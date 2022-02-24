Automotive
Brake fluid: what you need to know
Brake fluid is an often overlooked but important part of your braking system. Here’s an overview of everything you need to know.
When to change your brake fluid
Every car manufacturer has its own standards when it comes to how often you should change your vehicle’s brake fluid. Therefore, it’s best to consult your owner’s manual to find out the recommendation for your specific make and model. However, as a preventive measure, it’s generally recommended you change your brake fluid every 27,000 miles or every two years.
Signs your brake fluid needs to be replaced
Brake fluid gradually deteriorates over time. Therefore, it’s important to pay attention to how your brakes are performing to avoid getting into an accident. Here are three signs you may need to replace your brake fluid:
1. Your brake pedal feels different. If your brake pedal feels firmer than usual, the brake fluid could be contaminated. Conversely, if the pedal feels loose or spongy, the fluid is probably getting low.
2. You hear strange noises when you use the brakes. If your brake fluid is low or too old, your brakes might begin to make strange noises. If this happens, get them inspected by a professional as soon as possible.
3. You notice it smells like something is burning. If it smells like burnt rubber after you use your brakes, your brake fluid is likely overheating and needs to be changed.
However, you may not be able to tell when your brake fluid has deteriorated. Consequently, it’s best to have a professional top-up or replace it before something goes wrong.
Automotive
4 car sounds that could be cause for concern
You don’t have to worry about most noises coming from your vehicle. However, here are four unusual sounds that deserve your attention.
1. Screeching
If you hear a high-pitched screeching sound when you start your car or accelerate, you may have a loose or misaligned belt. However, if you notice this sound when braking, your brake pads probably need to be replaced.
2. Slamming
A clunking or slamming sound that occurs every time you drive over a speed bump or uneven roadway could be an indication that your suspension is shot.
3. Rubbing
If your steering wheel suddenly veers to one side and you hear a dull rubbing or flapping sound coming from one side of your vehicle, chances are you have a flat tire.
4. Rumbling
Does your engine backfire when you accelerate? Does your vehicle suddenly seem unbearably loud? If you answered yes to either of these questions, you probably need a new muffler.
From whistling and rattling to squealing and humming, there are a lot of sounds your vehicle can make when you drive. While most car noises are benign, it’s best to take your vehicle to a professional to make sure.
Automotive
SUV or minivan: what you should know
If you’re looking for the perfect family vehicle, you may be wondering whether to choose an SUV or a minivan. If this is the case, here are a few things to consider.
SUV
SUVs come in a wide range of models and tend to have spacious interiors. They almost always feature all-wheel drive, which makes them safe and easy to handle on winter roads. However, they normally don’t have a third row of seats, and if they do, they’re usually cramped and difficult to access. In addition, SUVs can be expensive to maintain.
Minivan
Minivans are often ridiculed for being unfashionable and are frequently overlooked. However, newer models typically come with several interesting features including four-wheel drive. The sliding doors make it easy to buckle up small children and load groceries. In addition, you can free up extra space by folding down the third row of seats.
Selection criteria
When deciding between an SUV or a minivan, you should consider:
• The age of your children. In many cases, the younger your children are, the more things you’ll need to haul around, including playpens, strollers, and diaper bags.
• The size of your family. Cargo capacity and the number of seats available are major factors if you have several children or plan to grow your family.
• Your lifestyle. If you’re an avid camper or enjoy taking long road trips, you’ll need plenty of space.
To help you decide, read reviews for several SUV and minivan models to compare features such as fuel economy and reliability. Once you’ve narrowed down your choices, book one or more test drives at your local car dealership.
Automotive
3 tips for maintaining your car’s weatherstrip
If the rubber weatherstrip around your car’s windows and doors becomes damaged, it’ll no longer provide a tight seal. This can lead to water entering your vehicle and consequently causing mold growth and corrosion. Here are three ways to prevent this from happening.
