Brian Sullivan, CNBC “Last Call” anchor, Senior National Correspondent, and Winchester native named the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Grand Marshal
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® president, Sharen Gromling, is honored to name Brian Sullivan as Grand Marshal of the 2023 Festival. The 1989 James Wood High School graduate and anchor of CNBC’s new 7:00pm ET show, “Last Call,” is excited to return to his hometown.
In addition to anchoring, Brian is also Senior National Correspondent for the network, covering some of the nation’s biggest stories. In his 25 years of financial journalism and television experience, Sullivan has reported from five continents. The Emmy-nominated journalist has been nominated twice for the prestigious Loeb Award, including being recognized as one of the first journalists to highlight the coming risks of the subprime housing bubble as early as 2006. Sullivan joined CNBC in 2011 after 15 years in the financial broadcasting industry. Prior to that, he traded chemical commodities for Mitsubishi Bank.
Brian has a B.A. in political science from Virginia Tech, where he serves on the Alumni Board, a Certificate in Journalism from New York University, and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School. In his free time, he spends time with his wife, Julie, and two children. He also enjoys auto racing and began his career at nearby Summit Point Raceway.
In ninth grade, his family moved here from San Diego, where his father grew up. His father, Tom, raced and his uncle Danny Sullivan, a prominent Winchester businessman, spent many years winning races at Winchester Speedway. His grandfather George owned a Gulf gas station in Stephens City for years in the 1950s and 60s and his aunts Barbara and Cheryl are also James Wood graduates. He would like to remind everyone that the James Wood class of 1989 is clearly the best. And he will see everyone downtown!
Sullivan will attend festival events throughout the day on Friday, May 5 and will ride through his hometown streets in the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade at 5:30 p.m. and the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. P&G is sponsoring the appearance of Sullivan as Grand Marshal.
Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Samuels Public Library to host A Taste For Books fundraiser on Saturday, April 22
Samuels Public Library is hosting its 10th Anniversary A Taste For Books fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The event raises more than $25,000 to support exceptional library programs and services for Warren County and Front Royal.
This year’s theme, A Journey Through Time, will transform Samuels Public Library into other dimensions and “transport” participants to the past and future through ancient stones, time machines, space transporters and more as they celebrate their love of reading with their favorite time travel books.
The annual fundraiser attracts nearly 300 book lovers and library supporters including business leaders, parents, grandparents and community leaders who come together for a fantastical book-themed evening including eclectic food offerings from local organizations, costume wearing, socializing, an interactive game and a competitive silent auction.
“A Taste For Books is a fun-filled beloved community event that not only raises essential funds for library programs and services, but also connects community,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “We are so grateful to the many individuals, businesses and community organizations who have stepped up to support our annual fundraiser with significant sponsorships, fabulous silent auction donations, and creative table host commitments.”
This year, guests attending A Taste For Books will receive a personal A Journey Through Time event photo provided by Hotshots Photography. “As a keepsake of our 10th anniversary A Taste For Books, all guests will have the opportunity to step inside the time travel photo booth, and go home with a photo from one of three time periods,” said Melody Hotek, chairperson of the annual event. “This event is good for the library, and a great community event. We hope to see you at our 10th Anniversary A Taste For Books on April 22nd at 6:00 p.m.”
Tickets are $50 each. Buy four get one free! Get your A Taste For Books tickets now before they sell out: tickets.tasteforbooks.net. For more information on A Taste For Books sponsors and some awesome silent auction items, visit tasteforbooks.net.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added nearly 10,000 new books, media and digital resources, patrons checked out more 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and attended 566 in-person and virtual programs, staff answered 17,000 questions, expanded outreach programs into the community, added a memory lab, board game section and more all while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
The Milton Hershey School would like to invite you to a Free Family Movie this Saturday at Royal Cinemas
This weekend, Milton Hershey School will host a free showing of the Super Mario Bros. movie on Saturday, April 8, at Royal Cinemas in Front Royal (showings at 1:00 and 3:30 p.m.). An Admissions team member will be on-site to share more about the school with families.
