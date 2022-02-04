Bridgewater Fair

Opinion
I waited a day before commenting at length about the recent tragedy at my alma mater, Bridgewater College, in order to pray and gather my thoughts. There were several reasons for this, but none more prevalent than my desire to ensure that what I had to share would be measured, meaningful, and most of all, from a place of healing rather than pain. So here goes…
Tragedy and trauma are intrinsically linked; the former births the latter. As I watched the news footage of the situation unfolding, scrambling to social media for additional info, it was trauma that I felt. Now, keep in mind that it’s been two decades since I was a BC student and much has changed. Driving through the campus last year I was struck by how built up it had become, practically unrecognizable from my time there. But I noticed one thing that did remain the same, all these years later: Flory Hall.
In addition to the President’s and Academic Dean’s Offices, Flory Hall houses the Departments of History, Political Science, Foreign Language, and Education. As a History/PolSci/French Major with teaching certifications for my undergrad, I pretty much spent 90% of my college experience in that building. To quote Dickens, “I could walk it blindfolded.” So when I watched the WHSV reporter give updates with my beloved stomping ground as his backdrop, police presence and yellow caution tape littering the storied landscape, I quite literally hurt.
Yes, I hurt for the students, faculty, and staff facing this ordeal (at that point, we did not yet know about the shooting and subsequent deaths of the two campus police officers) and for their families who were desperate for information on their loved ones’ safety. But, perhaps selfishly, I hurt for myself and those who came before. For those of us who walked those sidewalks without fear or care in the world. And for those who will walk those same paths in the future, robbed of the safety and security I took for granted.
I was hit by a wave of memories of my friends, some of whom have passed in the intervening years, and the good times we shared. I was reminded of 9/11 and trying to process that within those very walls. I thought of being the last teaching assistant to leave the building before Christmas break, enjoying the calm of an empty school building and the peaceful glow of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree as I walked out into the cold, dark December night. I recalled the smell of the chalk dust that filled the classrooms that as yet were still unconverted to the more modern marker and smart boards that no doubt are in their place today. I hurt for what felt like the violation of a place that, for four years, was not just my site of learning, but my home. In so many ways, I grew up there.
With the news of the death of Officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, and the critical role they played in protecting the campus inhabitants, my hurt turned, temporarily, to anger. More than that, it was rage. Hence my need to delay public comment, as nothing good comes out of giving voice to unbridled, raw rage.
So I went to sleep the night of February 1 asking the Lord to direct my thoughts to how He sees this situation and what He would have me tell people.
I awoke the following morning with the song, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” in my head and have not been able to shake it since. Based on the Longfellow poem, it recounts his inner turmoil processing the considerable trauma of the Civil War (and those traumas within his own life) with his innate belief that God is good and is our hope and future. As I pondered the words, singing them to myself as I went about my morning routine, I found my disposition changing, softening. Sure, I was still angry, frustrated, and hurting for all those involved, most notably the families of the slain heroes. But the rage was gone, replaced by the incomparable peace and joy that passes all understanding.
It may seem bleak. The darkness may seem so very invincible. But as Longfellow discovered, “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep, ‘God is not dead, nor doth He sleep. The wrong shall fail, the right prevail, with peace on earth, good will to men.’”
Good will. Pass it on.
“Christmas Bells”
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And thought how, as the day had come,
The belfries of all Christendom
Had rolled along
The unbroken song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Till ringing, singing on its way,
The world revolved from night to day,
A voice, a chime,
A chant sublime
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Then from each black, accursed mouth
The cannon thundered in the South,
And with the sound
The carols drowned
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
It was as if an earthquake rent
The hearth-stones of a continent,
And made forlorn
The households born
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head;
‘There is no peace on earth,’ I said;
For hate is strong,
And mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
‘God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men.’
Matt Pandel
Dr. Matthew B. Pandel is a mental health consultant, theologian, and educator. He resides in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley with his wife, Carolyn.
