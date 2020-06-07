Breakfast at any time of the day

Is it almost lunch or dinner time? Are you wondering what to eat? If so, consider making breakfast your next meal, no matter what time of day it is.

A break from your routine

Enjoying breakfast foods in the afternoon or evening can give you a welcome break from your regular habits. A change in your normal routine is also a great way to lift your spirits when you’re feeling down or stressed, especially after a busy day.

A meal to be savored

If you’re like many people, mornings are far too rushed for you to sit down and enjoy a full breakfast. When you eat this type of meal at another time of the day, however, you can linger over every bite. Why not spoil yourself with pancakes, waffles, French toast, or a decadent omelet for dinner? Don’t forget the bacon and roasted potatoes on the side.

If you don’t want to prepare the meal yourself, head to a local restaurant or diner. There are many local establishments that serve breakfast all day.