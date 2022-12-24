Interesting Things to Know
Brazil’s New Year traditions abound
You probably know Brazil is famous for its elaborate celebration of Carnival (Feb. 17 to 22). In Rio de Janeiro alone, two million people gather in the streets daily for nonstop dancing, singing, music, and parades.
Brazil’s New Year celebrations, filled with music, dance, ritual, and fun, have a special flair you won’t find anywhere else.
Brazil’s population, among the world’s most ethnically and culturally diverse, creates a dramatic combination of traditions from Portuguese, African, and Amerindian indigenous peoples, with more contributions from huge numbers of immigrants from every continent.
Parties start on Dec. 27 and go on through Jan. 1 and emphasize live music and fireworks.
From African cultures, coastal residents may honor Lemanja (called Yemoja in Yoruba). The mother of the water and protector of fishermen and children, Lemanja is honored by throwing flowers into the ocean. Gifts can be thrown into the ocean, but if one floats back, your offering has been rejected.
From European tradition, some put a bay leaf (a priest’s leaf) and a banknote in their wallets, leaving them together all year until the following New Year’s Eve, when they give the money to someone and throw the leaf into the sea or river for good luck.
Brazilians wear white clothing for luck at the New Year, along with colorful underwear. Red brings love; yellow gives you money; blue, friendship; green, health; and purple, inspiration.
Finally, there is the tradition of the seven waves, a Umbanda (Afro-Brazilian) tradition. When the clock strikes midnight, revelers head into the ocean and jump seven waves. Make a wish on each wave as you shout, “Happy New Year!” You might also eat seven grapes for abundance and seven pomegranate seeds for money.
In their spin on Italian customs, Brazilians often eat lentils and rice right after midnight. They may wash it down with three sips of sparkling wine, another European import, with a wish for every sip.
Interesting Things to Know
A look at the most dangerous jobs in America
Some jobs are more dangerous than others. However, America’s most dangerous jobs might surprise some folks. Think dangerous jobs, and many people think of police officers and firefighters.
Certainly, these careers come with many risks, but according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most dangerous American jobs are fishing/hunting and logging. So much for the great outdoors.
In 2020, fishing/hunting workers suffered nearly 140 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers, while loggers experienced nearly 100 and roofers ranked third with about 50 fatalities. To put that in perspective, in 2019, police officers suffered roughly 11 deaths per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers.
Ultimately, logging workers are about 28 times more likely to suffer a fatal injury than the average American worker. What makes logging so dangerous? This probably is no surprise, but large falling objects remain the number one risk. As for fishing, transportation incidents are the leading killer. This stands to reason since commercial fishermen often work on turbulent seas.
According to IBISWorld, roughly 86,000 people worked in the American logging industry in 2020, although not all of them were lumberjacks. IBISWorld also notes that over 70,000 people worked in the American fishing industry in 2020.
How about other dangerous jobs? Garbage collectors, semi-truck drivers, and agriculture workers, among others, all rank in the top 10. So, the next time the garbage truck rolls around or you pass a semi on the highway. You might want to tip your hat to the workers taking on these vital but dangerous roles.
Interesting Things to Know
Why serving chocolate at Christmas is a must
Chocolate is the perfect sweet treat for almost any occasion. Here are several great reasons to serve it during Christmas.
• It brings people together. Whether you opt for artisanal truffles or snack-size bars, chocolate is an easy, crowd-pleasing treat you can share with family members and guests.
• It comes in countless varieties. Although you can purchase chocolate cheaply, splurging on finely crafted brands with unique flavor combinations is a great way to mark the holiday festivities.
• It can be customized. Chocolate comes in a vast array of configurations. Whether your loved ones enjoy nougat, fudge, nuts, or berries, if you visit an artisanal chocolatier, you can select varieties that suit their tastes.
This holiday season, make sure to visit the chocolate shops in your area.
Interesting Things to Know
Eight tips for a safe holiday season
1. De-ice outdoor steps and walkways
To prevent holiday guests from slipping, falling, and injuring themselves while walking to your front door, clear snow and ice from your walkway, stairs, and porch. Using anti-slip products like sand, road salt, and stair covers is also a good idea.
2. Protect your pets
There are many hazards your pets may be exposed to during the holidays. Beware of candles, decorations, poisonous plants, and human foods that could make them sick. Additionally, keep pets away from the front door during the festivities.
