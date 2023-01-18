Real Estate
Break out the bubbly: Things to celebrate in the 2023 real estate market
Experts say that the new year will almost certainly bring home buyers more homes to choose from and better prices.
According to MarketWatch, a fresh group of new construction homes will come on the market in 2023 as builders complete projects, some of which were stalled due to supply problems.
Meanwhile, buyers might see prices dip in many markets by mid-year. That is great news for buyers who now have about 1.2 million homes on the market. But that number could rise to even 2 million.
Sellers should act
For sellers, that means the time has come to get their homes on the market early in the year.
A key consideration for the market in 2023 is mortgage rates. Buyers will find rates higher but still low in the historical context. Mortgage rates are coming out of an unnaturally low period and will, in turn, cool the real estate market to an extent and make more houses available. One analyst did the math to find the 51-year mortgage average to be about 9.08 percent — substantially higher than today’s mortgage rates.
Life changes rule
As always, buying and selling homes has a lot to do with life, not just numbers. Job changes mean selling one house and buying another, for example. And some people will still be selling and buying to move nearer to family or get the kids to better schools. No matter what the reasons, when you have to make the move, do it with confidence because the market continues to move with or without us. It will still be a great 2023!
Real Estate
Four real estate myths debunked
For the average person, real estate can seem complex and overwhelming. To help demystify this industry, here are four common misconceptions explained.
1. You need a 20 percent down payment to purchase a home
Although having enough money to put 20 percent down on a home purchase is great, it’s not absolutely necessary. In America, the average down payment is between six and 12 percent. There are also loan programs such as FHA mortgages that only require 3.5 percent down.
2. Listing your home at a higher price always leaves room for negotiation
When the real estate market is hot, many sellers believe that listing their home above its true market value will get them the best price. However, this strategy doesn’t always work. Instead, buyers may be turned off by the price and avoid making offers or booking showings altogether.
3. Spring is the best time to sell your home
Although spring is one of the busiest seasons for home sales, it’s not necessarily the best. Putting your home up for sale during a slower time, like fall or winter, could allow you to secure a better price and expedite the sale.
4. Selling your home without an agent will save you money
Many sellers attempt to sell their homes privately instead of hiring an agent to save on commission costs. However, selling your home isn’t as simple as putting a sign in your front yard. Hiring a real estate agent will ensure you price your home correctly, negotiate the best offer and protect yourself from potential pitfalls.
If you need help buying or selling your property, do your research and find a real estate agent in your area that meets your needs. Every agent has different skills, experience levels, and areas of expertise.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (January 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
- R-MA 5K Run/Walk:
March 25 – The Parent Association at Randolph-Macon Academy is organizing their 2nd annual 5K Run/Walk for the Upper School and Middle School including families and friends. We are looking to begin more business and community connections! Sponsorship is available on multiple levels. Call me to discuss!
- Ride with Rotary:
April 29 – Staggered starts beginning around 8am.
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the 2nd annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting the local Concern Hotline.
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley.
10 Mile – Casual Ride
24 Mile – Quarter Century Ride
50 Mile – Half Century Ride
64 Mile – Metric Century Ride
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older.
See routes and more details on our eventbrite site: REGISTER NOW!
All riders must sign the waiver and present it at event registration.
First 75 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt.
(Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food during and after the event)
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for December 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for December 2022. Over the past 7 days, there have been 11 price reductions. Not long ago we had bidding wars well above asking price. Interesting to take notice how much the market has changed.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -24.5%%
- New Pending DOWN -50.9%
- Closed sales are DOWN -25.7%
- Average Median Sold $371,000
- Average Days on Market 37
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: December 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated January 2023.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
Buying a house soon? Here’s why you should get pre-approved first
There are a lot of life circumstances that dictate the purchase of a new home. Upsizing, downsizing, upgrading, downgrading, buying your first home, changing neighborhoods, the list goes on. Almost all home purchases have one thing in common: unless you have the money to buy the house in cash, you will need to borrow a mortgage to complete the purchase. One important factor often overlooked by excited house hunters is the timing of the mortgage process.
Here’s what I mean: when you apply for a mortgage, an important document you’ll receive at some point in the process is a pre-approval letter. Essentially, it’s the bank saying that you, the buyer, can borrow the money you need to buy the house (barring any unforeseen circumstances). But why is this so important?
