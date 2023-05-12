Bright Box celebrates 10-years of bringing live entertainment to Winchester

Fauquier Health is excited to welcome Gastroenterologist Ivan Harnden, MD, MBA. Dr. Harnden has joined the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186.

Dr. Harnden earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, in 2010. He graduated summa cum laude. He completed his Internal Medicine residency in 2013 at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, and then completed his fellowship training in Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Duke University Medical Center in 2016. In 2022 he earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in Charlottesville/Arlington, Virginia.

“Gastroenterology symptoms are experienced so commonly by so many patients, and symptoms can range in complexity and severity. Problems can range from a nuisance to a life-threatening condition, and these problems can make a big impact on quality of life,” commented Dr. Harnden. “As a GI physician, I strive for my patients to trust in my expertise. I strive can diagnose and treat their conditions with compassion and skill.”

Dr. Harnden is board certified in Gastroenterology & Hepatology, and Internal Medicine. He specializes in comprehensive treatment for GI disorders, including heartburn/reflux/GERD, Barrett’s esophagus, colon cancer prevention (including screening colonoscopy), endoscopic weight management (also known as “endobariatrics”), bleeding disorders of the GI tract, inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease), irritable bowel syndrome, liver disease including hepatitis C, as well as numerous other gastrointestinal problems.

Taking a patient-centered approach, Dr. Harnden works to fully understand his patients’ conditions and make decisions together with them to achieve a better quality of life. People have different priorities and preferences in their medical care, and Dr. Harnden seeks to tailor his approach to his patients’ needs. Dr. Harnden is fluent in Spanish.

“As a healthcare system, we continuously monitor the healthcare needs of our community and work vigorously to address those needs,” shared Rebecca Segal, CEO at Fauquier Health. “We recognize that gastroenterology services is one of those needs, and we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Harnden to our employed physician group.”

Dr. Harnden is accepting new patients at the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA, 20186. Appointments can be made by calling 540.316.5940. Additional details about Dr. Harnden can be found at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.