3. Take care of your teeth
Around Christmas, candy canes, cookies, chocolates, and other sweet treats are routinely available. To prevent cavities, maintain a flawless dental hygiene routine. Be sure to brush your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes and floss daily.
4. Focus on eating a balanced diet
Overeating several days in a row can cause bloating, stomach aches, and fatigue. Opt for healthy and nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in between decadent holiday meals.
5. Protect your home while you’re away
Break-ins frequently occur during the holiday season. If you plan to leave town for a few days, make sure your home looks lived in while you’re away. Put your lights on timers, keep a vehicle in the driveway and arrange to have your walkway cleared of snow. Additionally, consider installing a security system.
6. Put together a car emergency kit
Before driving to and from holiday celebrations, make sure you put together a car emergency kit with essentials like jumper cables, traction aids, a shovel, and a full jug of windshield washer fluid. Additionally, schedule an inspection with a mechanic to ensure your vehicle can safely handle winter road conditions.
7. Take steps to reduce the risk of a fire
To avoid accidentally starting a house fire during the holiday season, keep all flammable objects away from heat sources. Moreover, ensure your portable fire extinguisher is in good condition and your smoke alarms are working. Never leave lit candles unattended.
8. Be prepared to treat minor ailments
The holiday season can be hectic. To mitigate discomforts caused by overindulging or not getting enough sleep, stock up on over-the-counter products like pain relievers and antacids in advance. This will allow you to enjoy every celebration to the fullest.
Interesting Things to Know
What you should know about young caregivers
Not all caregivers are adults. In fact, as many as 1.4 million children in the United States between the ages of eight and 18 are caregivers. Providing support for a sick or disabled family member is a difficult and demanding job. Moreover, if a parent becomes incapacitated, many minors will also shoulder the responsibility of raising their siblings.
They face difficulties
Dealing with the obligations of being a caregiver while attending school can be challenging. Young people often aren’t seen as caregivers, forcing them to face numerous obstacles alone and in silence. Many become physically, mentally, and emotionally drained, making it difficult for them to concentrate in class. Additionally, engaging with their peers can feel overwhelming.
They need support
It’s important to support young caregivers as much as possible. If you know a young person caring for a family member, here are a few things you can do:
• Discuss the situation with their teachers
• Lend a hand with school assignments
• Arrange for them to have help at home
When supported by those around them, young caregivers can feel empowered and avoid burnout.
Interesting Things to Know
10 gift ideas for your Christmas exchange
Organizing a gift exchange is a great way to kick off the holidays. However, it can be difficult to buy the perfect gift when you don’t know who will receive it. This is especially true if your group has folks of various ages. Here are a few things that will please most people.
1. An insulated water bottle or coffee mug
2. A locally made spirit, beer, or wine
3. A unisex beanie or scarf in a neutral color
4. Nut-free chocolates
5. A recently released board game
6. A warm, cozy blanket
7. A nice set of wine glasses
8. A set of reusable straws that includes a cleaning brush
9. A sturdy apron with several pockets
10. A wrist or cell phone strap
If necessary, ask the gift exchange participants what they like so you can buy an item related to their common interests.
Interesting Things to Know
Five excellent reasons to visit a Christmas market
Every December, Christmas markets start popping up in towns across the country. Here are five great reasons to visit one in your area.
1. To find holiday gifts
Christmas markets are a great place to go if you’re looking for unique items for your friends and family members. You can find an assortment of handmade toys, crafts, baked goods, jewelry, and more.
2. To discover new products
Christmas markets typically gather hundreds of vendors in one place. If you decide to attend, you’re sure to discover new products to try.
3. To support local makers
If you want to support the artisans and producers in your region, visit your nearest Christmas market. By buying locally made goods, you’ll help stimulate your region’s economy.
4. To stock up on needed items
Christmas markets typically feature a wide range of exhibitors, so you won’t have to visit multiple stores to find everything you need for the holidays. You can load up on gourmet foods, handcrafted soaps, unique clothes, Christmas decorations, and much more.
5. To enjoy complimentary entertainment
Christmas markets frequently provide free entertainment. You may be able to enjoy a play, concert, or food tasting. In many cases, children’s activities are also offered. You can even bring the whole family and make a day of it.
This year, find out about the Christmas markets in your area and schedule a time to visit them.
