Bride guide: factors to consider when dressing for an outdoor wedding

From a picture-perfect view to the relaxed atmosphere, there are plenty of reasons to have your wedding outside. However, you’ll need to take particular care when choosing your dress, shoes, and hairstyle to ensure you look and feel your best. Here are some things to consider.

• The ground. If you’ll be walking on grass or sand during the ceremony, stilettos are out of the question. For comfort and balance, choose shoes with a wide heel, or better yet, an elegant pair of ballerina flats.

• The wind. A long veil, flowy skirt, and loosely pinned-back hair can quickly get out of hand on a gusty day. Consider a birdcage veil and opt for a secure updo style with beautiful pins to hold your hair in place.

• The temperature. For a summer wedding, sandals and a strapless or sleeveless dress are the way to go. Consider a matching jacket or shawl in case it gets cool in the evening. For a fall ceremony, opt for long sleeves and booties.