Here’s how it works: when you and your agent submit an offer on a house, the listing agent (the real estate agent representing the sellers in the deal) takes your offer to the property owners and presents it to them. If they accept your offer, the status of the house changes from “for sale” to “under contract.” During this time, the sellers will not entertain other home offers. That downtime can cost them a lot of money, as other buyers will make offers on other houses instead of theirs. For that reason, the sellers will prefer an offer from someone already pre-approved. They want to go into this transaction feeling confident the buyer can close the deal, and pre-approval gives them peace of mind. With that being said, here are three reasons pre-approval is so important:
1. Pre-Approval Helps Eliminate Surprises Later in the Process
Imagine spending months planning to buy a house: researching neighborhoods, finding the best schools, making a list of homes you like, and preparing to tour them… all to find out you can’t borrow money to buy a house in the first place. Most often, the obvious cause of this is bad credit. The absolute minimum credit score to obtain a mortgage is 580, and sometimes people are unpleasantly surprised to find out their credit isn’t strong enough. Wouldn’t you rather get that out of the way and start working on the solution before you fall in love with buying a new house? Getting pre-approved means unless your financial situation changes significantly, your credit will be good enough to complete the purchase – one less worry for later on down the road.
2. It Helps Set Realistic Expectations During Your Home Search
If you’re only approved to borrow, for example, $250,000 to purchase your new home, it’s just not the right time to look at $400,000 houses. When you buy a house, you’re making an investment in your future – it’s where your kids will grow up and go to school, it’s where you’ll wake up every morning and commute to work, it’s where you’ll entertain guests with cookouts and Super Bowl parties. Planning your future around purchasing a home you can’t afford is a recipe for heartbreak every time. One of the best ways to be realistic with yourself and avoid having too lofty ideas for your next home is to see your pre-approval amount. That will help dictate the budget you use in your home search, establishing your frame of mind before seeing what’s on the market at any price point.
3. It Puts You in Control While You Search
Getting pre-approved before you begin your home search will really put you in the driver’s seat when it comes time to buy a house. If you go and tour a house and decide you absolutely love it, having the pre-approval letter, which shows you can borrow enough money to buy the house puts you in a real position to be competitive with an offer that same day. On the other hand, if you went and toured a house and fell in love and then started the pre-approval process, there are absolutely no guarantees the house will still be on the market by the time you’ve been approved (ask anyone who tried to buy a house over the last couple years about how quickly the market can move). The process isn’t very long, but every minute counts when you’re trying to buy a house in a competitive market. You can shop ‘til you drop with peace of mind knowing your pre-approval letter puts you in the position to make an offer right away!
Spring is just around the corner, and with that comes real estate’s busiest time of year. Every year, new people enter the housing market as buyers, and the lack of housing inventory in some markets can mean competition for buyers. If it’s your goal to become a homeowner this year, trust me and cross off pre-approval from your list before you start your search – you might end up thanking me later.
Paul Bernd is a local REALTOR® from ERA Valley Realty in Woodstock, Virginia. If you have any questions about the real estate market, you can find him on social media @paulberndrealtor, call him at (540) 481-4825, or visit his website at www.PaulBernd.com.
Real Estate
How to prepare for rising home interest rates
Interest rate hikes are on the horizon for consumers in North America. Here are a few tips to ensure you’re doing everything possible to prepare.
1. Balance your budget and cut costs where needed. If you currently live beyond your means, you’ll quickly feel the effects of rising interest rates. Therefore, it’s a good idea to analyze your expenses and adjust your spending ahead of future interest rate changes.
2. Pay down high-interest debt as quickly as you can. The more debt you pay down now, the more room you’ll have in your budget to absorb any additional costs caused by a rise in interest rates.
3. Lock in low-interest rates while you can. If possible, lock in your variable rate or open a mortgage at a low-interest rate for the next several years. Moreover, you may want to consider consolidating your high-interest debt or applying for a consumer proposal to reduce your debt load.
Finally, if you need help preparing your finances for higher interest rates, book a consultation with a financial professional in your area.
Real Estate
Are rising interest rates getting you down? Consult an expert.
Soaring interest rates can radically impact mortgages, home equity loans, student loans, car loans, lines of credit, and more.