Another Perspective
I recently read where Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has set up a hotline for parents and others to report concerns about teachers defying his directives, as well as an opportunity to express other concerns. While I am optimistically pessimistic that any positive comments about our educators would be shared by the governor’s office, I want to provide him with an opportunity to prove me wrong. I, truly, hope that he takes me up on it. Since he likes pizza, someone get word to his office that I’ll treat him to Melting Pot Pizza if he proves me wrong.
I highly encourage any and all parents of our public school children to share their experiences (positive as well as negative) with our Governor. He should hear and consider all sides, as should we all. In all fairness, perspective is good, so long as people are honest, not using half-truths, manipulated statistics, narrative driven rhetoric (regardless of your narrative) or (dare I say) made up gibberish, just to make themselves feel good about their narrative, and/or to simply get others needlessly rung up.
The email to provide feedback is helpeducation@governor.Virginia.gov. I strongly encourage parents to cite “any” instance of one of our teachers or even counselors finding the time to teach anything other than pre-approved and respected curriculums, to include Second Step SEL. This program is only controversial because of the misinformation currently spread around our county about it. Our counselors and administrators have gone to great strides to ensure that any hint of divisive rhetoric will not be part of this curriculum, and that all parents maintain the right to opt their child out if they so choose.
I would only, respectfully and kindly, encourage parents to actually familiarize themselves with the curriculum, ask their school admin/counselors questions about which areas you have concerns, and then form your own opinion, as opposed to an emotionally driven one based upon misinformation provided by those with a political agenda.
Once you humbly and graciously come to the conclusion that all that our Warren County Public Educators (to include our Amazing Counselors) are doing is encouraging our children to respect one another, to include themselves, and try to have a civil conversation with something other than their thumbs, then perhaps you will graciously consider using the tip line to report the truth about Warren County Public Schools, as opposed to continuing to believe and use confused and misguided, divisive rhetoric against our caring and compassionate professionals.
Finally, also consider using the resource “#ThankATeacher” in your social media posts. While we are far from perfect, we actually admit this. We don’t have all of the answers. We want, and desire, your involvement in your child’s education.
We truly love all of our children in Warren County and, like you, want them moving forward in life with good reading, writing, and arithmetic skills. If we happen to have the luxury to share and encourage kindness, compassion, and treating others with the same level of grace and dignity with which they would want themselves to be treated (and use a well-respected rubric to do such), please kindly support us in these efforts as well. Not all children in our beautiful county have the luxuries which so many of us (including myself) take so easily for granted.
Respectfully,
Michael S. Williams
Lifelong Youth Advocate
Front Royal, Virginia
Supervisor Mabe seems badly informed
Supervisor Walter Mabe’s long letter offering advice with respect to the dying days of the Covid infection saga that was published on January 23rd appears remarkably misinformed.
If he had written the letter a year ago, one could acknowledge his good effort to be helpful by just summarizing a lot of the voodoo science recommendations flowing out of the CDC and from Fauci that were once believed. But so much of his advice and assertions, such as the efficacy of masks, have at this point in 2022 been proven bogus.
Also, his generalizations repeat the failure of policy makers to discriminate between the old and vulnerable and the young and healthy. That failure caused such unnecessary hardship to the healthy and the school-age children.
For example, he referred to a crisis in hospitalizations. Currently, the VA Department of Health website says that in the 23 months of this “pandemic” Warren County has had just 221 Covid hospitalizations, which is a rate of 0.5 of 1%. He mentioned 111 deaths which is a mortality rate of 0.3 of 1%. But worse, he failed to point out that about 75% of the deaths came from the small demographic of over 70, and according to the CDC, they would have had one or more comorbidities. To put those 111 deaths into context and to illustrate the abuse of school-age children by persons presenting out-of-context scaremongering, in the whole state of Virginia’s huge under age 20 demographic, only 17 died either with or because of Covid! His assessment of the value of vaccination as worth doing at this point is problematic because evidence suggests that the vaccinated are getting the current Covid variant and transmitting it to others more so than the unvaccinated are. And no argument at this point in time can demonstrate that benefits outweigh the risks.
Judging from the refusal of Democrat-dominated school boards around the state to give parents the freedom to unmask their children, it almost seems that Democrats have nostalgia for the power they enjoyed controlling our lives, so they want to keep the propaganda flowing. The presentation of bogus and out-of-context information contributes to that propaganda.
