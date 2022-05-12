Mature Living
Bridge: a great pastime
Bridge is a card game that’s played with four players divided into two teams. Each team must try to find a contract that allows them to score the most points. This is determined by bidding, which consists of establishing the denomination, with or without a trump suit, and the bid or number of tricks for the contract. The team with the highest bid then wins the number of tricks announced.
Playing bridge has a host of benefits. It’s an inexpensive pastime that can allow you to maintain a stimulating social life and meet new people. It also helps improve your memory and concentration.
Bridge isn’t a game of chance. It’s a strategy game that requires reasoning, mental calculation, creativity, and decision-making skills. It’s a real mental exercise and may even help prevent Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
If you want to give this card game a try, look for a bridge club in your area.
Mature Living
3 services offered in retirement homes
Are you planning to move into a retirement home but want to learn more about the services provided in these types of establishments? Here are three things offered by most seniors’ residences.
1. Food
The majority of retirement homes have a large dining room or common area where residents can meet, chat and eat. However, some facilities also offer flexible dining options for tenants with limited mobility that require extra care. For example, some retirement homes provide room service, in-room meals, and snacks as well as shuttles to and from the grocery store.
2. Recreation
Some retirement homes have recreational facilities like a library, workshop, or internet cafe. Moreover, some senior residences arrange weekly group activities like swimming, yoga, bocce ball, bingo, bowling, movies, live performances, painting, gardening, and more.
3. Health care
Many retirement homes offer around-the-clock care for residents who require extra assistance. For example, some facilities hire staff to help residents bathe, dress and manage their medication. Moreover, some senior homes offer in-suite doctors’ visits and physiotherapy sessions.
Contact the retirement homes you’re interested in to find out if they offer the services you need.
Mature Living
3 tips for helping visually impaired seniors remain independent
Elderly people with visual impairment often require help with everyday tasks. If someone you love has become visually impaired in their old age, here are a few things you can do to help them maintain their independence.
1. Offer your assistance
Visual impairment can make it more challenging for your loved ones to perform their daily activities. To help them, consider offering to complete the tasks they find most difficult.
2. Encourage communication
Let your loved ones know you’re there for them and they can talk to you about their feelings. Listen to their needs so you can help them make any necessary changes.
3. Assess their home
You may want to suggest installing grab bars in your loved one’s homes to prevent them from falling when getting out of the bed or shower. You should also go through their living space to ensure there aren’t pieces of furniture, rugs, or accessories that could be a safety hazard.
If you make changes to your loved one’s living space, make sure you discuss it with them. However, it’s best to avoid drastic changes, as people with severe visual impairments rely on their memory to find their way around.
If your loved one needs additional help, consider reaching out to a home-care provider in your area.
Mature Living
Clearing out the house? Delete your email and text messages
As you downsize and sort through those old mementos, you’ll consider what items will mean something to the kids or grandkids and which means something only to you.
But these days it isn’t just boxes, it’s also the electronic messages on your computer. Some of those will have to go. Some of them will be precious.
The question is what should stay on the computer. Some sources say: Keep nothing. Delete everything personal.
You should ask yourself what, if anything, should be seen if you are no longer there to explain it.
The good:
The delightful messages that meant so much can be forwarded to senders with a note. Tell the sender you are cleaning out your computer and running across the note. Say how much it meant to you and why. Then delete it. Print it out if you must, but delete the email.
The bad and the ugly:
The problem with email is that people send it on impulse. What they say (and what you may have said) probably shouldn’t have lived a single day, much less a lifetime. But there those ugly messages are, buried deep in the computer, ready to be seen again. Delete them.
In fact, delete anything that is angry, embarrassing, or secret — not that too many things sent by email are secret, but still.
You might start by searching by email address. Scan through to see if anything is worth keeping. If you don’t see anything, delete every message contained in that email. Do that for every friend and family member.
Browser history
Find out how to wipe your browser history and do it. Nothing is more misleading to other people than the history of what you looked at online.
Mature Living
4 tips for moving into a retirement home
Are you ready to move into a retirement home? If so, here are a few tips to ensure everything goes smoothly.
1. Plan ahead
Pick a moving date and find out whether your family can help you move or if you’ll need the assistance of professional movers. If you need to hire a moving company, make sure to compare prices and ask questions.
2. Sort through your possessions
Your new retirement suite will likely be smaller than your current abode. Consequently, it’s a good idea to sort through your possessions and get rid of anything you don’t need. If possible, get a floorplan of your new suite so you can determine if your furniture will fit and how to arrange it.
3. Keep an open mind
Prepare yourself mentally for the move. Be willing to meet new people, make friends and experience new things. You can even ask for a list of activities and clubs you can join.
4. Take time off
Moving can be tiring and stressful. Consequently, start preparing early and, above all, take time to rest and recharge.
Lastly, try to involve your family in the move and don’t hesitate to ask for help.
Mature Living
How to use a mobility scooter
Do you need a mobility scooter to help you get around? If so, here are a few tips for using one.
• Review the functions. Learn the location of the different buttons and try them out to understand how they work.
• Practice driving. In an open and uncluttered space, learn how to brake, pick up speed and steer around corners.
• Remain seated. When you drive your mobility scooter, practice remaining positioned in the middle of the seat. This will prevent you from leaning too far to one side, which could cause you to tip over.
• Engage freewheel mode. Mobility scooters usually have a freewheel mode that disengages the brakes and allows your mobility aid to be pushed. However, it’s important to remember to put the scooter back in drive mode when it’s not in use.
• Drive in suitable areas. Only drive your scooter on sidewalks, in bike lanes, and on the right side of the road. You should avoid driving on the streets without a shoulder.
When purchasing a motorized mobility aid, it must have the mandatory equipment required by your region including brakes, lights, reflector strips, and more. For personalized advice, talk to the sales associate at your nearest mobility aid store.
Mature Living
Pet ownership keeps you smart and happy
Owning a pet for a long time keeps you sharper and happier, a study has found.
People who own pets seem to keep a sharper mind compared to non-pet owners, according to a new study from the American Academy of Neurology.
The study used data on more than 1,300 adults who participated in the University of Michigan’s Health and Retirement Study and found that long-term pet ownership was the most beneficial, according to CNN. The key to reaping the highest benefit: ownership of five years or more.
Animal companions don’t necessarily have to be of the fluffy variety, either. While dogs and cats were the more prevalent pets in the study, people who owned birds, fish, and reptiles saw benefits, too.
The study’s authors say that they could only confirm an association, and more research is needed to establish a cause-and-effect relationship between pet ownership and better cognitive health.
But the relationship between pet ownership and stress reduction has been well-established in numerous studies, and researchers believe that the physiological benefits of pet ownership, such as reduced blood pressure and lower cortisol levels, could impact cognitive health.
The study joins a growing body of evidence that supports what animal lovers have known all along: Pets just make life better.
Wind: 4mph ENE
Humidity: 86%
Pressure: 30.21"Hg
UV index: 0
68/45°F
72/43°F