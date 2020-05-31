Breakfast: the best way to start your day

You’ve probably heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but have you ever wondered why? Here are some benefits provided by eating a healthy breakfast.

Restore your energy

The time between dinner and breakfast tends to be the longest period that your body goes without fuel. Eating in the morning will help revive your brain and muscles and give you the push you need to go about your day. If you don’t eat breakfast, your body will draw on its energy reserves instead, which can increase your level of fatigue.

Improve your performance

Eating breakfast has a direct impact on your cognitive and physical performance throughout the day. Numerous studies from around the world indicate that eating a healthy breakfast improves academic performance and enhances hand-eye coordination.

Maintain your weight

Skipping breakfast makes it more likely that you’ll snack during the day and may consequently increase your risk for obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Plus, studies show that people who start the day with a healthy breakfast have an easier time losing weight and are less likely to be overweight in the first place.

Eating breakfast should be a daily habit. In addition to restoring your energy, improving your performance, and maintaining your weight, it makes it more likely that you’ll make healthy choices throughout the day.