Tom McFadden, Sr.
Front Royal, Virginia
Delayed implementation of the Second Step SEL program
I’d like to thank and congratulate the Warren County School Board for its recent, unanimous decision to indefinitely delay the implementation of the newest version of the very controversial Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), “Second Step,” until all SEL material has been carefully reviewed by the school board and parents.
I give particular thanks to school board member Ralph A. Rinaldi of the Shenandoah District for making the motion that was passed unanimously by the board.
Many Warren County parents are concerned about SEL. Several want the program stopped!
I strongly support providing the log-in-codes and passwords so parents can “fully access electronically” — at their leisure — all lesson-plans, videos, teacher scripts, student handouts, and student worksheets.
Parents need this access to make a properly informed decision.
Taxpayers need the data to determine if education dollars are being well spent.
A committee of local citizens has formed to review the program and make a presentation with recommendations to the board. The committee was formed when we learned the details about Sam Crowley, a beloved public school music teacher in Utah, who publicly resigned his position on the grounds that he “cannot teach to your children a program that is harmful.”
Providing this access should not be a problem since Copyright laws allow “fair use” for purposes such as evaluations.
I ask the School Board to direct Dr. Ballenger, the school Superintendent, to give parents and taxpayers complete access to SEL material so they can properly evaluate this very controversial program.
Eugene G. McGuirk, BA, MA, MBA
Front Royal, Virginia
Delay SEL implementation; time needed to review SEL material at our elementary schools
The Warren County School Board is considering implementing the latest version of the highly controversial, unproven Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) “Second Step” in local public schools.
The school board unanimously voted on Jan. 5, 2022, not to approve any SEL material until parents have reviewed the program and approved it. Now three very short, hour-long open houses — quickly organized last week — have been scheduled at the following schools Wednesday, Jan. 26th, to get parental support for dubious SEL:
- Warren County Middle School, 522 Heritage Drive, Front Royal — 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, 320 Criser Road, Front Royal —6 p.m.-7 p.m.
- E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, 40 Crescent Street, Front Royal — 6 p.m.-7 p.m,
Parents and taxpayers are strongly encouraged to attend one of these meetings and tell public school administrators to:
- Delay SEL implementation until parents and taxpayers have the same access to SEL material as teachers, administrators, and the school board, It is vital that that parents and taxpayers be provided with “log-in-codes” and “passwords so they can review the material online— at their leisure.
- Host a true public hearing on SEL at the Government Center so all aspects of this controversial program can be fully vetted.
Google Sam Crowley, a beloved, highly respected music teacher in Utah, resigned from public school teaching rather than “teach content to children that I believe is harmful.” His story can be found here.
The school board should not approve SEL at any local school at this time.
JOHN LUNDBERG
U.S. Army Colonel (retired)
Front Royal resident
Ostrich or Eagle?
Right and left, sometimes reality is too painful for our dearest friends and neighbors to face. From time to time, I have the same problem, going to the dentist for example. Then too, others in our community may be swept along in the frenzy of conspiracy theories du jour, trusting extremist rumors instead of the jargon of evolving science that speaks another indecipherable language altogether, at times confusing us with changes – based on factual analysis – hard to keep up with. I too find hype and spin easier to grasp.
Our polarization bothers me. Though we may for the moment be mystified by their point of view, seeming to bypass critical thought, these friends and neighbors are still the good people who may have pulled us out of a snowdrift last year or lent a comforting ear in a time of crisis just when we needed that. My tolerance falls upon the shoulders of these good people. While not agreeing, I try to understand and hope they feel the same way about me. We always liked each other. Why stop now?
In that vein, I’ll listen to what you have to say. But for the moment listen to me. There are others amongst us preying upon our deepest fears, scaring us to the extent that some of us bury our heads in the sand of any other point of view. They get us to buy into their fiction instead of our “lying eyes”. You know them. They’re the loudest, the most aggressive – they insult, they bully, they threaten, they feed on your fears and create new ones; they promise and never deliver, and they make stuff up. They’re so sure of their hypnotic power over us that at least one of them told us January 6 was just tourists led astray by Antifa infiltrators – and some believe it. Is hypnosis the only explanation I can come to? Our eyes weren’t lying.
