Obituaries
Brian Anthony Lucas
Brian Anthony Lucas, 41, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on June 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
All services will be private.
Brian was born in Front Royal on January 12, 1980, to the late David and Barbara Lucas. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Racheal Lucas.
Surviving Brian is his children, Abigail Lucas, and Payton Lucas; his siblings, Lisa Kibler (Greg Kibler), Jacqueline Lucas, and Justin Lucas (Melissa Lucas); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brian’s memorial fund, care of Maddox Funeral Home at 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Donald Ray “Stoney” “Hard Rock” “Cowboy” “Porky” Stonebreaker, Sr. (1955 – 2021)
Donald Ray Stonebreaker, Sr., 65, of Winchester, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Mr. Stonebreaker was born July 21, 1955, in Front Royal, son of the late Haven Joseph Stonebreaker and Gladys Mae Menefee Stonebreaker. He worked for many years at the Stockyard in Warren County.
Surviving is a son, Donald Ray Stonebreaker, Jr. of Front Royal; two step-daughters, Maryanna Capps of Strasburg and Fannie Marie Kidwell Barron of Hume; step-son, James Boggess of Stephens City; one sister, Connie Stonebreaker of Winchester; one brother, Roger Stonebreaker of Chester Gap; thirteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.
Stuart Lee McClanahan Jr. (1972 – 2021)
Stuart Lee McClanahan Jr., 49, of Front Royal, Virginia Passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in his own home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating. There will be a visitation hour one hour prior to the service time at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal before processing to the cemetery.
Surviving Stuart is his loving parents, Stuart Lee McClanahan Sr. and Shirley Marie McClanahan; his brother, Matthew Patrick McClanahan; his aunt, Judy Nichols (Roger); and his uncle Ronnie McClanahan (Mona).
John Lee Cunningham (1988 – 2021)
John Lee Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, VA, passed away on June 6, 2021.
For those of us who mourn his loss, remember that John is not dead; he is more alive than ever in the arms of God the Father, through the sacrifice of his savior, Jesus Christ. John lived a life of service, starting young as an Eagle Scout and moving on to serve in places such as his church. He was dedicated to taking care of others in whatever way they needed. This was embodied in his business, Cunningham’s Chimneys, where he looked forward to helping someone new every day and worked with patience, diligence, and integrity.
John loved unconditionally and without restraint. Among those he loved and left to continue his legacy are his wife of almost 13 years, Katharine Cunningham; his parents, Roger and Lou Ann Cunningham, his parents-in-law, Katharine and Paul Fournier; his siblings, Jerry Andrews (Jodi), Sara Stevenson (Guy), Jonathan Fournier (Heidi), Daniel Fournier (Crystal), Chris Fournier (Amanda), Andrew Fournier (Maria), Heather White (Dan), Michael Fournier, and Stephen Fournier; his nieces and nephews, Joseph, Kate, Tina, Tony, Scott, Ryanne, Travis, Autumn, Camden, Payton, Lillian, Paisley, Wyatt, Finley, Brooks, Porter, and Hallie; his great-nephews, Eevander and Kingstyn, as well as many other family and friends whom he treasured.
John was welcomed into Heaven by his son, Kimber Paul Roosevelt Cunningham, and many beloved grandparents. Please remember John in joy and peace as we know that is how he is living now.
In memory of John, please go the extra mile, grab that strap out of the road, be sarcastic, buy the good one instead of the cheap one, love when they don’t deserve it, go on that crazy adventure, and always choose to be the hands and feet of Jesus.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 2:00 PM at New Hope Bible Church, 80 N. Lake Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the “With Open Arms” ministry, c/o New Hope Bible Church.
Johnnie Lawrence Gwinn (1943 – 2021)
Johnnie Lawrence Gwinn, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Gwinn was born on November 4, 1943, in Glen Rogers, West Virginia to the late Ray and Della Lockhart Gwinn. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betsy Gwinn, and two brothers, Thomas and Stevie Gwinn. He was a member of Davis Camp Missionary Baptist Church in Glen Rogers and was a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include three sons, Bobby, Jackie, and John-John Gwinn; two daughters, Cassandra Fincham and Tammy Lake; two sisters, Patty Miller and Mamie Swiger; brother, Jack Gwinn; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Raymond Smith Jenkins Jr. (1934 – 2021)
Raymond Smith Jenkins Jr., 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
Mr. Jenkins was born on July 16, 1934, in Hume, Virginia to the late Raymond Sr. and Landora Thompson Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Barbee; three brothers, Edward, Elmer, and Wilmer Jenkins, and two sisters, Christabell Bumgardner and Catherine Rutherford. He was a past member of Moose Lodge 829, Front Royal.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Reta M. Jenkins of Front Royal; two sons, Raymond “Ray” S. Jenkins III of Front Royal and John Barbee of Stanley, Virginia; two daughters, Sally A. Berry of Bentonville, Virginia, and Reta Fay Vaught of Front Royal; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cool Spring Church of God, 3705 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville, VA 22610.
Robert Oscar “Bob” Goff (1929 -2021)
Robert Oscar “Bob” Goff, 91, of Luray, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
He was born on December 6, 1929, in Saltville, Va., one of eight children of Arthur Lee Goff, Sr., and Rosa Mae Cuddy Goff. His formative years were spent in Glade Spring, Va., where he graduated from Glade Spring High School.
Bob served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1951. He was a graduate of Emory and Henry College (1955, BA); T. C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond (1961, JD); American University (1966, MA); Catholic University (1977, Ph.D. in political science). He was a member of the Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill, Va., where he served as pastor for several years.
Bob was privileged to have a distinguished career, beginning with the Federal Trade Commission from 1961 to 1963. His investigations with that agency included Standard Oil Company and Safeway Stores in San Francisco, Calif. In 1963, he joined the United States Department of Treasury. There he had duties relating to the Bureau of the Mint, becoming an authority for that agency on counterfeiting laws. He also worked with the United States Coast Guard and was an advisor to the Treasury General Counsel and provided legal assistance to the United States Secret Service. After the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Bob was selected to serve as the first Chief Legal Counsel of the newly formed legal division of the Secret Service. He served through five presidential administrations. As part of his responsibilities, he drafted legislation that provided Secret Service protection for presidential wives and their children. After the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, Bob also drafted legislation to guarantee Secret Service protection for presidential candidates.
Bob’s non-government career included serving as an adjunct professor, teaching periodically at American University, George Washington University, and the Northern Virginia Community College. He also authored manuals and taught courses for, the Secret Service training programs and at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. In addition, he wrote the manual of Criminal Procedure for the Secret Service Training Test. In 1997, Bob proudly practiced law with his son, Arthur, in Luray, Va.
He was admitted to practice law before all courts in Virginia, including the Supreme Court of Virginia; the District of Columbia Court of Appeals; the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts, Eastern & Western Districts; and the Supreme Court of the United States of America.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Florence Randall Goff; his son, Arthur Lee Goff, daughter-in-law, Kelly Ann Goff, his grandson, Carter Randall Goff of Rappahannock County; and his daughter, Jennifer Anne Goff of Page County. He is also survived by numerous greatly loved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at the Flint Hill Baptist Church in Flint Hill, Va., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at Washington Baptist Church in Washington, Va. The final interment will be held at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery Pavilion in Luray, Va., at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to be made to Autism Speaks.
Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Va., is in charge of arrangements, condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.