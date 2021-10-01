Health
Breast Cancer Awareness Month; Understanding the role of genetics
Have you ever wondered why some people are more at risk of developing breast cancer than others? While many factors can come into play, including the person’s age, lifestyle, and environment, about 10 percent of cases are the result of a genetic predisposition. Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, here’s a look at the role that genetics play in this all-too-common disease.
Genes and their variants
A mutation is a change in the DNA sequence of a gene, which can potentially disrupt its proper functioning. While some gene variants occur naturally during your lifetime, others are passed down from your parents. This means that if either your mother or father has a gene variant, there’s a 50 percent chance you’ll inherit it. The danger is if this mutation is in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene, which are the most common causes of hereditary breast cancer.
Hereditary risk factors
In addition to having a higher risk of breast cancer, people with this genetic mutation are also more likely to:
• Be affected by cancer before the age of 50
• Have more than one type of cancer at the same time
• Develop rare types of cancer
• Have family members with the same type of cancer
Do you think you might be genetically predisposed to breast cancer? If so, ask your doctor for a referral to a specialist who can review your family and medical history and assess your level of risk.
What is body dysmorphic disorder?
Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health condition that causes the affected person to obsess over perceived flaws in their appearance. Often, these supposed defects are considered minor or even indiscernible by others. Here’s an overview of this disorder, which can get worse over time if left untreated.
Symptoms
Someone with body dysmorphic disorder is likely to be extremely preoccupied with one or more perceived physical imperfections such as wrinkles or the shape of their nose. Other common signs of this condition include:
• Engaging in behaviors intended to hide or fix the supposed flaw, such as frequently looking in the mirror, using makeup, or getting cosmetic procedures.
• Insisting that the perceived flaw makes them ugly and believing that others mock or think negatively about them because of it.
• Frequently comparing their physical traits to others and seeking reassurance from the surrounding people about aspects of their appearance.
For many people with body dysmorphic disorder, shame and embarrassment about their appearance can cause them to avoid social situations, develop anxiety or depression and have suicidal thoughts. If you know someone who seems to be obsessed with their appearance, it’s important not to dismiss their distress or make fun of their supposed defects.
Treatments
The most common way to treat body dysmorphic disorder is with cognitive-behavioral therapy. Among other things, this approach can help the affected person recognize and challenge negative thoughts about their body and learn how to cope with urges of hiding or fix their physical features. Additionally, taking medication can be a key component of an effective treatment plan.
If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms of body dysmorphic disorder, don’t hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional.
5 ways to help your partner deal with depression
If your significant other is experiencing moodiness, irritability, a change in appetite, altered sleep patterns, and a loss of interest in things they once enjoyed, they might have depression. Living with someone who has this mood disorder can be challenging, and it’s normal to feel helpless and overwhelmed. Here are some ways you can offer your support.
1. Learn more about it. There are many reputable resources online you can reference to educate yourself about depression. Demonstrating compassion and understanding is one of the most powerful ways you can support your partner.
2. Encourage treatment. Depression seldom improves without treatment. You can help your partner by encouraging them to seek support from a qualified professional.
3. Focus on small steps. Urge your partner to create micro goals and acknowledge each achievement. Positive reinforcement can help your partner to make progress.
4. Spend time together. People with depression may avoid social interactions. You can help them stay connected by planning activities such as watching a movie, playing a board game, or going for a hike in the woods.
5. Help them make healthy choices. Encourage your partner to exercise regularly and eat nutritious food. If you do these things together, you’ll both reap the benefits. Consider going for a daily walk, bike ride, or swim and preparing healthy meals.
If you want to be able to support your partner, it’s important that you also take care of yourself. Be sure to make time for the things you enjoy doing and reach out to friends, family members, or a support group. Finally, don’t hesitate to seek professional help if your own mental health starts to deteriorate.
Orthorexia during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many people. For some, the circumstances have prompted or aggravated eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, and the lesser-known but increasingly common condition called orthorexia. If you’ve been increasingly preoccupied with healthy eating, here’s what you should know.
What is orthorexia?
With so much information about nutrition readily available, people who want to adopt a healthier diet may feel guilty about eating food with too much salt and sugar or not enough nutrients. However, for people with orthorexia, healthy eating is an obsession. Among other things, it can cause them to develop behaviors like:
• Banning specific foods or ingredients, such as gluten, without medical justification
• Planning meals in great detail
• Thinking about food for several hours a day
• Feeling guilty about eating unhealthy food, even on occasion
• Eating purely for the sake of nutritional intake rather than enjoyment
• Spending a lot of time analyzing and comparing product labels at the grocery store
For many people with orthorexia, the pandemic worsened their obsession with healthy eating, either by preventing them from going to the gym, giving them more free time to research the topic or simply making concerns about their health a higher priority.
In a society that highly values healthy eating, this disorder can be particularly insidious. People often take pride in being able to control what they eat, and they’re frequently praised for their discipline.
If you think you may be struggling with an eating disorder, or you want to improve your relationship with food, take advantage of the free resources available online and consult a psychologist or doctor.
Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Wound Healing
Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a condition that develops when the arteries that supply blood to the internal organs, arms and legs become completely or partially blocked. This blockage is caused by fatty plaque deposits that harden arteries, called atherosclerosis, and greatly reduces blood flow.
PAD affects nearly 10 million people in the United States, especially those over 65 years of age. PAD increases the risks of hard-to-heal wounds and associated lower-limb amputations by negatively impacting circulation and reducing blood flow to and from the legs.
The Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center, located right in the town of Warrenton, identifies these risk factors for developing PAD:
- Age above 65 years
- Diabetes
- Excessive weight
- Family history of artery disease
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Heart disease
- Smoking
The Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center can also perform non-invasive tests to diagnose and accurately treat PAD. An ankle-brachial index (ABI) test is painless and easy, and compares the blood pressure reading in the ankles with the blood pressure reading in the arms. An ABI can help diagnose PAD, but it cannot identify which arteries are narrowed or blocked. A Doppler ultrasound test may be done to see which artery or arteries are blocked. Up to twenty-five percent of those with advanced PAD will experience an amputation within one year due to a non-healing wound. Although the long-term effects of PAD are serious, an astonishing 40 percent of people with PAD do not experience any symptoms.
If you are at risk for PAD, do not dismiss leg pain as part of growing old and seek care if you have these symptoms:
- Pain or cramps in the back of your leg while walking or exercising. These pains or cramps go away when the walking or exercising stops.
- Pain in the feet or legs while resting or that wakes you from sleep.
- Decreased or no hair growth on the feet or legs.
- Lower legs and feet that are cool to touch or that have shiny skin.
- Legs and feet that appear pale when raised and bluish/purplish when hanging down.
- Weak or absent pulses in the feet
- Numbness or tingling in the feet and legs.
- A sore or wound on your toes, legs or feet that does not heal.
People who are at risk for PAD should call The Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center if they develop a wound. Specialized care provided by the center that can help to reduce healing times, increase healing rates and significantly lower amputation risks.
For more information on identifying PAD and treating chronic or infected wounds, contact Wound Care Center located at 493 Blackwell Rd., Suite 101A, Warrenton, VA 20186 or call 540.316.HEAL (4325).
September 2021 monthly health article – Prostate Cancer Awareness
How Much Do You Know About Prostate Cancer?
Prostate cancer is a condition often heard about, but perhaps seldom fully understood. In recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we asked Dr. Brian DeCastro, Urologist at Fauquier Health, to answer some of the most frequently asked questions concerning this common form of cancer.
What is the prostate?
The prostate is a gland that is only found in men. It is located just below the bladder and just behind the pubic bone of the pelvis. It is an important reproductive tool because it produces some of the fluid during ejaculation which helps transport the sperm. It surrounds the urethra – the tube that carries urine and semen out of the body. It’s about the size of a walnut but tends to increase in size as men age.
What is prostate cancer?
With the exception of skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer found in American men. According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, one out of every nine men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. Prostate cancer is a very treatable cancer if caught early but it is still the second leading cause of cancer death among U.S. men (only behind lung cancer). That is why screening is so important.
Am I at risk for prostate cancer?
If you are a man and you have a prostate you are at risk for prostate cancer. It more commonly occurs the older you get. Those who are most at risk are patients with a family history of prostate cancer and African American men. It is important that screening start at a younger age in these high-risk groups.
What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?
Unfortunately there are not a lot of symptoms of prostate cancer. The majority of symptoms that get attributed to prostate cancer are typically secondary to an enlarged prostate (BPH). Part of the evaluation for any of the following symptoms would prompt prostate cancer screening:
- Difficulty with urination, including trouble starting or holding back urination, a weak or interrupted uninterrupted urine flow, pain or burning during urination, difficulty emptying your bladder fully, and frequent urination, especially at night
- Blood in the urine or semen
- Painful ejaculation
- Pain in the back, hips or pelvis that does not go away
It’s important to note that these symptoms are not exclusive to prostate cancer and are often secondary to benign (non-cancerous) conditions.
Should I be screened for prostate cancer?
Screening for prostate cancer is a simple blood test. All men over 50 should be screened for prostate cancer. Those with a family history of prostate cancer and African American men should consider PSA testing at age 40. A discussion with your primary provider or urologist about the risks and benefits of testing is important.
Can I help prevent prostate cancer?
In general a healthy lifestyle is good for minimizing the risk of most cancers:
- A healthy diet
- Regular physical activity
- Eating more fish
- Avoiding trans fatty acids in foods
- Avoiding smoking
- Drinking alcoholic beverages in moderation
- Reducing stress
If you have any concerns regarding prostate cancer and its risks, symptoms and screening, have a discussion with your primary care provider or make an appointment with a urologist.
If you would like to be connected with a primary care provider, call 540.316.DOCS or visit the Find a Doctor tab at FauquierHealth.org. For more information about prostate cancer, visit www.cdc.gov/cancer/prostate/ and www.pcf.org.
Nicotine withdrawal: what to expect
The decision to quit smoking is a courageous one, as it requires you to change your habits and temporarily live with the symptoms of withdrawal. Here’s what you can expect if you give up this vice.
Short-term effects
If you’re addicted to nicotine, you’ll experience a variety of physical and mental effects when your body is deprived of it. This is one reason why cravings are so strong, and those first few puffs offer such relief. For the first couple of weeks after you stop using nicotine, you may experience:
• Anxiety
• Coughing
• Difficulty concentrating
• Dizziness
• Fatigue
• Headache
• Increased appetite
• Insomnia
• Irritability
• Tremors
Long-term benefits
As you go through the stages of nicotine withdrawal, it’s important to remember your symptoms are temporary and the benefits of not smoking far outweigh the discomforts of quitting. To help you stay motivated, keep in mind that by giving up smoking, you’ll:
• Save money
• Lower your risk of heart disease
• Be less likely to get cancer
• Have more energy and stamina
• Sound less hoarse when you speak
• Be able to smell and taste better
• Have healthier-looking skin
• Be less vulnerable to infections and viruses
• Spend less on insurance premiums
There are numerous tools and resources available to help you through the process of quitting your smoking habit. To maximize your chances of success, don’t hesitate to use them.
