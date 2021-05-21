Brenda Leigh Morrison (1945 – 2021)

Brenda Leigh Morrison, 75, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2 PM at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mrs. Morrison was born on June 23, 1945, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Samuel and Renzola Lam Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. Morrison and by six siblings.

Survivors include her son, Michael Morrison of Front Royal; daughter, Teresa D. Keeler of Strasburg; two sisters, Louemma Settle of Front Royal and Shirley Sealock of Front Royal; five grandchildren, Lauren Keeler, Kristopher Keeler, Casey Morrison, Emily Morrison, and Jacob Morrison and one great-granddaughter, Abby Morrison.