Registration for the 1 p.m. show can be made at https://www.mhskids.org/localevents/saturday-april-8-at-1-p-m-royal-cinemas-inc/?local_event=58644.
Registration for the 3:30 p.m. show can be made at https://www.mhskids.org/localevents/saturday-april-8-at-330-p-m-royal-cinemas-inc/?local_event=58648.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 6th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, April 6:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “ Renfield”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3”
- “Fast X”
- “The Little Mermaid”
Guided Battlefield Tour with author Sarah Kay Bierle
Join noted author and historian Sarah Bierle on May 6 in an exploration and examine of the days leading up to the Battle of New Market. Sarah Kay Bierle is the managing editor at Emerging Civil War and works in the Education Department at American Battlefield Trust. Ms. Bierle is the author of Call Out The Cadets: The Battle of New Market.
Sarah will lead a walking discussion on how and why the Union and Confederate forces arrived at the village of New Market and the battle that ensued on May 15, 1864; how the battle fit into the grand strategy of the Spring of 1864; and what happened at New Market on May 13 and 14 as a prelude to the more famous parts of the fight?
Sarah explains the setting in Call out the Cadets… In the spring of 1864, Union Maj. Gen. Franz Sigel prepared to lead a new invasion force into the Valley, operating on the far right flank of Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Overland Campaign. Breckinridge scrambled to organize the Confederate defense. When the opposing brigades clashed near the small crossroads town of New Market on May 15, I864, new legends of courage were born. Local civilians witnessed the combat unfold in their streets, churchyards, and fields and aided the fallen. The young cadets rushed into the battle when ordered–an opportunity for an hour of glory and tragedy. A Union soldier saved the national colors and a comrade, later receiving a Medal of Honor.
The battle of New Market, though a smaller conflict in the grand scheme of that blood-soaked spring, came at a crucial moment in the Union’s offensive movements that spring and also became the last major Confederate victory in the Shenandoah Valley. The results in the muddy fields reverberated across the North and South, altering campaign plans–as well as the lives of those who witnessed or fought. Some never left the fields alive; others retreated with excuses or shame. Some survived, haunted or glorified by their deeds.
New Market shined for its accounts of youth in battle, immigrant generals, and a desperate, muddy fight. Youth and veterans, generals and privates, farmers and teachers-all were called into the conflict or its aftermath of the battle, an event that changed a community, a military institute, and the very fate of the Shenandoah Valley.
Plan to walk about 1 mile over uneven ground and a few significant slopes during the tour which will last about 90 minutes. Wear comfortable clothing, sunscreen, and walking shoes. Bring a camp chair, if you like. Participants will receive a complimentary bottle of water and light refreshments.
- Time: 2:30pm – 4:00pm
- Cost: $20.00 per person
This event is limited to 30 participants. Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, call 866-515-1864, or email nmbshp@vmi.edu.
SAR honors Vietnam Era veterans and families at Winchester National Cemetery
On March 29, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution and the Winchester American Red Cross co-sponsored a ceremony to honor veterans of the Vietnam War. The event was conducted at National Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. Ed Helphinstine, Regional Program Officer Service to the Armed Forces, American Red Cross opened the ceremony with the Colonel James Wood II, Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard presenting and posting the colors.
National Vietnam Veterans Day was established for Americans to remember and commemorate the service and sacrifices made by nearly three million service members who served in Vietnam, all who served and their families during the era November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. No distinction is made between those who served in-country or who were stationed else. All were called and none could self-determine where they would serve. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. It was chose as the day U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished, the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam and Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
Congress outlined five objectives for The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, with the primary objective to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the Nation, with distinct recognition of former prisoners of war and families of those still listed as missing in action. The four remaining objectives highlight the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war; pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens; highlight technology, science and medical advances made during the war; and recognize contributions by our Allies.
