Breakfast with Santa: A Festive Fundraiser for Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department

Join the Holiday Cheer with Delicious Breakfast and Special Gifts.

Get ready to share your holiday wishes with Santa Claus while supporting a noble cause! The Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a delightful “Breakfast with Santa” event on December 16th. Doors will open at 7 a.m., with Santa set to make his jolly entrance at 7:30 a.m.

The event promises a scrumptious breakfast for all ages, featuring a hearty menu of pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage, and biscuits with sausage gravy. Prices are set at $12 for adults, $6 for children aged 5-12, and free for children under 4, making it a family-friendly affair.

But there’s more than just breakfast. The event will also feature various vendors offering a wide range of exciting items, perfect for holiday shopping. Whether you’re looking for last-minute gifts or unique finds, the vendor booths are sure to have something for everyone. Plus, you won’t have to worry about carrying cash with an ATM on-site.

This breakfast isn’t just about good food and meeting Santa; it’s a Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser. By joining this event, you enjoy a festive morning and contribute to a vital community service. The Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department plays a crucial role in protecting the community, and events like this help them continue their essential work.

So mark your calendars for December 16th and head to 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA, for a morning filled with joy, delicious food, and the spirit of giving. It’s an opportunity to enjoy a festive gathering with family and friends while supporting the heroes who keep Front Royal safe.