1. Keep it clean
You should regularly wipe down your vehicle’s weatherstrip with soap and warm water. It’s a good idea to do this whenever you wash the outside of your car.
2. Repair it as needed
It’s important to periodically inspect your vehicle’s weatherstrip to ensure it’s in good condition. If it’s starting to lift in certain areas, reattach it with weatherstrip adhesive. If it’s frayed or torn in several spots, replace it.
3. Apply a protectant
It’s a good idea to apply a specialized protectant to your vehicle’s weatherstrip every few months to keep it pliable and protect it from the elements.
You can also ask your mechanic to inspect your weatherstrip when you bring your car in for your next maintenance appointment.
Automotive
Summer vs. winter windshield washer fluid
The type of windshield washer fluid you use should vary by season. This is because each type has unique properties that are designed for specific weather conditions. Here’s what you should know about windshield washer fluid for summer and winter.
Summer windshield washer fluid
Summer windshield washer fluid contains specially formulated cleaning agents for a streak-free shine. In addition, it effectively removes bugs, dust, and dirt from your windshield to ensure you can see clearly at all times. However, this type of washer fluid is not suitable for use in winter, as it’s likely to freeze.
Winter windshield washer fluid
Winter windshield washer fluid contains a de-icer, which makes it effective at cleaning your windshield even if the temperature dips to -40 F. This fluid won’t form ice crystals on your windshield or freeze in your tank. However, you should avoid using it during the summer as it contains a lot of methanol. This substance easily evaporates in warm weather and can therefore increase your VOC emissions if you use it year-round.
Finally, not all windshield washer fluids are created equal. For example, some have water-repellent properties to keep your windshield clear when it rains. Keep in mind that you can save money by purchasing a high-quality product, as you won’t have to use as much of it.
Automotive
How to use a spare tire
A spare tire typically weighs between 20 and 45 pounds and should only be used temporarily in an emergency. When driving with one, it’s important to take precautions.
Before hitting the road, make sure you check your owner’s manual to find out how far and fast you can drive with your spare tire. Driving for too long with a spare can potentially cause damage to other parts of your vehicle.
Furthermore, if you want your spare tire to do its job and get you out of trouble when the time comes, it’s a good idea to inspect it regularly. You can do this by examining your spare when having your other tires rotated and before going on long road trips.
Did you know?
Some automakers have removed the spare tire from their vehicles entirely in favor of a tire repair kit to reduce the weight of the vehicle and free up more storage space.
Automotive
How to choose the right vehicle for winter
If you want to upgrade your vehicle and are looking for a dependable model that can help you safely navigate winter roads, here are a few things to consider.
Vehicle features
When driving on icy, snow-covered roads, four-wheel drive is considered the safest. An all-wheel-drive system will automatically distribute power to the wheels based on the road conditions, thereby optimizing your vehicle’s traction.
In addition, high ground clearance is a useful feature as it allows you to tackle large snowdrifts with ease. A bit of height also prevents you from floating on top of the snow and will help ensure you stay in control of your vehicle.
Types of vehicles
Depending on your needs, budget, and preferences, there are a number of vehicles that have winter-friendly features.
• Cars are now available with all-wheel drive. In addition, the low center of gravity will work in your favor on slippery roads.
• SUVs have good ground clearance, making them ideal for winter driving, provided they have all-wheel drive. However, SUVs that lack four-wheel drive may provide a false sense of security.
• Pickup trucks offer good elevation for driving in the snow. However, their weight makes them difficult to maneuver on the ice. Additionally, the high center of gravity can cause you to spin out if you’re not careful.
• Electric vehicles have a very low center of gravity, which makes winter driving a breeze. What’s more, electric motors are capable of efficiently managing wheel slips. On some models, the front and rear wheels are controlled by different motors for added reliability.
When shopping for a new vehicle, don’t be afraid to ask questions. This will help you determine which model best meets your needs.
