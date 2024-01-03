Brian Alexander Jenkins (1995 – 2023)

Brian Alexander Jenkins of Bentonville, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the age of 28.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens. Brian would not want there to be a special dress code, so please wear whatever you would have worn when hanging out with him. If you are unable to attend the funeral service, please join us after for a celebration at Rivermont Fire Department.

Brian was born November 5, 1995, in Charlottesville, VA, to Gina Jenkins.

He graduated from Skyline High School in 2014. Brian was employed by Precision Paint Shops. Brian enjoyed spending time with his friends, hunting, racing, and working on cars with Grandad. He was an absolute gun enthusiast with enough ammo to stock a store.

Brian was known to make everyone laugh and be the life of the party. He had a laugh and smile that was absolutely contagious. Brian’s greatest title was uncle and he loved that title more than anything else. You could always catch him taking a selfie, wrestling, or tickling his two nephews.

Brian is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gina and Mike Smith; special “dad,” Karl Van Reuth; sister and brother-in-law, Joanna and Robbie Foster; grandparents, Jr. and Connie Jenkins; very special aunt and uncle, Sheri and Jim Johnson; two very spoiled nephews, Brayden and Bentley Foster; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends he considered family, as Brian never met a stranger.

Brian is preceded in death by many family members, including his grandparents, Richard and Karen Jenkins; special grandmother, Helen Robinson; cousin, Lisa Willingham; and friend, Mason Simmons.

Pallbearers will be Luke Carter, Van Jacob Carter, Kody Showers, Jesse Jenkins, Bob Eddy, and Windle Spindle.

Honorary pallbearers will be Karl Van Reuth, Tyler Menefee, Van Wiley Carter, and Jr. Shingleton.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the funeral home.