There are big issues that we, as a community, have to face. – Really BIG. The virus that’s killed 800,000+ Americans is not spin, global warming is not a myth, and racism is a fact (I know it and so do you.) Together, let’s get our heads out of the sand and deal with these issues. We CAN do something about each of them. Stop listening to rabble-rousers manipulating your fears for their own short-term self-interest and power grabs. They know what they’re doing. Don’t fall for it.
Listen to Fox News. I do. And tune in to PBS or CNN. I do. Don’t take my word for anything, or anyone else’s. Listen to both sides – then use your good common sense, not political agendas, and make up your own mind. Don’t let anyone else do it for you.
Be eagles instead of ostriches.
Jay Buckner
Warren County
Generally what we know and don’t know
Today I’d like to talk about the COVID virus and our path forward as a county. This virus has tested our county and our country like nothing we’ve experienced in decades. It may not nearly be over in the foreseeable future without continued support. There is all sorts of information out there and so do any thoughts and opinions that go right along with the beliefs about it. We each should look at our own situation, health, and information that we feel is correct and make a choice to vaccinate or not to vaccinate. Questions, “Check and discuss this with your Doctor”, that choice is ours.
We have more cases on average now than we did at the height of the infections at the start of the challenge in 2020. One in almost every 5 + people (that number is just from the ones that have been formally checked by the hospitals, doctors, and Valley Health) have been infected already and it is predicted this surge has not reached its peak. Yet already our local ICU beds are being challenged to even admit additional patients or are near a level of capacity. We’ve all seen or heard the horror stories of counties, states, and countries that were overwhelmed by COVID-19 and had to ration healthcare for those most in need. We cannot let that happen here.
Warren County’s COVID-19 and its variants have a high transmission rate due to any reason but it seems that unvaccinated people are at an even higher risk. Vaccinated people have a lower risk, but it is still there, even with the two shots plus the booster, it can still strike again.
There’s a developing consensus that there will be more tough times before it gets better. How bad? We don’t know for sure. How long? We don’t know that either.
There is still a lot we don’t know about this virus. Exactly how it’s transmitted, by the air, close contact, crowds, etc… We know it can be deadly, but we also don’t know how many survivors will have permanent damage to their hearts, lungs, brains, and other body parts. We don’t know if the antibodies will last for those exposed to the virus or if a vaccine is even a realistic possibility in the long term without continued boosters like the flu or the many other diseases for which we have taken shots.
Until we have solid solutions, the unknown is going to be with us. To me, that’s an unsettling thought but it doesn’t leave us defenseless.
There are things we can do individually and collectively that work to reduce the risk of catching the COVID-19 virus in the first place…social distancing, limiting personal contact time, washing your hands, wearing a mask in public, and getting the shots and booster. You’ve heard them all repeatedly. What I want to drive home today is why it’s important to you and your family and friends, and maybe your business to continue following all reasonable guidelines during this time for the foreseeable future. I don’t expect mandates unless the government changes its direction on prevention. Public opinion is just too high for this to be changed. Precautions are a choice.
There will be some that say this idea is unsound, crazy, or worse but realistically, the COVID virus doesn’t care about who you are, your political position, your health, your religious beliefs or social standards your wealth, or living standard. The Virus only “cares” about finding the next host so it can infect, multiply and continue to infect others, multiply and mutate. If it can’t find a new host, it slowly dies.
We’ve been “fortunate” in Warren County and haven’t been as hard hit as other parts of Virginia. I put fortunate in quote marks, however. Over 7699 plus confirmed cases are reported so far and that is the number having been reported, included in this number is the 111+ deaths is mind-numbing to me. I grieve for each family and person that has suffered in any way from this relentless infection.
Yet, as a county, we are fortunate because, for the most part, people are learning to do their part to prevent the spread of the disease. Imagine though, if we have a continued spike in cases. Hospital beds would continue to fill up like they are in Florida, Texas, California, and other places in the country. Medical staff, who are already tired and some even exhausted, would quickly continue to be short-staffed and overwhelmed. Businesses would have to close or be short-staffed and less than what they would like to be again, some never to reopen. Jobs lost. We’d be right back to square one.
