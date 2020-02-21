Brand new listing at 987 Auburn Court in Front Royal

Sellers are offering a huge housewarming gift in the form of THOUSANDS in equity for the lucky buyers who snatch up this lovely home at such a bargain price! This spacious split foyer has a price tag far below a February 2019 appraisal and a dream location with a wonderful front and rear yard! As soon as you pull into the concrete driveway, you’ll notice the mountain views (enjoy great sunsets from the rear yard) and begin to appreciate the many qualities of this property from landscaping to a fenced backyard (complete with a shed that has an adorable upper playhouse).

This 2,100 finished square foot house has 4 traditional bedrooms plus a 3rd family room area (with windows) that could easily have a wall installed for a 5th bedroom! Finishing the large unfinished area would provide an extra 500 finished square feet and could even create a 6th bedroom (it has windows)! You’ll love the stainless appliances and corian counters in the large kitchen, the formal dining room (with doors onto a large Trex deck), over-sized main level and lower level family rooms, hardwood floors, custom blinds, electronic door locks, beadboard, chair railing, newer fixtures, ceramic tile, main level washer/dryer (there’s also a hookup in the basement adjacent to a utility sink), his and her closets, fantastic master bath (with granite sink and tiled shower), newer heat pump and updated roof (approximately 10 years old. Seller will consider closing credit for painting!

