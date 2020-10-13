Breast cancer: how is a treatment plan developed?

One in eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. In such cases, a personalized treatment plan is created by a team of health-care specialists that typically includes oncologists, nurses, psychologists, social workers, and nutritionists. Here’s a look at how each individualized plan is developed.

Reviewing the options

A treatment plan is typically based on the type and stage of breast cancer. It might consist of systemic treatment, such as chemotherapy or hormone therapy, or a local treatment that directly targets a tumor, such as surgery or radiation therapy. A treatment plan might also use a combination of these approaches and be complemented by alternative therapies like acupuncture and massage.

Assessing all factors



Another key to determining a breast cancer treatment plan is the patient’s preferences. Following their diagnosis, a patient will be presented with several options to carefully consider or get a second opinion about if time permits. These options take into consideration various factors about the patient, including:

• Their overall health

• Whether they’ve reached menopause

• The status of their hormone receptors

• Cancer’s likelihood of recurrence

For more information about breast cancer treatments, visit the American Cancer Society website at cancer.org.