness promotes heat loss. If your clothes get wet while you’re outside, be sure to change them as soon as possible.
Limit your outings
Avoid staying outside for too long when the temperature drops, especially if you aren’t wearing the right clothes. When you do spend time outdoors in winter, prioritize activities that keep you moving. Don’t forget to take breaks, preferably indoors, so you can refuel with a snack and hot beverage.
Check the forecast
Always check the weather before you leave the house in winter. Pay particular attention to extreme cold warnings, and don’t hesitate to reschedule your planned outing for a day when it’s safer to be outdoors for an extended period of time.
If you notice early signs of frostbite, such as cold, numb, or reddish skin, get inside and slowly warm up the affected areas.
Newborns, adults over the age of 65, and people with chronic health conditions are more sensitive to the effects of cold weather than healthy adults and children.
Headache vs. migraine
Do you ever feel pain or pressure in your head? While this type of ache is often temporary, it can sometimes persist and interfere with your daily activities. Here’s how to tell the difference between a headache and a migraine.
Headache
Also known as a tension headache, this type of discomfort is typically linked with stress, fatigue, anxiety, or the use of certain medications. If you have a headache, you’ll feel pressure on both sides of your head and possibly around your temples, neck, and eyes. The pain will come on gradually and can last anywhere from a few hours to a few days.
To ease the pain of a headache, it’s usually sufficient to get some rest and take an analgesic recommended by your pharmacist.
Migraine
About a 10th of the population is affected by migraines, which usually last between four hours and a few days. Depending on the person, migraines can occur a few times a year or several times a week. They’re characterized by moderate to severe pain, usually felt as a throbbing or pounding sensation around the skull.
If you get a migraine, it may set in on one side before spreading to your whole head. In some cases, it’ll be preceded by symptoms such as visual disturbances, a feeling of weakness, and trouble speaking. Additionally, migraines can cause nausea and vomiting as well as hypersensitivity to light, sounds, and smells.
Taking the appropriate medication at the first sign of a migraine can greatly limit the severity of the attack.
If you have frequent and persistent headaches or migraines, be sure to consult your doctor.
How to choose a gym
If you want to get in shape and adopt a healthier lifestyle, you might be thinking about joining a gym. Here are a few tips to help you choose the right facility.
Decide on a location
Be sure to pick a gym that’s close to your home or place of work. Otherwise, you may find it hard to remain motivated to go since you’ll need to venture out of your way just to get there.
Meet the staff
Speak with the gym’s manager or your potential trainer to determine whether they’re dynamic, committed to safety, and have the necessary knowledge and qualifications. You should also visit the facility to ensure you like the atmosphere.
Consider your budget
Determine how much you’re willing to spend on a gym membership, and find out what’s included (access to equipment, group classes, one-on-one consultations, etc.). Don’t be afraid to compare prices from various facilities in your area to find the best deal.
Check the schedule
Make sure the gym’s hours of operation are convenient for you. If their opening hours don’t match your schedule, it’ll be difficult for you to achieve your fitness goals. If you want to sign up for classes, check the time slots for those as well.
Finally, find out if the gym you’re interested in offers a free trial for newcomers. This way you can confirm that the facility meets your needs before you commit to a membership.
4 apps to help teens improve their mental health
Does your teen often feel stressed, experience anxiety, or have trouble managing their emotions? If so, here are four applications (available on Android and iOS) that can help them.
1. Rootd
In addition to coaching your teen through panic attacks as they happen, this app provides lessons on how to manage anxiety and find long-term relief.
2. Sanvello
This app allows your teen to track their mood each day and draw on a variety of resources, such as guided mediation and community support, to help them cope with anxiety, depression, and stress.
3. Breathwrk
Your teen can use the guided breathing exercises on this app to help them with everything from alleviating anxiety to falling asleep to feeling more energized.
4. HealthyMinds
Designed specifically for students, this digital tool allows your teen to bolster their mental health by tracking their mood, practicing breathing exercises, and keeping a journal to express their emotions.
While using these apps shouldn’t replace speaking with a mental health professional, they can be an effective way for your teen to access support.
How to stay healthy over the holidays
It can be challenging to make healthy choices over the holiday season given that so many celebrations and gatherings revolve around food. Here are five tips to help you eat moderately and stay healthy over the holidays.
1. Load your plate with veggies
Pile vegetables, fruits, and green salads onto your plate. These foods are low in calories, high in fiber, and will keep you satiated. Don’t worry, you don’t have to forgo the turkey or any of the side dishes; just be mindful of your portion sizes.
2. Eat slowly
It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to register fullness once you start eating. Therefore, to avoid overindulging, try to wait five or 10 minutes before refilling your plate. By doing so, you may realize you’re already full.
3. Watch what you drink
Both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks can add additional calories, sodium, and sugar to your holiday meal. Consequently, try having a glass of water or seltzer in between the eggnog, cocktails, and hot chocolate.
4. Be active
Staying active can help make up for eating more than usual over the holidays. It can also help reduce stress and improve your sleep. One good way to keep moving is to encourage your friends and family members to go for a walk after your meal. Partaking in winter sports, such as skiing and snowshoeing, is also a great way to refresh your mind and body.
5. Take care of yourself
To stay healthy over the holidays, remember to regularly wash your hands, cough into your elbow, and stay at home if you feel sick. Don’t overextend yourself and give yourself enough time to rest in between parties.
Happy holidays!
