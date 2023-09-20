Bridge of Hope: Providing More Than Just a Roof Overhead

Supporting homeless families through housing, life skills, and community.

While many may be familiar with the numerous charitable organizations across Warren County, one standout organization, “Bridge of Hope Greater Warren,” is taking a unique approach to addressing family homelessness in the region. Instead of just offering a temporary shelter, they provide a holistic support system.

In a recent talk with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner studio, Mandy McCarthy, the chair of Bridge of Hope Greater Warren, outlined the multifaceted ways they are helping families in need. Bridge of Hope is a national Christian faith-based nonprofit. Rather than only providing shelter, they also offer case management services that assist families in budgeting, setting life goals, and finding resources like transportation and employment opportunities. Their strategy involves working directly with landlords to secure housing, guaranteeing rents, and working with families to ensure a transition from dependence to independence.

Beyond the board members and the active community involvement, there’s also a group of “neighboring volunteers” who act as a support system for the homeless families, helping to alleviate the isolation and stress often faced by those in such challenging circumstances.

Funding, of course, remains pivotal. The organization, though officially established in Warren County last April, has made significant strides in fundraising. The goal? To ensure they have sufficient funds to support a family for a year, inclusive of their housing and other wraparound services.

In a bid to raise more awareness and funds, the community is invited to a benefit concert hosted at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. The concert is by donation, so please give generously. A local ensemble, the Saturday Morning Brass Project, is slated to perform, with the event also featuring silent auctions. Local businesses, from bakeries to flower shops and even home design studios, have chipped in, offering a range of items and experiences to be auctioned off.

But the numbers don’t lie – homelessness remains a pressing issue in Warren County. A recent study by the local school system identified 95 homeless children in the area, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for interventions.

At its heart, Bridge of Hope aims not just to provide a home but also to empower families, ensuring children grow up in stable environments without the looming threat of homelessness.

Bridge of Hope Greater Warren stands out not just because of its mission but because of its holistic approach to combating homelessness. As Mandy aptly put it, “We’re not doing for people, we’re giving them a helping hand.” By focusing on empowerment, community support, and skill development, the organization is ensuring that help is more than just temporary. It’s a bridge to a brighter future.