If the upsurge in interest has affected your budget or compromised your quality of life, reach out to a financial expert. A professional can help you minimize increased rates’ impact on your finances.
Meet with a mortgage broker, debt consultant, financial adviser, lawyer, or other specialists to analyze your situation. The right professional can help you develop a plan and suggest personalized solutions tailored to your lifestyle and needs.
Don’t let rising interest rates bring you down. Contact a financial expert today!
Real Estate
State of the Market: 2023 Forecasts higher prices, steady sales in Northern Shenandoah Valley
There is a lot of speculation around the real estate market in today’s society. Everyone with access to television or an internet connection is exposed to some kind of information about real estate. It’s all different, some good and some bad, but there is one common theme: regardless of the source or quality of the information, it all gets treated like gospel. Opinions aside, the simplest (and most reliable) way to settle the debate is to look at the numbers.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley comprises five counties and one city: Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester. All the data in this article is from public records from the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The MLS is a database that real estate brokerages use to “host” their listings so that everyone can view them from one centralized location. When you look at real estate listings online, for example, you’re most likely viewing data that has been uploaded to the MLS. In order to understand what the future holds, it’s important to look at what’s already happened in the past. For that reason, I went back and looked at all the numbers from our region since 2019. There has undeniably been a rise and fall of total home sales in that time:
|Number of Sales
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Clarke
|207
|269
|283
|205
|Frederick
|1698
|1922
|1888
|1450
|Page
|195
|236
|271
|262
|Shenandoah
|716
|845
|801
|750
|Warren
|764
|890
|919
|688
|Winchester
|332
|400
|403
|299
This can be attributed to a number of factors, including the push for homeownership in the “stay at home” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and the slowdown from the recent increase in mortgage rates. Throughout this time, however, there has been another constant. Average prices have gone up – year over year – in every locality:
|Avg. Sale Price
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Clarke
|$391,000
|$454,000
|$494,000
|$629,000
|Frederick
|$291,000
|$318,000
|$370,000
|$416,000
|Page
|$203,000
|$236,000
|$268,000
|$295,000
|Shenandoah
|$215,000
|$235,000
|$278,000
|$299,000
|Warren
|$253,000
|$294,000
|$352,000
|$368,000
|Winchester
|$252,000
|$300,000
|$324,000
|$364,000
It’s important to remember that another factor that could explain the lower number of total sales is less inventory on the market. Basically, the demand for housing is eating through all the houses available for sale. Increasing prices have clearly not scared buyers away, as the average Days on the Market has reduced drastically over the last four years:
|Days on Market
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Clarke
|51
|54
|25
|22
|Frederick
|46
|39
|16
|23
|Page
|99
|79
|34
|30
|Shenandoah
|78
|54
|25
|23
|Warren
|56
|39
|24
|27
|Winchester
|49
|41
|18
|20
Simply put, while there may be fewer transactions taking place right now, they’re happening for more money in less time. So, what’s the cause of this stability in our real estate market? The answer is complex as there are several factors at play. The most significant factor is the continued growth of Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia pushing out to the west. Along with that growth comes an increase in many different industries, with government; technology; manufacturing; and logistics being key contributors. As we continue to see the development of industries throughout the region, along with that will come more population growth and, inevitably, more activity in the housing market. According to Old Dominion University’s State of the Commonwealth Report for 2021, the Winchester region was the fastest-growing region in all of Virginia. In 2022, the Winchester region remained insulated from much of the economic woes experienced in other parts of the Commonwealth.
Some financial experts expect mortgage interest rates could continue to drop from the rate hikes we saw in the Fall of 2022. When rates drop, historically speaking, housing prices continue to rise. Spring Market (often the busiest time of year in real estate) is just around the corner, which means buyers will be positioned in the perfect place to achieve their goals in the real estate market – whether that might be to buy their first home, sell their current home to upgrade or downsize, or even take a chance on an investment property. No matter the desired outcome, the time to start preparing to buy is now, because the stars are aligned for another steady year in the real estate market for the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Paul Bernd is a local REALTOR® from ERA Valley Realty in Woodstock, Virginia. If you have any questions about the real estate market, you can find him on social media @paulberndrealtor, call him at (540) 481-4825, or visit his website at www.PaulBernd.com.
Wind: 7mph NNW
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 2
46/32°F
45/28°F