That’s why we can’t allow a surge to continue to happen here, in Warren County. It would continue to be devastating.
The virus spreads when a carrier, someone who’s infected, is in close proximity with others for several minutes. I find it hard to stay 6 feet away from people I’m talking to. And I talk with people a lot during the day with all activities I do.
Our actions should tend to put us into what we feel is a new normal and to be within 6 feet of someone when you’re talking. I understand that and I have to concentrate and make an effort to distance myself all the time.
There are times it is impossible to stay a safe distance away. Keep the conversation short. It takes several minutes of exposure to infect someone or get infected. IF you feel unsafe or in a new situation wear a mask. We seem to feel a mask provides limited protection for the person wearing it but offers some protection for others. Some protection is better than none. Avoid touching your face and wash or sanitize your hands thoroughly as soon as you’re done. Remember it only takes one time being in the wrong place at the wrong time or situation to get infected.
A friend of mine has an interesting way of looking at it. He tells his kids that anyone they come in close contact with is a part of their family for 14 days…someone at work, someone at school, random people at the grocery store, or park anywhere. The more people you come into close contact with, the greater the risk. So take precautions and just be aware.
While supporting our local businesses to support customers and staff to wear masks help some in restaurants and other service areas. Admittedly I understand it is their choice. The stance is getting harder, be patient with it and if you can comply, try and do your part. It is a choice.
Our businesses recognize the need for precautions in close quarters. We get many visitors from Northern Virginia and the District and all over the region and adjoining states after all we are a tourist town. Still, areas are having an increase in cases right now. While we want them to come and enjoy our beautiful area, we also want them to be safe and not spread the virus or take it back with them when they leave, if at all possible.
We’re expecting our schools to know how to safely provide the best education we can for our young people no matter how they are given it. Let’s try our best to continue to help keep the schools open. The plan has to be safe for students, teachers, and staff to the best of the school system’s ability. A lot is being asked on so many levels by our parents, teachers, and students so we need to be reasonable and aware.
More broadly, we must look “down the road” to see how to be better prepared for possible unintended consequences of the COVID-19 virus and its various variants that may be headed our way.…the potential food supply chain interruptions (look at some of the food shortages now, they are not bad, but look like a possibility), homelessness, frustration or even unrest, we need to work with our non-profits and our churches to be as prepared as much as possible for the potential’s that could be out there. If there is a local spike, we can’t start planning then, then it will be too late, it will have to be now. Build our community, and county from a different level, protecting our own.
We’re already feeding at-risk children and their families. Since the epidemic started, boxes of food have been delivered to local families and in the future, more boxes of food will be delivered, if the need exists. I’m proud of a Victory Garden that was started this summer and run by volunteers that have produced fresh vegetables that have been taken to C-CAP, Loaves and Fishes, Salvation Army, and other Church food banks for distribution to those that may or even want it to the tune of 4 tons of fresh produce. The recipients have always been appreciative. There is room for more.
It is that sense of volunteerism in our community that gives me the greatest hope. By putting aside our differences and looking out for each other, we can overcome this virus and continue to be another step down the road to economic and social recovery.
Times are tough. Tough times can bring out the best in people, all people. That is what I’m counting on.
Be considerate of others by wearing a mask in public if you choose. Be aware of getting too close. Reduce the risk of infection by avoiding crowds washing your hands and sanitizing whenever you’ve been out.
I know there is the possibility I will be inundated with other comments about all the reasons why this is all false. The simple fact is people are sick, some have lost their lives and that should just keep us aware that something is going on. I am not one for the politics of it, or the religious or even medical possibilities. The Risk does not seem to outweigh the need to protect yourself and others when and where you can. Be aware.
IF you choose, “Get the Vaccine”.
If you have questions about the vaccine and if it is right for you and with your current medical situation. “Talk to your Doctor“
We are stronger together.
Thank you.
Walt Mabe
Front Royal