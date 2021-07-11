Obituaries
Brentie Lucille “Whimpy” Tharpe Doty (1930 – 2021)
Brentie Lucille “Whimpy” Tharpe Doty, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11 AM at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Doty was born on August 17, 1930, in Warren County, Virginia to the late Vernon and Brentie Robinson Tharpe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Doty. She retired from the Royal Dairy in Front Royal.
Survivors include her daughter, Darlene Figgins; two sons, Bobby Tharpe (Pam) and Hollis Tharpe (Debbie); two sisters, Betty Doffermeyer and Helen Cook; nine grandchildren, Kimberley Tharpe, Kelly Martin (Wally), Jeff Tharpe, Cory Tharpe, Cody Tharpe, Terri Tanner (Kevin), Shannon Grandison (Maynard), Tonia Salvato (Jani) and Amy Lang (Tony); twelve great-grandchildren, Jobee Martin, Kolbe Martin, Joshua Tanner (Jennifer), Eric Tanner, Victoria Best (Sean), Jessica Walls (Cory), Ernest Glascock Jr., Jamie Showers, Dru Lang, Chloe Salvato, Prayaira Grandison and Gage Robinson and seven great great-grandchildren, Emma Best, Ian Best, James Whetzel, Isabella Benavente, Evelyn Tanner, Beckett Tanner, and Leland Tanner.
For those who would like to pay their respects, you may do so at Maddox Funeral Home from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Lois Doran Snead (1923 – 2021)
Lois Doran Snead, 98, died peacefully on July 5, 2021, in Front Royal, Virginia. She was born April 26, 1923, in Independence, Missouri, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Judge Rayner Varser Snead; her parents, William Thomas Doran and Gladys Bledsoe Doran; her brother, William Neal Doran; and her grandson Lewis Duncan Snead. Lois is survived by her children Rayner Varser Snead, Jr. (Mollie), Dana S. Adamson, Samuel Doran Snead (Wanda), William Thomas Snead (D.D.), and Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Hewitt (Rob), as well as by sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Throughout the last years of her life, she was served well by her much-loved and constant canine companion, Itty Bitty.
The adored matriarch of her family, Lois set a wonderful example of patience, kindness, unconditional love, and generosity, freely sharing her time, talent, and bounty with her family, her many friends, her church, her community, and many favored charities. For 76 years, she was a faithful and dedicated member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, Virginia, where she served in every capacity except rector. There, she was also a founding member of the Dried Flower Tour, an annual event that required the patient tending and artful arrangement of dried flowers in support of missions and also the needle pointers who also produced the kneelers in the Church. Lois also regularly attended Washington Baptist Church, founded by her husband’s ancestors. An avid reader, Lois helped fund and found the Book Barn, a support organization for the Rappahannock County Public Library, where she spent countless hours sorting, stacking, cataloging, and shelving used books.
As a young woman, Lois attended the University of Missouri with plans to get a degree in agriculture. Those plans were derailed, however, by her love for a certain ensign and the ensuing events of World War II. On June 27, 1943, Lois married the man who would truly be the love of her life, Ensign Rayner Snead, in Kansas City, Missouri. Two years later, they moved to Washington, Virginia, where Rayner established his law practice and soon received an appointment as a circuit judge. During both tenures, along with her many other responsibilities, Lois served as Rayner’s secretary and typist.
Her many talents, hobbies, and projects kept her patiently engaged to the completion of each. She was the accountant and tax preparer for Snead Orchards, Inc., and for other family entities. She was a master gardener, tending a wide variety of flowers, plants, and vegetables. She was an expert seamstress and quilter, sewing, embroidering, needlepoint, and knitting thousands of items for home and family, including needle pointing chair seats depicting Rayner’s life. She was an amateur but accomplished architect, designing and supervising the construction of three family homes over the years: Fairlea, Riverside, and Home Base. In the 1950s and 60s, she bought, renovated, and sold (as family projects) abandoned houses and farms in the county.
At Fairlea Farm, she finally realized her dream of becoming a farmer, accumulating a flock of 300 sheep, the largest in the county, and became an advisor to other farmers on the maintenance and care of sheep and lambs. In 1988, she took extensive art lessons and used oils, acrylics, and watercolors to create numerous works of art her family now enjoys. She and Rayner were missionaries in the U.S., helping small and struggling Baptist churches in the Northeast, and later abroad in Slovakia. They also founded and funded the Snead Family Foundation, a charitable organization, and established the Lois D. Snead Scholarship, an annual award to a Rappahannock High School senior showing promise in the arts. (The funds of both the Foundation and the Scholarship are now administered by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation in Warrenton, Virginia.)
We celebrate her life as an amazing person, accomplished in many ways, a Renaissance woman, who wanted to be remembered as the “Girl from Independence.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Trinity Episcopal Church, 379 Gay Street, Washington, VA 22747, or to Washington Baptist Church, PO Box 209, Washington, VA 22747.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, Washington, VA.
