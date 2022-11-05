Local News
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
The bridge over the North Fork will be dedicated as the General Daniel Morgan and Veterans’ Memorial Bridge. The South Fork bridge will be dedicated as the Major General Dr. Joseph Warren and Veterans’ Bridge.
Local government officials and scholars will be in attendance, and there will be presentations that honor Warren County founder Dr. Joseph Warren and other historic figures. The public is invited to this historic event; there is no charge for admission.
Presiding will be Pastor Allan Morrison of Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church, Winchester, Va. The opening prayer will be by the Rev. Marc Roberson, Pastor of Riverton Methodist Church, followed by the posting of the colors by the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, America’s Outstanding Chapter, headed by Chip Daniel, President. Dominion Ridge Academy students will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Speakers at the historic event will be Mike St. Jacques, Assistant Professor of History at Laurel Ridge Community College, and author Christian Di Spigna, of New York and Williamsburg.
St. Jacques will provide insight into General Daniel Morgan and his importance in the American Revolution and to General George Washington. Di Spigna will present a lecture on Dr. Joseph Warren. His latest book, Founding Martyr—The Life and Death of Dr. Joseph Warren, the American Revolution’s Lost Hero includes facts and details about the patriot’s life that are largely unknown. Founding Martyr was featured in the Wall Street Journal.
Following the formal program and musket salute by the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Chapter there will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions. The chapter will be available for youth to visit after the program. Also present will be The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, widely known as “Liberty Man” for his portrayal of Gen. George Washington.
The event will be hosted by members of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance and its founder Mr. Dale Carpenter, retired industrialist who makes his home in Front Royal.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors and others will be honored for their support and efforts to get the bridges named. Members of the Warren County School Board, which has permitted historical plaques about Dr. Warren to be placed in each of the public schools, will also be present.
According to the Rt. Rev. Dr. Larry W. Johnson, who has tirelessly spearheaded efforts to honor Dr. Warren, two county schools, the Heritage Society, and the local hospital bear Dr. Warren’s name, as does a street leading into the Warren County Administration Building. Plaques commemorating Dr. Warren are in the Warren County Court House, Front Royal and Warren County Administration buildings, the Heritage Society, and Samuel’s Public Library.
Johnson began the effort to have the bridges named for these historic figures years ago. He stated, “I am pleased that our citizens now know why their county is named Warren. Dr. Warren gave his life at Bunker Hill, at age 34, becoming the embodiment of a young nation’s successful attempt to be free. Most importantly, Dr. Warren is such a great role model for us all, especially at this time when we need real heroes.”
Johnson continued, “We must never forget General Daniel Morgan who turned the tide of the American Revolution and whom the Father of our Country, George Washington, considered one of his closest friends. Morgan was our greatest battle tactician, and his tactics are still taught in our war colleges. As a young Marine I and my fellow recruits were taught these tactics and experienced their importance. “
The naming of the bridges was approved by the Warren County Board of Supervisors and referred to the Virginia State Transportation Commission, which consented and provided signage that will be erected at the entrance of both bridges.
Regarding the naming of the North Fork bridge the General Daniel Morgan and Veterans’ Memorial Bridge and the South Fork bridge the Major General Dr. Joseph Warren and Veterans’ Bridge, Johnson said, “I am so pleased the Board of Supervisors approved the naming of the bridges to include all veterans, from the Revolution to the present day and into the future.”
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 7 – 11, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for barrier installation, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Follow posted detour.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for barrier installation, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, November 6 – 14 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Stoney Point Way, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 30.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road/Blue Mountain Road) – Northbound overnight left lane closures for barrier installation between FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane) and Mountain Lake Drive) for utility work, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Motorists on I-66 westbound who need to access I-81 southbound will need to take I-66 exit 1B and follow I-81 north to exit 302 (Middletown), and then use this interchange to access I-81 southbound. Detour signs and digital message boards will guide motorists on this short detour.
Barrier installation is an early stage in the I-81 exit 300 improvement project, which extends the acceleration lane from westbound I-66 to southbound I-81 and replaces the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road). The barriers will be along the median and narrow the left shoulder of southbound I-81. Once barrier installation is complete, the work zone speed limit on southbound I-81 will be 55 miles an hour for the remainder of the project.
The junction of I-81 and I-66 is congested, and motorists should use extra caution when traveling through the work zone. Backups on southbound I-81 and westbound I-66 are possible due to high traffic volumes, daytime shoulder closures, and overnight lane closures. Motorists should also be alert for traffic-lane shifts on southbound I-81.
During later stages of construction, drivers using Route 840 can expect flagger traffic control during daytime or overnight hours and short-term roadway closures when crews install beams for the new I-81 overpass bridge.
Improvements to I-81 exit 300, funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, are designed to reduce congestion and enhance safety.
This project extends the Interstate 81 southbound exit 300 acceleration lane from the Interstate 66 westbound ramp. This project aims to safely accommodate merging traffic and growing truck volumes on Interstate 81 at the south end of the exit 300 interchanges.
