Brian Sullivan, CNBC “Last Call” anchor, Senior National Correspondent, and Winchester native named the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Grand Marshal

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® president, Sharen Gromling, is honored to name Brian Sullivan as Grand Marshal of the 2023 Festival. The 1989 James Wood High School graduate and anchor of CNBC’s new 7:00pm ET show, “Last Call,” is excited to return to his hometown.

In addition to anchoring, Brian is also Senior National Correspondent for the network, covering some of the nation’s biggest stories. In his 25 years of financial journalism and television experience, Sullivan has reported from five continents. The Emmy-nominated journalist has been nominated twice for the prestigious Loeb Award, including being recognized as one of the first journalists to highlight the coming risks of the subprime housing bubble as early as 2006. Sullivan joined CNBC in 2011 after 15 years in the financial broadcasting industry. Prior to that, he traded chemical commodities for Mitsubishi Bank.

Brian has a B.A. in political science from Virginia Tech, where he serves on the Alumni Board, a Certificate in Journalism from New York University, and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School. In his free time, he spends time with his wife, Julie, and two children. He also enjoys auto racing and began his career at nearby Summit Point Raceway.

In ninth grade, his family moved here from San Diego, where his father grew up. His father, Tom, raced and his uncle Danny Sullivan, a prominent Winchester businessman, spent many years winning races at Winchester Speedway. His grandfather George owned a Gulf gas station in Stephens City for years in the 1950s and 60s and his aunts Barbara and Cheryl are also James Wood graduates. He would like to remind everyone that the James Wood class of 1989 is clearly the best. And he will see everyone downtown!

Sullivan will attend festival events throughout the day on Friday, May 5 and will ride through his hometown streets in the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade at 5:30 p.m. and the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. P&G is sponsoring the appearance of Sullivan as Grand Marshal.

Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.