Robert Wayne Collins (1939 – 2021)
Robert Wayne Collins, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Collins was born on October 14, 1939, in Wise, Virginia, to the late Stuart and Alma Short Collins. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jerry Evan Collins; daughter, Debbie Gallagher; two brothers, Oakley and Vernard Collins and sister, Mary Ruth Mullins.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Judy Collins; son, Robert Wayne Collins Jr. (Janet); five daughters, Sheila Sims (Danny), Brenda Way (Brian), Penny Fitzgerald, Alma May, and Tina Carper (John); Son-in-law, Chris Gallagher; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Janet Lee Sine (1934 – 2021)
Janet Lee Sine, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11 AM at St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church, 15226 Senedo Road, Edinburg with the Rev. Katie Gosswein officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park in Woodstock, Virginia.
Mrs. Sine was born on January 18, 1934, in Shenandoah County, Virginia to the late Albert Sr. and Viola Tusing Lonas. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sidney Lonas and Randolph Lonas and a sister, Arlene Ward. She was a loving homemaker and a graduate of Triplett High School Class of 1952. She was a former member of St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church in Conicville, Virginia, and a current member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strasburg, Virginia.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Edward E. Sine of Front Royal; son, Mitchell Sine of Front Royal; two daughters, Donna Sine of Front Royal and April Sine McMullen (Patrick) of Edinburg, Virginia; two brothers, Albert Lonas Jr. of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Eugene Lonas of Orkney Springs, Virginia; sister, Catherine Golladay of Bridgewater, Virginia; grandson, Jordan P. McMullen of Edinburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jordan McMullen, Roger Ward, Steven Ward, Dwight Ward, Wayne Sine, and Steve King.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church, 15226 Senedo Road, Edinburg, Virginia 22824.
Debbie Sue Keeler (1954 – 2021)
On July 5, 2021, Debbie Sue Keeler died unexpectedly at her home in Front Royal, VA. She was 67 years old.
A memorial service for Debbie will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on July 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Debbie was born March 4, 1954, in Nokesville, Virginia. She graduated from Brentsville High School.
Debbie is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Bill Keeler; along with her three sons Richard “Sean” Mayberry and his wife Tammy Mayberry, Joshua Allen Mayberry and his wife Miranda Mayberry, and Rusty Glen Mayberry and his wife Jen Mayberry, all of Front Royal; her step-son, Michael Keeler and his wife Amber of Winchester; her grandchildren, Michael “Little Mike” Keeler, Ashleigh Marie Mayberry, Callista Faithe Mayberry, Matthew Sean Mayberry, Tobias Rasheed Mayberry, Braylon Lee Mayberry, Abriel Langdyn Mayberry, and Silas Allen Mayberry; as well as her great-grandson, Landon Sean Clater; her sisters, Candi Morgan and Pamela Fox; and many very loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Elizabeth Salyers; her father Glen Elwood Salyers; her sister, Kathy Dunn; and her brother, Ricky Salyers.
She was a very strong, loving woman who will be missed more than words can say.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Flowers will be accepted.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Larry M. Funk (1950 – 2021)
Larry M. Funk, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Carrie Evans officiating. Inurnment will be private and at a later date. All are encouraged to wear their patriot colors for his service in honor of Larry’s love for his country.
Larry was born December 20, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Milbert Oliver and Marie Frances White Funk.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 38 years, Linda Burke Funk; two sons, Gregory L. Funk of Winchester and William M. Funk of Front Royal; and five grandchildren, Kendall Funk and Madison Funk both of Winchester, Bryce Funk of Elkton, and Landry Funk and Paisleigh Funk, both of Front Royal.
Larry was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He worked for Avtex Fibers in Front Royal for over 20 years and retired after 28 years of dedicated service from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department as the D.A.R.E. Deputy.
He was an Elder and member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, member of Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion in Front Royal where he served as Post Commander for 10 years, member of the B.P.O.E. 2382 in Front Royal, member of the Warren Coalition where he served as past Vice-President and President, member of the Masonic Unity Lodge 146 A.F. & A.M. in Front Royal and past member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 10 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pegasus Court, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
James “Jim” Perry Welford Rogers (1940 – 2021)
James “Jim” Perry Welford Rogers, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 11 AM at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, with Pastor Hollis Hillman and Rev. Robert Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Rogers was born on February 3, 1940, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Walter and Gertrude Carter Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Elizabeth Rogers. He was a retired furniture maker and received his GED at 70 years old. Following this, he attended Lord Fairfax Community College. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lois P. Rogers; six sons, James, Carlton, Jonathon, Joseph, Benjamin, and Samuel Rogers; daughter, Deborah Carroll; brother, Charles Rogers; 28 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Donnie Gray, Samuel Rogers, Carlton David Rogers, Joshua Rogers, Caleb Rogers, and Austin Rogers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1200 N. Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630.