The project extends the existing southbound 1,400-foot acceleration lane and 250-foot taper to a 2,030-foot acceleration lane with a 300-foot taper. The 128-foot-long southbound bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road) will be widened from 42 feet to 54 feet to accommodate the extended lane. Small drainage structures may need to be extended.
During construction, temporary closures will occur on Route 840 to place beams for the I-81 bridge over Route 840. In 2020 the daily average traffic count was 557 vehicles per day. For the design year of 2042, the estimated average daily traffic volume is 672 vehicles per day.
Additional information is found here on the VDOT website.
On May 17, 2022, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7,140,300 contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, located in St. Albans, W.Va. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.
All work is weather permitting.
DL Community Market comes to the end of the season; meet Moon Gap Acres
The DL Community Market is where local farmers, crafters, and producers provide our community with locally grown and handmade products. The DL Community Market is located at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal (Parking lot at Dynamic Life Ministries).
November 5th is the last day of the DL Community Market for 2022. The market will be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Our publisher Mike McCool was at the DL Community Market last week and met some wonderful people.
Meet Matt and Jill Culbertson from Moon Gap Acres.
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals.
There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store manager, Brian Anderson, who lately worked for the Blue Ridge Hospice, and animal shelter executive director Meghan Bowers and others from the shelter who spent the last month cleaning, painting and otherwise perking up the property at 450 South Commerce Avenue, Suite “F”.
In the same block is the year-old downtown spay/neuter clinic with a full time veterinarian.
The thrift shop is expected to generate considerable income as the shelter’s many animals, mostly dogs and cats, get busier as the years go by. Bowers expressed the hope the new store will provide “a constant source of income for the homeless animals” at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1245 Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road.
Each year, while the County provides roughly half of the $700,000 needed to provide a home for the homeless, the shelter’s overseeing board of directors and shelter staff must raise about half of that amount to meet overall expenses. The launch of the thrift store has cost $50,000, and is considered “money well spent.”
Today, and for the future, “well behaved dogs and cats on leashes will be welcome to join their humans for a unique, animal friendly shopping experience, and frequent shopper incentives which our team hopes will bring back visitors again and again.
Where to go to buy or contribute goods to be sold? The location is a little hard to find the first time out so here’s a brief description of how to get there: turn off Commerce Avenue at the small road just north of the Speedway gas station. The store is behind the gas station to the left, one of several businesses there including the spay/neuter clinic .Also nearby is a commercial Pet Daycare and Boarding Center.
Shelter personnel were anxious to draw attention to one of its top money earners – the “Tails and Ales” annual party at the Front Royal Moose Lodge on Nov.19.
For further information, call 540-551-3054, the store number, and for “Tails and Ales” call the shelter at 540- 635-4734.
Town offers scholarships for high school seniors headed to college or trade school
The Town of Front Royal is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors for the annual Lyle B. Wright Scholarship and the Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship from American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP), the company which supplies electricity to the town.
The applicant for the $3,000 scholarship must be a student whose household receives electricity from the Town of Front Royal.
Since 1988, American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) has distributed over $400,000 in scholarship awards in communities it serves with electrical power.
Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate on both state and local levels. He served on the boards of both American Municipal Power-Ohio Inc. and the Ohio Municipal Electric Association. The scholarship was created and named in his honor in 1989.
Richard H. Gorsuch was president of American Municipal Power (AMP) from 1983 until his death in 1987, AMP is the non-profit wholesale power supplier and services provider for 135-member municipal electric systems in the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland and Delaware, serving over 650,000 customers. Gorsuch is remembered for the vital role he played in protecting public power interests, promoting the advantages of municipally owned electric utilities and advancing public power on local, state and national levels.
AMP established the scholarships to encourage high school students to further their education, and to create an awareness of careers in the municipal electric utility field.
AMP is giving up to five one-time scholarship awards of $3,000 each. Each municipality in the AMP member community—of which the Town of Front Royal is a member–sends AMP one nominee per scholarship.
Rules and Eligibility:
- Applicant must be a graduating high school senior who has met all the basic requirements for college or technical school entrance and has a cumulative, unweighted grade-point average based on an unweighted 4.0 scale for six semesters
- Applicant must send a completed application with a short essay on Electricity or Green Initiatives and attach his/her high school transcript with a cumulative grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale for six semesters, to the Town of Front Royal by Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
- A committee will review all nominations and one nominee will be selected for each scholarship. The Town Manager will submit a letter to all nominees advising them of their status after December 16, 2022.
VSP still seeking tips on Tuesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania
Virginia State Police is still seeking the public’s help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians Tuesday (November 1) in Spotsylvania County.
Senior Trooper M. Gremillion is investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard.
Two pedestrians were walking eastbound along Lafayette Blvd. in the far right of the lane when they were struck from behind by a red pickup truck. The truck did not stop at the scene and should have damage on the front end, passenger side. The truck has a chrome tool box in the bed and a chrome rear bumper.
A male pedestrian, Jon W. Kern, 36, from Spotsylvania, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
A female pedestrian, a 36-year-old female, of Spotsylvania, Va., suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call Virginia State Police – Senior Trooper M. Gremillion at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.
