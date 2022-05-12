Bridge: a great pastime

Bridge is a card game that’s played with four players divided into two teams. Each team must try to find a contract that allows them to score the most points. This is determined by bidding, which consists of establishing the denomination, with or without a trump suit, and the bid or number of tricks for the contract. The team with the highest bid then wins the number of tricks announced.

Playing bridge has a host of benefits. It’s an inexpensive pastime that can allow you to maintain a stimulating social life and meet new people. It also helps improve your memory and concentration.

Bridge isn’t a game of chance. It’s a strategy game that requires reasoning, mental calculation, creativity, and decision-making skills. It’s a real mental exercise and may even help prevent Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

If you want to give this card game a try, look for a bridge club in your area.