Edie McGoff, provided a Missing Man Tribute while Jerry Headley posted the POW/MIA flag to honor the 1,264 Americans who remain unaccounted for in Vietnam. Dale Corey gave a tribute to veterans followed by a recognition of Vietnam Veterans and Families. Military and Red Cross flags were posted with escorts from the era. For the U.S. Army, Rich Petro; U.S. Marine Corps, James Wolfe, U.S. Navy, William H. Hyman; U.S. Coast Guard, Jerry Horna (US Navy); U.S. Air Force, Cleatus Bell and American Red Cross, Narce Caliva. The Colonel James Wood II Musket Squad fired a three round salute to commemorate the veterans and families of the era. This was followed with Darline and Robert DeMott leading the singing of “God Bless America” and closing remarks from Stacy McFarland, Executive Director and Jeff Kirby, USA Veteran and Board Member of the ARC of the Greater Shenandoah Valley. The Colonel James Wood II color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn and included Sean Carrigan, Jim Cordes (dual member from Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler.
SAR honors Vietnam Era veterans in Middletown
On March 25, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution with Middletown, cosponsored a commemoration to National Vietnam Veterans Day. This day has been set aside to honor those veterans who served during the Vietnam Era and those who did not return. On March 29, 2012 President Barack Obama proclaimed this day as Vietnam War Veterans Day. On March 29th local veterans asked the community to fly American flags to commemorate and honor the service and sacrifice of all Vietnam veterans, alive or fallen. March 29 was chose because it was on this day in 1973 the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) was disbanded and U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. At President Obama’s proclamation, he called for appropriate programs and ceremonies to commemorate the war. From The American Presidency Project, “Proclamation 8829 — Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War (2019)”: “As we observe the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, we reflect with solemn reverence upon the valor of a generation that served with honor. We pay tribute to the more than 3 million servicemen and women who left their families to serve bravely, a world away from everything they knew and everyone they loved. From Ia Drang to Khe Sanh, from Hue to Saigon and countless villages in between, they pushed through jungles and rice paddies, heat and monsoon, fighting heroically to protect the ideals we hold dear as Americans. Through more than a decade of combat, over air, land, and sea, these proud Americans upheld the highest traditions of our Armed Forces.
“As a grateful Nation, we honor more than 58,000 patriots—their names etched in black granite—who sacrificed all they had and all they would ever know. We draw inspiration from the heroes who suffered unspeakably as prisoners of war, yet who returned home with their heads held high. We pledge to keep faith with those who were wounded and still carry the scars of war, seen and unseen. With more than 1,600 of our service members still among the missing, we pledge as a Nation to do everything in our power to bring these patriots home.”
On December 26, 2016, the Vietnam Veterans Day Coalition of States Council presented a letter to President Elect Donald Trump and Congressional leadership requesting March 29th be established as Vietnam War Veterans Day. President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 on March 28, 2017. This officially recognized March 29th as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey and Marc Robinson of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter with greetings and wreaths provided by Mayor Charles Harbaugh of Middletown and Ernie Coggins, President of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution. Marshall DeHaven, compatriot of the SAR and Korean War Veteran led the Pledge of Allegiance. Dale Corey presented a tribute to veterans of the Vietnam Era with the POW/MIA flag posted by Vietnam Veteran Jerry Headley.
Additional wreaths honoring the veterans of the era were presented by Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II Chapter), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen), Bryan Buck (Fort Harrison), Paul Parish (General Daniel Morgan), Ken Bonner (Sgt Maj John Champe), Doug Hall (Order of Founders and Patriots of America), Cat Schwetke (Fauquier Courthouse DAR), Anita Bonner (Fair Lanes DAR), Ray Steele (Middletown) and the American Red Cross represented by Leslie Caliva, Edie McGoth and Nancy Braswell.
A musket salute was fired by the Virginia State Color Guard commanded by Brett Osborn. Color guard members included Ken Bonner, Bryan Buck, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Phil Hunter, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Paul Parish, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke and Richard Tyler.
