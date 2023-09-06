Breanna Rose Challis-Steshoski (2002 – 2023)

Breanna Rose Challis-Steshoski, 20, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 4, 2023, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 12, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Breanna was born September 27, 2002, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Brett Steshoski of Spring Mills, West Virginia, and Jessica Challis of Front Royal.

She was a graduate of Skyline High School Class of 2020 and was presently working for Taco Bell as a Supervisor.

She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.

Surviving, with her parents, is her paternal grandmother, Beverly Steshoski of Spring Mills, West Virginia; maternal grandmother, Eva Challis of Front Royal; three sisters, Jasmine Staples, Ivey Challis, and Rayaeh Steshoski; step-sister, Zoe Staples; step-brother, Troy Staples; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Edward Steshoski, and maternal grandfather, Mike Challis.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Breanna’s memory to the Brooke’s House, 17670 Technology Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland 21740, or brookeshouse.org.